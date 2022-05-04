Does Switch Lite work for Nintendo Switch Sports?

Wii Sports was one of Nintendo's most beloved titles for families and friends, and keeping the spirit of the title alive, the company has released Nintendo Switch Sports for their handheld console as well.

The game works well with both the standard Nintendo Switch as well as the OLED model, but that still leaves one question: What about the Switch Lite model? This model exists as a handheld version of the Switch that comes without a dock.

While it is possible to play traditional Switch titles, fans are unsure if motion-oriented titles like Nintendo Switch Sports are supported on the console. The answer is yes, but there's somewhat of a catch due to the constraints of the Switch Lite.

How to play Nintendo Switch Sports on Switch Lite

Certain Switch Sports games will require some hardware the Switch Lite doesn't come included with (Image via Nintendo)

While the Switch Lite can certainly play Nintendo Switch Sports, it'll need a little hardware assistance to do so. Switch Sports requires the use of Joycon controllers for its motion-oriented gameplay, and the Joycon controls on the Switch Lite are permanently attached to the system.

This isn't ideal for motion controls, so players will need to have at least one pair of standard Joycons that can be found on traditional Switch systems. Fortunately, Switch Sports can come bundled with Joycons, which can help assist players who are using the Switch Lite.

It's also worth noting that many multiplayer game modes won't be available on the Switch Lite. This is primarily due to the portable nature of the system since many of Switch Sports' game modes require the Switch system to be docked in TV mode.

Switch Sports has certain hardware constraints that must be met in order to play certain game modes, which is unfortunate for Switch Lite users. However, if players don't mind picking up a few Joycons, they can still enjoy the game on their Switch Lite, albeit in a somewhat limited capacity due to the nature of the system.

As disappointing as this may be for Switch Lite owners, it's not surprising to Nintendo fans who are familiar with how Wii Sports operates. The original Wii title was played almost entirely by utilizing the Wii's motion controls, so it comes as no shock that Nintendo Switch Sports followed suit and based its gameplay on getting up and moving about.

The Switch Lite is primarily designed for portable gaming at a lower price tag compared to the standard Switch. When stacked up to the standard and OLED models, this leaves it stranded in the motion gaming market.

However, if players don't mind picking up some Joycons and playing on a smaller screen, they can still enjoy plenty of what Nintendo Switch Sports has to offer.

