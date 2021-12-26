3 Fortnite weapons that players loved in 2021 (& 3 that were below average)

Weapons play a huge role in Fortnite. If used correctly, they can effortlessly lead the player to a Victory Royale. However, not all guns in-game are created equal or loved by the community.

While a few go on to become meta-weapons, others are loathed and rejected. With 2021 coming to an end, it's time to take a look back at some of the most loved and below-average guns in-game.

Fortnite weapons that the community loved

1) Railgun

Railguns shook up the game's meta in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. Built by the Imagined Order, this weapon was made to destroy structures in-game. It allowed players to penetrate builds and hit opponents hidden behind them.

Despite the long charge-up time that was difficult to master, they were dangerous in capable hands.

2) Pump Shotgun

The Pump Shotgun is an OG weapon in Fortnite. It's been around since the game's inception and has helped many players in box fights. The community absolutely adores the Pump and wouldn't change it for the world.

Sadly, in Chapter 3, the weapon has been vaulted, which has removed the shotgun-meta from the game.

3) Sideways Scythe

When the Cubes made landfall on the island, tiny dimensional rifts known as the Sideways began to appear. In these rifts, players could obtain powerful faction weapons. Among them, the Sideways Scythe stood tall.

Once mastered, players could use the weapon to mow down an entire squad with ease. In addition to the damage, the mobility achieved with the weapon was crazy.

Fortnite weapons that the community shunned aside

1) Charged Shotguns

Charged Shotguns were introduced during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3. They became a staple in combat for a while, but eventually, the community reverted to the Pump.

While the weapon has its uses, the charge time makes it very unconventional and difficult to use at close-range.

2) Suppressed SMG

The Fortnite community at large hasn't really accepted the Suppressed SMG. Despite being a fairly decent weapon, it doesn't do well in combat situations.

Most players actively avoided using the gun in-game or used it only when no other option was available.

3) Fiend Hunters

Fiend Hunters are great as conceptual weapons. Being able to dual wield them in combat has a satisfying feeling. Sadly, they don't work well in practical situations or pitched battles.

Furthermore, given their damage against normal opponents, using them during a match is very situational.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

