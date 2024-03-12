Does Unicorn Overlord have New Game Plus?

Unicorn Overlord is a brilliant tactical RPG, but many fans are curious if it features a New Game Plus mode. It’s one of the most popular ways to get replayability out of any role-playing game subgenres, and tactical RPGs are no exception.

It’s not a complete deal-breaker for everyone, but it is something worth discussing. The game already has plenty of replayability due to multiple difficulties and an endless array of unit formations.

But what about New Game Plus in Unicorn Overlord? Does it have this feature at launch, or could it show up later? We’ll go over that and what you certainly can expect from this game once you’ve defeated the final boss.

Can you expect New Game Plus in Unicorn Overlord?

Once you've beat this game, you have to start all over again (Image via Atlus)

Unfortunately, Unicorn Overlord does not feature a New Game Plus mode at this time. The major unlock for completing the game and overcoming the final boss is True Zenoiran difficulty. This is the ultimate difficulty unlock for the game, beyond even what Expert offers for a challenge to players.

This isn’t to say that Unicorn Overlord couldn’t have a New Game Plus mode patched in later for players who want to tackle a higher difficulty with a few extra units or something going into the game.

For those who want something more at the end of Vanillaware’s epic strategy RPG, there is still True Zenoiran difficulty. Thankfully, this level is not required to Platinum the game - in fact, you can beat the game on Story Mode if you want.

True Zenoiran difficulty gives players an experience closer to Fire Emblem: Brutal difficulty, stronger opponents, and permadeath. Units defeated in battle cannot be deployed again unless you use Luminous Corne Ash.

While there is no NG+, there is True Zenoiran difficulty (Image via Atlus)

This can only be used outside of battle and will likely be quite rare. Sadly, Luminous Corne Ash cannot be used in battle to give you extra Valor Points, like the regular version does in the baseline difficulties. Enemies have more HP, higher defense, and are more challenging. However, with solid squads, any player should be able to overcome it.

Sadly, Unicorn Overlord currently does not have a New Game Plus mode. There is already so much to see and do in one playthrough of the game, and while some hope that it will get one in the future, this is currently unknown.

Some would argue that an NG+ would make a strategy RPG too easy. If you started with powerful upgraded units, equipment, and formations, what would the point be to play on Expert or True Zenoiran?

Unicorn Overlord is now available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S Platforms.