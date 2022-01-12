3 Fortnite collaborations that broke sales record (& 3 that were a flop)

Crossovers and collaborations are part and parcel of Fortnite. Over time they have evolved to encompass a variety of things. These range from simple cosmetics to dynamic creative maps and real-life actors playing storyline characters.

The success of collaborations is measured by the community in terms of hype. The more the crossover is talked about, the more popular it is. However, developers use the revenue to measure success and failure. This being the case, not all significant collaborations have been successful.

Three collaborations in Fortnite that broke sale records

1) Marvel

When it comes to successful crossovers in-game, none can compare to Marvel. In addition to numerous skins, the game has also had an MCU-themed season. The collaboration will likely continue indefinitely, with skins frequently rotating in the item shop.

2) Star Wars

Star Wars has been engraved in pop culture as fossils have been in stone. This being the case, it was only fitting for Epic Games to have major crossovers with the franchise. While not all live in-game events were met with success, the LTMs and cosmetics remain popular to this day.

3) NFL

The United States of America accounts for 27.52% of the game's players. Given the figures, it's no surprise that the NFL collaboration was a huge success. Although skins from the crossover are rarely seen in-game, they have created a lot of buzz in the past.

Three collaborations that didn't go according to plan

1) Borderlands 3

Borderlands 3 on its own is a great game. However, the exclusive crossover with Fortnite was less than memorable. The hype didn't last very long, and it was soon forgotten. As of now, coming across a player donning the Psycho Bandit Outfit in-game is a rare sighting.

2) Drake

Fortnite @FortniteGame Right foot up, left foot slide over to the Item Shop to grab the Toosie Slide Emote! Right foot up, left foot slide over to the Item Shop to grab the Toosie Slide Emote! https://t.co/JRcgJBLEFl

Aubrey "Drake" Graham, simply known as Drake, is a household name in the music industry. The artist has been part of the Metaverse both directly and indirectly. Sadly, his featured collaboration with the Toosie Slide emote wasn't enough to break the bank.

3) Nike

Given Fortnite's popularity, it's no secret that Nike churned out real-world and in-game cosmetics for players. Ninja's Icon Series skin earned more for the developers despite the massive hype and the company (Nike) being a juggernaut.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar