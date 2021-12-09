5 most broken weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 season 1

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has arrived with a brand new loot pool that includes a wide range of weapons. The meta has entirely shifted, as SMGs and ARs are now becoming more popular than shotguns.

Here are the five most over-powered weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 that players must use before they Epic Games decides to nerf them.

Five best weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

1) MK Seven Assault Rifle

It is no surprise that the MK Seven Assault Rifle is the first weapon on this list. Ever since the arrival of Chapter 3 Season 1, MK Seven has dominated the meta.

Tfue @Tfue MX-Seven AR is BROKEN!!! MX-Seven AR is BROKEN!!!

MK Seven deals decent damage, but its fast fire rate, accuracy, and red-dot scope make it severely overpowered.

The mythic variant of the weapon that can be obtained by defeating The Foundation boss is even better with higher damage and faster fire rate.

2) Ranger Assault Rifle

The Ranger Assault Rifle is a great weapon for medium and long range combat. At Legendary rarity, it deals 36 damage with a magazine size of 25. The fire rate (4) and reload time (2.2 seconds) is decent as well, and mastering the Ranger Assault Rifle doesn't require too much practice.

The Ranger Assault Rifle has minimal recoil, which is one of the biggest reasons for its popularity. Even beginners can rely on this weapon to win their initial games in Fortnite Chapter 3.

3) Stinger SMG

Surprisingly, players are using the Stinger SMG more than shotguns in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. This is primarily because the weapon can easily break structures and deal up to 288 damage per second.

The mythic variant of the Stinger SMG is naturally better as it deals 24 damage and has a reduced reload time of 2 seconds.

4) Striker Pump Shotgun

The Striker Pump Shotgun is undoubtedly the best shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 3. It might have a slow fire rate, but it deals immense damage. Accordingly, players with good aim can easily eliminate their opponents with the Striker Pump.

It is recommended to have a Stinger SMG in your inventory while carrying a Striker Pump Shotgun. Also, the weapon works better while aiming down sight because it decreases the bullet spread.

5) Spider-Man's mythic web shooters

Spider-Man's mythic web shooters haven't officially arrived in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, but players got a glimpse of them when Epic Games accidentally added them to Arena mode.

The swinging mechanics in Fortnite Chapter 3 are surprisingly good, and the mythic web shooters can turn out to be the best mobility items in history. As of now, they can be obtained from Greasy Grove where the Guaco NPC sells them for 400 Gold.

It is safe to assume that Epic Games will balance the meta with weapon nerfs and buffs in the upcoming patches. While the ARs and SMGs should receive minor nerfs, the shotguns should be given buffs so players start using them more in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Edited by Rohit Mishra