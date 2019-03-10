×
Dota 2: 6 Heroes that synergize with Mars

Gautam Nath
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
157   //    10 Mar 2019, 18:03 IST

Image result for mars dota 2

Dota 2 got its 117th hero, Mars a couple of days ago. Mars is a melee strength hero, who provides a lot of utility support and his ultimate, Arena of Blood, is really useful to trap enemies while your carries deal damage. Mars is quite akin to other Strength frontline heroes such as Bristleback and Tidehunter.

In Dota 2 lore, Mars is from the same Heavenly realm as Zeus and Zeus has many lines when he meets Mars in the Battlefield, whether as an ally or as a foe. There are also some easter eggs and voice lines with other heroes, including the second latest hero Grimestroke.

But Mars also has really good synergy with many other heroes, some a little better than the others. Let's take a look at 6 heroes that synergize the best with a Mars in their team.

#6. Phoenix

Image result for Phoenix dota 2

The biggest problem with Phoenix is that it can be hard to aim the Icarus Dive, Sun Ray and Super Nova as enemies can easily avoid these abilities. Mars can stun heroes (even though that can be hard to aim) with Q ability Spear of Mars and lock in enemies with Arena of Blood, unable to make them escape from the long stun and damage from Supernova.

It is also easier to juke enemies with Fire Spirits and a combo of all other Phoenix's moves to deal the maximum amount of damage to heroes.

#5. Disruptor

Image result for disruptor dota 2

Disruptor can bring back fleeing enemies from Arena of Blood's AOE range back to the Arena with his ability Glimpse. Disruptor's ultimate, Static Storm, can combo with both his own ability Kinetic Field and Mars' Arena of Blood. Disruptor can also use Glimpse to bring back an enemy next to a tree/tower/hero so that Mars can use Spears of Mars to stun them accordingly.

