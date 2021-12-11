"Don't talk back": Pokimane calms herself down after being mocked for being "scared" to play Valorant

Following her previous tweet involving Quackity, Pokimane saw some toxic backlash from teammates on Valorant, who gave her a tough time. The Canadian is one of the most influential streamers of recent years, but it seems some male gamers aren't too keen on accepting her in Riot Games' rising game.

Apparently, other players have been complaining about female gamers in Valorant for a particular reason. A Reddit thread shows a few Valorant users explaining how every time a female gamer shows up or speaks, at least one male gamer will make things awkward and end up throwing the match.

Pokimane is told she's too scared to play the game by toxic teammates

"You're so scared to play the game...this game might be a little too scary for you."

Pokimane received this comment after dying in a Valorant match from one teammate subtly blaming her for her performance. She then reacted as if she was majorly offended and had to take a deep breath to calm herself down.

The teammate continued trash-talking:

"Go play Minecraft. It's a little less scary, unless the creepers scare you too."

Trying to sugarcoat his toxicity, the male gamer playing with Pokimane repeatedly stabbed at her with these comments. It would make anyone frustrated, especially a high-profile streamer being targeted because of a misassumed gender nature.

"Don't talk back...don't do it, girl."

Pokimane repeated this to herself under her breath. It took a few seconds to dissolve the shocked expression on her face and the infliction in her attitude.

Female gamers have been targeted before as toxic male gamers try to say they aren't real players and are doing things for attention. This often leads to male teammates being absentmindedly toxic when related to a female gamer's performance, and Pokimane almost blew up on her teammate's midstream.

This is an even bigger insult to her since many claim she's better than average at Valorant. The toxicity nearly got to her, but thankfully, she knows how to be professional, even in the face of someone putting her down for no reason.

