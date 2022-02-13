3 Fortnite emotes that are terrible for the game (& 3 that are perfect)

Emotes in Fortnite are now primarily based on pop culture dances, and they're gradually becoming as popular as cosmetics. Players love spending their V-Bucks on unique emotes and flexing them on spawn island or after winning a fight.

Having said that, there are many emotes that just don't match the game's vibe. Watching these emotes in a match enrages the majority of loopers, and they wish Epic Games never added them.

On that, here are three emotes that are terrible, and three that are equally great.

Three Fortnite emotes that shouldn't exist

1) Stuck

Ever since its release, Stuck has been surrounded by controversies because it was based on an R-rated song by Cardi B. Also, the emote doesn't look good on a plethora of skins in Fortnite.

Any cosmetic/emote that belongs to an R-rated song is not good for the game because it is supposed to be family-friendly and the community primarily consists of young players.

Regardless, fans of the singer love the emote and want it to return to the Item Shop.

2) Laugh it Up

Laugh It Up isn't really a controversial emote, but it's mainly used by sweats to taunt others in a very demeaning way. It is one of the most toxic emotes ever.

Laugh it Up can easily enrage players when used after an intense gun fight. Considering that the Fortnite community often gets called out for being too toxic, such emotes do not paint a good picture.

3) Take the L

Another toxic emote that shouldn't be a part of Epic Games' Battle Royale title is Take the L. While Laugh it Up can still be seen as a joke, this emote is clearly meant to make fun of someone who just lost the fight.

New players naturally feel insulted when they're trying their best to get better and someone who's been playing for years uses this emote. Luckily, Take the L is a Battle Pass item and won't ever return.

Three Fortnite emotes that are perfect

1) Billy Bounce

OG emotes in Fortnite, like Billy Bounce, are just flawless. They aren't based on collaborations, but are simply lively dances that the developers came up with.

Billy Bounce can never be perceived as toxic, and it looks good on every skin. Even after three years of release, it is one of the most popular emotes ever. The traversal ability further adds to its significance.

2) Phone it In

Who doesn't like to play the saxophone and dance to its rhythm? With the Phone it In emote, the character summons a saxophone and starts playing it in the most blissful manner. To say the least, it compels players to dance.

Interestingly, the Phone it In was surrounded by controversy as well. The artist who used to play the tune sued Epic Games for copying his moves, but the court battle soon ended.

Despite the controversy, it will always be one of the most wholesome emotes ever. Phone it In returns to the Item Shop frequently and can be purchased for 800 V-Bucks.

3) Dance Moves

The Dance Moves emote is perfect for Fortnite because everyone owns it. The OG emote is a symbol of unity among loopers, and to this day, they love using it.

The Battle Royale game is still associated with Dance Moves, and its popularity is way more than any other dance on this list.

Earlier, new players were trolled for having this emote, but in Chapter 3, it is simply seen as an OG emote from the good old days.

A ton of innovative emotes like Spider-Man's Neighborly Hang and The Foundation's Eyebrow Raise have been added in Chapter 3, but the ones mentioned above will always have a special place in the community.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul