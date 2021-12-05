Where to find the Mythic MK Seven Assault Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

A plethora of new locations and weapons have arrived with Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. One of the most talked-about things on this list is the MK Seven rifle. It was built from The Seven's technology, which explains why it is being considered one of the strongest weapons ever.

It is self-evident that Fortnite is looking forward to diversifying its arsenal with the new Chapter. Here's how players can get the new mythic MK Seven Assault Rifle and use it to demolish their opponents.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Location of the Mythic MK Seven Assault Rifle

The mythic MK Seven AR can be obtained by defeating the new The Foundation boss in Chapter 3 Season 1.

The Foundation is located in the Sanctuary POI on the map, and players will have to take part in a terrifying boss fight to get the mythic.

As of now, players have claimed The Foundation to be a severely overpowered boss in Fortnite. Not only does he have tremendous HP, but he also deals massive damage with his weapon.

The mythic variant of MK Seven Assault Rifle deals more damage to opponents, has a faster fire rate and lesser reload time. It is undoubtedly worth the effort.

Players can naturally get MK Seven in other rarities (Green, Blue, Purple) through Chests and Supply Drops.

Fortnite introduces first-person perspective mode with the MK Seven Assault Rifle

Interestingly, when players aim down sight with the MK Seven Assault Rifle, the game offers a first-person perspective. This is a unique feature for loopers who have gotten used to playing Fortnite from a third-person perspective.

MK Seven has a red-dot scope that is extremely useful in controlling recoil. This makes the rifle viable in almost all combat ranges. Players who've laid their hands on the weapon so far have claimed it to be the best AR ever (even better than the SCAR).

If The Foundation boss and his mythic weapon turn out to be overpowered, Epic Games will most likely nerf them with the upcoming patches.

All in all, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, so far, has everything that players have asked for. A map has arrived with not only new locations but also OG locations such as Tilted Towers and Shifty Shafts. The Battle Pass contains several authentic skins and the highly anticipated Spider-Man skin with additional styles.

