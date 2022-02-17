WWE legend John Cena is coming to Fortnite as Peacemaker 

After months of speculation and rumors, WWE legend John Cena has finally teased his arrival in Fortnite. While a skin showcasing his wrestling avatar may be a possibility, in all probability, he will arrive in-game as the Peacemaker.

Following the first Suicide Squad collaboration that featured Bloodsport, the rest of Task Force X was also supposed to come to the island. Sadly, the rumors fell short, and only Sprays were added to the game.

Nevertheless, with John Cena posting a picture of the island on his personal Instagram handle, there's no doubt he'll be coming to the game soon. The only question that remains is when?

When can fans expect to see John Cena in Fortnite Chapter 3?

The answer to this question will have to be taken with a pinch of salt, as no leakers/data miners have uncovered a timeline. However, given that the final episode of Peacemaker is scheduled for February 18, 2022, the skin may be added in-game when the Item Shop rotates on that day.

Usually, most characters that crossover from movies and TV shows appear in the Item Shop either before they air or during the season. With episode eight being the last for Peacemaker Season 1, it's the only possible time the cosmetics can be added in-game. However, it's left to be seen if this prediction comes true.

Possible cosmetics and other items for the crossover

In addition to the illustrious outfit of the Peacemaker, other items such as a Gun Wrap, Back Bling, and Emote may be added in as well. On the flip side of things, the collaboration may also feature John Cena himself in his wrestling avatar.

Given his popularity and the community's affinity towards the superstar, the crossover will perform well. To put it into perspective, the "You Can't See Me" joke has already taken over all the posts on social media related to him.

In addition to cosmetics, Epic Games may also feature a rare pistol for the collaboration. Given how powerful the Peacemaker's weapon is, the stats of an unreleased weapon line up perfectly with his.

HYPEX @HYPEX Epic are working on an interesting Rare weapon (possibly pistol type) that does a lot of damage to builds, it's still very unfinished because the clip size is still not decided.



- Shoots 1 shot every 2 seconds

- Damage: 75 (113 Headshot)

- Builds Damage: 400

According to prominent Fortnite leaker HYPEX, the weapon will shoot one shot every two seconds. It will deal 75 damage for normal body shots and 113 for headshots. Additionally, the weapon will deal a whopping 400 damage to builds (likely to be scaled down) and have a reload time of five seconds.

