Why is Ancient Apparition broken in Dota 2 7.29c

Kaldr, the Ancient Apparition, is a ranged intelligence hero in Dota 2, and he is usually played as the hard support. He is a spell-casting hero and is very good for harassment in the laning phase of Dota 2.

Despite being squishy, he is extremely irritating to deal with because of his strong semi-spammable spells in the lane and a mortifying ultimate.

Ancient Apparition is broken in the 7.29c patch of Dota 2

Ancient Apparition has an insane win-rate of 55.17%, and he is one of the best support heroes in the current meta.

Ancient Apparition is an excellent counter to the heroes which rely on regeneration, like Huskar and Slark, who are two of the most broken heroes of this patch.

In the early game, Ancient Apparition is one of the most annoying heroes in Dota 2 due to the constant nukes and slows in the laning phase.

Apparition's devastating and fight-changing ultimate

Ancient Apparition's Ultimate, Ice Blast, launches a tracer towards any location of the battlefield, which must be triggered again to mark the area, to then be blasted by a damaging explosion of hail.

The further the tracer travels, the larger the explosion will be. Enemies caught in the explosion, or who come in contact with the icy ball of as it travels towards its destination, are frostbitten, taking damage and prevented from regenerating or healing. If a frostbitten unit's health drops below a certain percentage, they will instantly be killed.

Chilling Touch adds enhanced magic damage to Ancient Apparition's auto attack and from great range. Since Ice Vortex lowers the opponent hero's magic resistance, this spell is used as a combo with Ice Vortex, which then applies a heavy slow and magical damage amplification to nearby enemies. It also provides vision in the affected AoE. Ice Vortex also speeds up allied heroes for a brief period of time.

Since Ancient Apparition is a heavily spell-dependant hero, he usually goes for a Eul's Scepter of Divinity after his Arcane boots, not only for the combo with his Cold Feet, but also for the crucial mana regeneration.