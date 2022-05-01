Nintendo Switch Sports offers players many different sports they can participate in, including soccer, badminton, tennis, bowling, volleyball, and chambara.

While playing these sports, players can represent themselves in-game with special Mii characters. There are many cosmetic options available that cost points to unlock. Here is how players can earn lots of points.

How to earn points in Nintendo Switch Sports

Nintendo Switch Sports is a family-friendly game where players can get active and participate in a fun reimagining of Wii Sports remade for the Switch generation.

Much like Wii Sports, the game features customizable Mii that players can use as their special avatars during gameplay. However, these Mii are much more customizable than those previously available inside Wii Sports.

How can players customize their Mii in Nintendo Switch Sports?

Players have so many different ways to customize their Mii inside of Nintendo Switch Sports. Players can change different outfits, hairstyles, hair colors, and even eye colors.

However, not all options are available for players right from the start. These can be obtained for points, and players will need a lot of points if they want to unlock all of the cosmetic items.

How to obtain points easily in Nintendo Switch Sports

Because players will need to earn so many points to unlock the cosmetic items, they will want to do it in a way that is as lucrative as possible. Of course, by simply participating in games, players will passively earn points over time.

Each time a player finishes a game, they will net around 30 to 40 points total. However, each time they complete specific feats in-game, they can earn point multipliers.

The easiest way to earn points is by playing the bowling game

Because points are tied to different multipliers, players need to complete special tasks to get them. In bowling, this is earned from bowling a strike. Players who finish an excellent round of bowling can easily make over 100 points per game.

Cosmetics can be unlocked for a cost of 100 points each time that players earn that amount. However, players cannot simply pick what they want.

Players of Nintendo Switch Sports will receive random rewards per 100 points

Once players earn 100 points, they will obtain a random reward. However, it's not entirely random, as players can influence what set they want to pull the reward from.

Doing this enough times will allow players to pull the items they want by the process of elimination. Players can then equip their new cosmetic items on their Mii and enable themselves to stand out from the crowd.

