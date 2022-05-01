Nintendo Switch Sports doesn’t allow players to turn off safety reminders

Nintendo Switch Sports has no problem bombarding players with its tutorials and constant safety reminders.

Ever since motion controls became a staple of Nintendo consoles with the Wii, the iconic company has made it a point to inform its players of the dangers that come with not using the controller strap, among other safety tips.

The company is adamant about players remaining safe while playing Nintendo Switch Sports. It is so important to the team at Nintendo that players aren't even able to turn off the reminders.

Safety reminders in Nintendo Switch Sports can't be turned off

There's nothing that ruins a wonderful Nintendo Switch session more than letting go of the Joy-Con and sending it through the television. From the Wii all the way to the current console, this is a problem that persists.

This is a way to keep players from ruining their living room, hurting themselves, or suing Nintendo. Placing these safety reminders in the game prevents them from any legal responsibilities.

If they could be turned off, the owner of the game can bring a friend over who could play Nintendo Switch Sports without seeing the safety reminders. Nintendo could land in big trouble for that.

Therefore, the safety reminders can never be missed. They can't be toggled off and they can't even be skipped over without the proper amount of screen time for it to be read.

Players need not worry, however. Those who have read them a dozen times and remembered them at this point aren't losing any valuable time bowling or playing tennis.

The safety reminders typically appear during loading screens or while the sports arena is being showcased prior to the start of play. This ensures they aren't interrupting anyone's session.

While there are certainly players who have seen them many times by now, it is never a bad idea to pay attention and refresh their minds on how to participate in the game safely.

