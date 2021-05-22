Dota 2 7.29c: Why is Broodmother broken in the Off-Lane

Black Arachnia, the Broodmother, is a melee agility hero in Dota 2 who is a notably good at pushing towers and taking over the enemy jungle. She spends most of the early game pressuring a lane with little concern, due to her insane lifesteal ability, Insatiable Hunger. She can also transition into a difficult-to-kill melee carry, can dive in on and rapidly kill enemies who are alone, and with the right items, take over the entire map in Dota 2.

How is Broodmother so broken in 7.29c patch of Dota 2

Abilities

Insatiable Hunger increases Broodmother's attack damage and gives her a vampiric attack, causing her to have lifesteal.

For her second skill, Broodmother spins a large web that grants her a passive movement speed increase, gives free movement, and boosts regeneration while in its vicinity. Spin web charges are restored every 40 seconds.

Spin Web can be cast from anywhere as long as the new web touches an existing web. The webs do not expire and can be manually destroyed. When the maximum limit of webs is exceeded, the oldest web disappears.

Silken Bola slows the opponent hero, causing them to miss their attacks and deals impact damage. Units that attack the target while under the effect of Silken Bola deal bonus magic damage.

For her Ultimate, Broodmother injects her younglings into an enemy unit, dealing damage. If the target dies while under the effect of this, Spiderlings are hatched.

Items for Broodmother

Due to her insane lifesteal, players can go for an early Soul Ring to solve her mana problems.

Broodmother's Aghanim Scepter grants more charges for spin web, thus making her escape abilities more potent.

Black King Bar grants magical immunity, allowing her to not worry about the enemies disables inside a team fight. Having disables is probably the only effective way to catch an escaping Broodmother.

She also builds a Diffusal Blade, Assasult Cuirass and a various arsenal of items depending on what the match of Dota 2 demands.

Playstyle of Broodmother

Broodmother has a 47.62% win-rate in off-lane. Due to her insane lifesteal ability, she can outlast many heroes in a team-fight of Dota 2.

As an off-laner, after the correct items, she can solo-kill any hero in Dota 2 diving past towers. Due to the spiderlings and her own attack speed, she can bring down towers very quickly and get out before any opponent hero comes to stop the push.