How to disable Pro Leagues in Nintendo Switch Sports

Pro Leagues are an interesting new feature in Nintendo Switch Sports, but fortunately, players can disable it.

Competitive play has been a huge trend in gaming in recent years. Like Fortnite and League of Legends before it, it seems like the developers behind Nintendo Switch Sports want to create more of a competitive atmosphere with this title. That being said, there will always be some players who just want to play casually online.

Guide to deselecting competitive mode in Nintendo Switch Sports

Disabling Pro Leagues is really simple in Nintendo Switch Sports. All gamers need to do is head to settings and toggle Pro Leagues off.

Here is the step-by-step process to disabling leagues:

Go to Spocco Square

Open up the Options gear on the bottom-right corner

Go to User Settings

Select Pro Leagues

Toggle from Play Pro to Pause Pro

The options for Pro Leagues will be available for each of the six sports (soccer, badminton, chambara, tennis, volleyball, and bowling), so players can customize which games they want to go pro in and which ones they don’t.

Players have the option to play in Pro Leagues or not (Image via Nintendo)

For instance, a player can keep Pro Leagues activated for soccer but disable them for the other sports. It’s really up to what experience the player wants.

To unlock Pro Leagues in the first place, all a player must do is play 10 games of a respective sport. These have to be solo online matches, though. Playing with friends won’t count for this.

Players will unlock Pro Leagues regardless of win-loss record. One could conceivably lose all 10 games and still unlock the Pro League of that sport.

Once the Pro League is available, that player should keep winning to rank up. Players get letter ranks, starting with E and going all the way to A.

This is a perfect feature for players who are only looking to compete hard in one sport. This way, they can always play the others simply for fun without worrying about rank.

Edited by Shaheen Banu