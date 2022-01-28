John Cena to enter the world of Fortnite as Peacemaker, new teaser suggests

Ever since Bloodsport entered Fortnite's Metaverse, rumors surfaced that all Suicide Squad members will have their skins added in-game. Sadly, the rumors turned out to be untrue. The full-fledged collaboration never happened.

However, a recent post from the CCO of Epic Games, Donald Mustard, has sparked a new glimmer of hope in the community. During an exchange of tweets on Twitter, a fan asked why the Peacemaker skin is not yet in-game.

Joe Procuror of the Dark @phreakatron Of all the marketing tie-ins that Fortnite taps into I'm really disappointed there's no Peacemaker skin. Peacemaker and Vigilante combo. Eagly glider. It'd be perfect. @JamesGunn make it so. Of all the marketing tie-ins that Fortnite taps into I'm really disappointed there's no Peacemaker skin. Peacemaker and Vigilante combo. Eagly glider. It'd be perfect. @JamesGunn make it so. 😆

James Gunn, who directed both Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, directed the question at Donald Mustard. Surprisingly enough, he replied with an oddball statement and tagged none other than John Cena in his tweet - the actor who portrays Peacemaker in the television series.

Donald Mustard @DonaldMustard @JamesGunn



;) @phreakatron All right, most of those, you’re right, they could probably go to Fortnite. But I would NEVER put Ariana Grande in there! She looks too innocent! @JohnCena ;) @JamesGunn @phreakatron All right, most of those, you’re right, they could probably go to Fortnite. But I would NEVER put Ariana Grande in there! She looks too innocent!@JohnCena ;)

While there's no official confirmation regarding the collaboration, Donald Mustard has repeatedly teased upcoming crossovers on Twitter. With the Peacekeeper television series now on-air, the skin will likely be added to the game soon. The only question that remains is - when?

When can fans expect the Peacemaker skin to be added to Fortnite Chapter 3?

While most collaborations get decrypted by leakers hours or days in advance, there's no information yet available about the Peacekeeper crossover. This can mean one of two things - either the skin is not yet in the files or the leakers haven't been able to find it.

Given that leakers diligently comb the game files for little nuggets or traces of information, it's unlikely that they have missed anything. In all probability, the cosmetics are yet to be added to the game files. If this is indeed the case, when can Loopers expect the files to be added?

According to celebrated Fortnite artist Big John, the files may be added to the game during the Fortnite 19.20 update. Based on the bi-monthly timeline for routine updates, it should take place on February 1, 2022. However, as always, the date is subject to change at Epic Games' discretion.

What cosmetics can players expect to see from the Peacemaker crossover?

onegalaxyboi @onegalaxybruh @ShiinaBR I CALLED THIS A FEW DAYS AGO, i noticed that they're using the only two shotguns that are in the lootpool atm @ShiinaBR I CALLED THIS A FEW DAYS AGO, i noticed that they're using the only two shotguns that are in the lootpool atm https://t.co/wTlY8HwOCM

As with most crossovers, this one too will come with a dedicated skin for Peacemaker. Along with the outfit, a harvesting tool and back bling will definitely be featured in the set as well.

Based on speculation and past collaborations, the Peacekeeper cosmetic set will likely cost somewhere between 1,500 and 1,800 V-Bucks. One set will probably contain only the skin, while the other will feature a complete bundle with all associated cosmetics.

