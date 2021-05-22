Dota 2 7.29c: How to carry public matches with Juggernaut

Yurnero, the Juggernaut, is the most picked carry hero in the Immortal bracket of Dota 2 7.29c.

The Masked Guy of the Day is...

Juggernaut from DOTA 2! pic.twitter.com/Q0pwU6lQbv — Daily Masked Guys (@DailyMaskedMan) January 22, 2021

Despite boasting a win rate of 47.94%, Juggernaut's pick rate in the Immortal bracket is 17.25%. Apart from being one of the best late-game carry heroes in Dota 2, Juggernaut's arsenal allows players to choose between various build paths according to the requirements of a specific game.

Be it a build based on physical damage that scales into the late game or a magical damage build that allows the hero to play more actively, Juggernaut's versatile arsenal of skills allows the hero to perform optimally in almost every imaginable situation in Dota 2.

This article covers all the technical elements involved in playing Juggernaut in Dota 2 7.29c.

Juggernaut in Dota 2 7.29c

There are two possible methods for playing Juggernaut in Dota 2 7.29c. Players can either opt to go for a physical damage-based build or they can select the magic damage-based build. However, players should note that both of these builds have their own shortcomings and should be implemented according to the in-game situation of a specific match.

Physical Damage-based build for Juggernaut

Physical damage-based build for Juggernaut (Image via Valve)

The physical damage-based build for Juggernaut is ideal when it comes to facing off against enemy heroes like Spectre, Ursa, Faceless Void, Anti Mage, and other late-game carrys. The physical damage-based build not only allows Juggernaut to scale into the late game, but also allows the hero to be extremely sustainable in team fights

However, players should note that the physical damage-based build requires a lot of time for Juggernaut to become active in the game. This further means that players should go for this build only when they are certain that their team can create the necessary amount of space for the hero to farm.

Talent Tree for Juggernaut's physical damage-based build in Dota 2 7.29c (Image via Valve)

Juggernaut's physical damage-based build enhances the hero's Omnislash and Swiftslash abilities massively and getting off a full length ultimate ability can wreak havoc on the enemy heroes.

The core items involved in Juggernaut's physical damage-based build include:

Phase Boots;

Battle Fury;

Sange and Yasha;

Diffusal Blade;

Manta Style;

Aghanim's Sceptre.

Magic Damage-based build for Juggernaut

Juggernaut's magic damage-based build in Dota 2 7.29c (Image via Valve)

One of the more common builds for Juggernaut, the magic damage-based build allows gamers to play a lot more actively during the early stages of the game. On top of featuring massive bursts of magic damage with his Blade Fury ability, this build also allows Juggernaut to rack up a lot of kills during the laning phase to secure an early advantage.

However, players should note that Juggernaut's magic damage-based build can be easily countered in the mid to late-game stages of Dota 2. Even if the enemy chooses against a Black King Bar, a simple Pipe of Insight can be used to negate most of Juggernaut's damage.

Talent Tree for Juggernaut's magic damage-based build in Dota 2 7.29c (Image via Valve)

The core items involved in Juggernaut's magic damage-based build include:

Phase Boots;

Ethereal Blade;

Eye of Skadi;

Diffusal Blade;

Sange and Yasha;

Aghanim's Shard.

Considering these various factors, Juggernaut is definitely one of the best safe-lane heroes to try in Dota 2 7.29c.