11 Fortnite skins that are rarely seen as of 2022

After 18 full seasons, Fortnite has introduced well over 1,000 skins to the game. This number grows nearly weekly as the Item Shop is always receiving new items. Many of these have become very popular, like the Spider-Man skin is right now.

On the other hand, they can't all be popular, and they're not all worn by players very often. Many of them quickly lost their hype or just weren't that popular to begin with. This isn't to say that they're rare in that players don't have them, but that they're rarely worn anymore.

Fortnite skins that are rarely used in Chapter 3 Season 1

11) Love Ranger

Legendary skins often don't get bought because of their price and if they're not amazing, they quickly get moved on from. That's true with the Love Ranger.

Not Jonesy @JohnsWhicc Fortnite skins you (most likely) only bought for the Backbling



A THREAD; Love Ranger. The skin is almost extinct but the backbling is everywhere Fortnite skins you (most likely) only bought for the BackblingA THREAD; Love Ranger. The skin is almost extinct but the backbling is everywhere https://t.co/tPrTtvkCpx

10) Omega

The reason Omega doesn't get worn much anymore is simple: it's an off-brand superhero that was popular before actual superheroes arrived. Instead of using Omega, players are more interested in wearing Iron Man or others.

Omega skin (Image via Epic Games)

9) Steelsight

The Steelsight skin has been absent for a while (nearly 600 days) and many players didn't even know about it. It's safe to say that it'll probably be a while, if ever, before Fortnite players see this once again.

Vast @VastGG



STEELSIGHT

☂️ RUSTY RIDER



🤗 Tag Your Friends

RT, Like & Follow @VastAgency

Join Our Discord: We're doing a giveaway to celebrate the new Fortnite skins. Make sure to follow the rules below, one lucky winner will get some V-BUCKS!STEELSIGHT☂️ RUSTY RIDER🤗 Tag Your FriendsRT, Like & Follow @VastAgencyJoin Our Discord: discord.gg/HthsEMv We're doing a giveaway to celebrate the new Fortnite skins. Make sure to follow the rules below, one lucky winner will get some V-BUCKS!👧 STEELSIGHT☂️ RUSTY RIDER🤗 Tag Your Friends💞 RT, Like & Follow @VastAgency🎮 Join Our Discord: discord.gg/HthsEMv https://t.co/Jjn9a0wzAU

8) Sparkle Specialist

The Sparkle Specialist has mostly fallen prey to time. It's one of the oldest skins in the game, after all.

7) Naruto

Despite being very hyped in Chapter 2 Season 8, the hype wore off very quickly. Naruto was a big seller for Fortnite but that hasn't translated to in-game use anymore in Chapter 3.

6) Galaxy

Since its introduction, there's been a Galaxy 2.0 skin. Combine that with the fact that it's a pretty old skin and players can see why Galaxy is rarely seen in lobbies anymore.

fitzy @FitzyLeakz Fortnite Galaxy skin released 3 years ago TODAY Fortnite Galaxy skin released 3 years ago TODAY✨ https://t.co/e9BzJqMBFh

5) Travis Scott

With all the controversy surrounding Travis Scott, the skin has quickly become nearly unusable for the players who still have it.

Travis Scott (Image via Epic Games)

4) Valor

The off-brand Wonder Woman lost any popularity she had when the actual Wonder Woman was introduced. She fell prey to the same thing that caused Omega and other Fortnite superhero skins to lose their popularity.

3) Gamora

Despite having a cup for players to earn the skin, Gamora hasn't been worn very much. Even when she was introduced, the popularity wasn't very high. It continues to drop every since.

2) Carnage

Carnage was the top skin for Chapter 2 Season 8 and was pretty popular during that season. He was quickly replaced by another Sony Marvel skin from the Battle Pass in Chapter 3 Season 1, though.

Aminey @TheAminey The Carnage skin, and his cosmetic set!



^ Fortnite season 8 chapter 2 (Not a leak) The Carnage skin, and his cosmetic set!^ Fortnite season 8 chapter 2 (Not a leak) https://t.co/9Hp5gpjlJX

1) Ragnarok

The Chapter 1 Season 5 tier 100 skin hasn't been used by that many players in a long time. It's not a bad skin, it's just old enough to have been forgotten by most players who earned it.

Ragnarok skin (Image via Epic Games)

Also Read Article Continues below

These Fortnite skins were all popular at one time or another and eventually fell off. That's likely to happen to most skins as the game continues. None of them, probably not even Spider-Man, are safe from that fate.

Edited by R. Elahi