Does Virat Kohli play PUBG Mobile? 

Virat Kohli and Indian cricket team playing PUBG Mobile at the airport (Image: RandomVideos/YT)

A few days ago, Indian cricket team star Kuldeep Yadav confirmed to Sportskeeda that several members such as Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Panth, Manish Pandey and even Mahendra Singh Dhoni are regular PUBG Mobile players. However, with the increase in the game's popularity among the country's senior cricket team members, several fans have been asking whether captain Virat Kohli has expressed any intention of playing PUBG Mobile during his free time.

Sources close to Sportskeeda can confirm that indeed Virat Kohli has played PUBG Mobile on multiple occasions with team members such as Yuzvendra Chahal and MS Dhoni, but the game has not caught his fancy as much. Virat Kohli is an avid console gamer, who loves playing FIFA 20 and Cricket 19, but was recently introduced to mobile games such as PUBG Mobile during the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) season by Chahal, during their time in the team hotel while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Our source said, "Only Chahal has managed to convince Kohli to play PUBG Mobile with him, Virat Kohli although isn't a big fan of gaming, but he owns a Playstation 4 and plays cricket games both on the console and on other devices. He doesn't really like playing any other games apart from Cricket, FIFA, GTA, Uncharted but has played PUBG Mobile several times with the team. But despite not playing the game that often, he's ofter revered within the team for his aggressive playstyle, he once managed to get 7- 8 kills in one game he played with Dhoni and Chahal."

Virat Kohli's PUBG Mobile setup and love for console games

In 2018, in a birthday video published by BCCI, MS Dhoni commended Virat Kohli for his aggressive play style in PUBG Mobile. The former India captain also requested Virat Kohli to teach Manish Pandey how to play the game as he was weak with First Person Shooters (FPS). However, it is now learnt that Pandey has heavily improved his ability and is a regular player with the AWM.

#HappyBirthdayVirat



Wishes galore for the Indian captain from the team as he celebrates his 30th Birthday. Here's to many more match-winning moments and 🏆🏆 in the cabinet.



Full video here - https://t.co/MCnjtfoIuD pic.twitter.com/Yr83r8LPyS — BCCI (@BCCI) November 5, 2018

Our source added, "Manish Pandey used to be really bad before but he has really improved now. He played regularly with his SRH teammates and now they play lobby with Chahal, Pant and Kuldeep. When Dhoni said this, Manish was just starting to play this game.

When it is raining outside & you are playing playstation & your favorite game on it 😀 #Unchartered4 #RainyDay pic.twitter.com/PuXpBbEMGS — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 20, 2016

Virat Kohli, who has a mobile game named after him known as 'Virat Kohli Cricket challenge.' plays on the I-Pad and is said to use a three finger grip while playing PUBG Mobile. His favourite weapons include AKM and M416. According to our source, the team members have also trolled Virat Kohli several times for jumping out of a vehicle to early and getting knocked out.