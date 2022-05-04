How to win at Bowling in Nintendo Switch Sports

Nintendo Switch Sports is all the fun of the iconic original included with the Wii. Featuring a handful of beloved motion-controlled sports, players will be right back to digital sports with their loved ones like it's 2005.

Bowling is a game of repetition. Once one masters the perfect roll, it's just a matter of nailing it eleven times and racking up that 300-point perfect game. Luckily, digital bowling makes it substantially easier, and with a little practice, players can bring home the gold.

The best strategy for Nintendo Switch Sport Bowling

To pull off the perfect game in Nintendo Switch Sports, players will have to master a single throw. This strategy is difficult to nail down consistently, but if done properly, it gets results.

First, align the guideline immediately adjacent to the arrow next to the dead center. The edge of the line's rectangular section should touch the point of the third arrow from the outside.

Select the arrow corresponding to the hand that the player will be rolling the ball with. Do not change the angle at all. Just move the character's orientation while keeping the line straight.

Now to roll the ball. Put a substantial amount of power behind the swing, keeping hold of the Joy-Con. Swing from the hip at high speed and add a slight spin towards the center pin.

With this strategy, the ball should make an impact in between the center and immediately adjacent pin. The force and spin behind it should result in a strike every time.

Picking up Spares in Nintendo Switch Sports

Perhaps there's been a terrible mistake, an errant sneeze, or an unexpected interference, and a perfect game is no longer possible. Fear not. It's still entirely possible to win a hard-fought match of Nintendo Switch Sports with a less-than-perfect score.

If a strike is unsuccessful, players will have to shoot for a spare. This is often more difficult than the straightforward and replicable perfect game strategy, as well as being worth fewer points.

If one pin or a single cluster is left standing, use the zoom function to take them down. Players can zoom in and aim like a sniper by pressing Up on the D-pad or the X button. Set the perfect straight-on angle with the zoom button, throw the ball straight to crush the stragglers, and pick up that spare.

The worst-case scenario is always the dreaded Split. When a pin on either side of the center of the aisle is still standing, it can feel impossible to knock down both. The only way to knock down both pins is to use the zoom to hit the outside edge of one of the pins. By smashing that side at high speed, that pin can be launched towards the other to knock both down.

Nintendo Switch Sports is far from a solved game, but bowling has its traditional strategies. Use these tips to rack up a few perfect games and become a legend of the lanes.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar