Dota 2 7.34d patch notes: Phantom Assassin, Pangolier, Treant Protector, and more nerfed

Valve recently revealed Patch 7.34d for Dota 2, and with it comes a plethora of buffs, nerfs, and tweaks. Some of these changes were easily predicted by the community after seeing the heroes in play during ESL DreamLeague Season 21. With The International 2023 starting in a week's time, it will be interesting to see how much the latest patch affects the current meta and plans of participating players.
One of the biggest nerfs that players will surely be looking for when they hear of a pre-TI patch is that of Phantom Assassin. The Dota 2 hero has been a menace to deal with in the current meta, with pros either banning it or winning matches cleanly with it.
Other than Phantom Assassin, nerfs were also dealt to Invoker, Pangolier, Treant Protector, Vengeful Spirit, and more. Read on to find out more about patch 7.34d.
Dota 2 patch 7.34d official notes
The official patch notes for Dota 2 patch 7.34d are as follows:
Dota 2 Item Updates in Patch 7.34d
BLADE MAIL
- Damage bonus decreased from +20 to +18
EUL'S SCEPTER OF DIVINITY
- Recipe cost decreased from 775 to 675. Total cost decreased from 2725 to 2625
HAND OF MIDAS
- Attack Speed bonus decreased from +40 to +35
HEART OF TARRASQUE
- Recipe cost increased from 1200 to 1300. Total cost increased from 5000 to 5100
WIND WAKER
- Recipe cost increased from 1300 to 1400. Total cost unchanged
Dota 2 Neutral Item Updates in Patch 7.34d
OCCULT BRACELET
- Mana Regen per stack decreased from 0.5 to 0.4
TUMBLER'S TOY
- Mana bonus decreased from 200 to 150
NINJA GEAR
- Solitary Disguise Cooldown increased 45s to 60s
- Losing Ninja Gear removes Solitary Disguise
Dota 2 Hero Updates in Patch 7.34d
ABADDON
- Base Intelligence increased from 18 to 19
- Intelligence gain increased from 1.2 to 1.6
- APHOTIC SHIELD
- Damage Barrier increased from 110/140/170/200 to 120/150/180/210
ANTI-MAGE
- Base Armor increased by 1
- MANA VOID
- Mana Cost decreased from 100/200/300 to 100/150/200
ARC WARDEN
- SPARK WRAITH
- Now deals 40% more damage to non-hero units
- TEMPEST DOUBLE
- Now can be self-cast to spawn the Double next to Arc Warden
BEASTMASTER
- Base Armor decreased by 1
- CALL OF THE WILD HAWK
- Root Duration decreased from 1s to 0.25/0.5/0.75/1s
BOUNTY HUNTER
- Base Attack Time decreased from 1.7s to 1.5s
BREWMASTER
- DRUNKEN BRAWLER
- Brewed Up Multiplier decreased from 3x to 2.5x
- PRIMAL SPLIT
- Mana Cost increased from 125/150/175 to 150/200/250
- Aghanim's Shard Cancel now always make Brewmaster reappear according to regular Brewling priority, regardless of which Brewling activated it
CHAOS KNIGHT
- CHAOS STRIKE
- Creep Damage Multiplier increased from 1.6 to 1.9
CRYSTAL MAIDEN
- CRYSTAL CLONE
- No longer interrupts Crystal Maiden's channeling
- Cooldown decreased from 12s to 10s
DARK WILLOW
- BRAMBLE MAZE
- Cooldown increased from 20s to 22s
DAWNBREAKER
- Intelligence gain decreased from 2.2 to 2.0
- TALENTS
- Level 25 Talent Starbreaker Cooldown Reduction decreased from 6s to 5s
DEATH PROPHET
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent Crypt Swarm Cooldown Reduction increased from 2s to 2.5s
DROW RANGER
- GUST
- Bonus Movement Speed increased from 10% to 10/12/14/16%
EARTH SPIRIT
- TALENTS
- Level 20 Talent Boulder Smash Damage decreased from +125 to +100
EARTHSHAKER
- TALENTS
- Level 25 Talent Enchant Totem Cooldown Reduction decreased from 2s to 1.5s
ENIGMA
- DEMONIC SUMMONING
- Eidolon Gold Bounty decreased by 4 (from 18-24 to 14-20)
- Mana Cost decreased from 75/100/125/150 to 70/80/90/100
- Cooldown decreased from 60/52/44/36s to 40/38/36/34s
GRIMSTROKE
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent Ink Swell Movement Speed decreased from +16% to +14%
GYROCOPTER
- FLAK CANNON
- Aghanim's Scepter Side Gunner Attack Interval increased from 1.2s to 1.3s
HOODWINK
- SCURRY
- Buff Duration rescaled from 4s to 3.5/4/4.5/5s
HUSKAR
- BURNING SPEAR
- Duration increased from 8s to 9s
INVOKER
- Base Health Regen decreased from 1 to 0.5
- COLD SNAP
- Freeze Heal decreased from 16->128 to 13->104
- E.M.P.
- Burned Mana as Mana Restored decreased from 50% to 25%
KUNKKA
- TALENTS
- Level 20 Talent Torrent AoE decreased from +80 to +65
LEGION COMMANDER
- TALENTS
- Level 20 Talent Moment of Courage Proc Chance decreased from +10% to +8%
LICH
- Base Intelligence increased by 2
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent Frost Blast Cooldown Reduction increased from 3s to 3.5s
LIFESTEALER
- FEAST
- Max Health Damage increased from 0.8/1/1.2/1.4% to 1/1.3/1.6/1.9%
LUNA
- MOON GLAIVES
- Damage Reduction per bounce from decreased 56/50/44/38% to 50/45/40/35%
- Aghanim's Shard Self Damage Reduction increased from 20% to 25%
- Aghanim's Shard Buff Duration increased from 6s to 7s
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent Eclipse Cooldown Reduction increased from 25s to 30s
MAGNUS
- SHOCKWAVE
- Mana Cost rescaled from 70/80/90/100 to 75
MARCI
- SIDEKICK
- Is no longer castable on illusions
- Now is always active for Marci with 50% effectiveness, even if it's not applied to any ally (if applied, previous rules are used)
MEEPO
- Base Mana Regen increased by 0.25
- RANSACK
- Health Steal (Heroes) increased from 6/10/14/18 to 9/12/15/18
- MEGAMEEPO
- Duration increased from 20s to 25s
NATURE'S PROPHET
- Base Strength decreased from 21 to 19
- SPROUT
- Cooldown increased from 12/11/10/9s to 15/13/11/9s
OGRE MAGI
- FIREBLAST
- Cast Range increased from 475 to 525
- BLOODLUST
- Bonus Attack Speed increased from 30/40/50/60 to 30/45/60/75
- Self Bonus Attack Speed increased from 30/50/70/90 to 40/60/80/100
- UNREFINED FIREBLAST
- Cast Range increased from 475 to 525
PANGOLIER
- SWASHBUCKLE
- Mana Cost increased from 75 to 75/80/85/90
- SHIELD CRASH
- Mana Cost increased from 60/70/80/90 to 70/80/90/100
- Damage decreased from 70/140/210/280 to 60/120/180/240
- TALENTS
- Level 20 Talent Swashbuckle Damage decreased from +20 to +15
PHANTOM ASSASSIN
- BLUR
- Vanish Radius increased from 400 to 500
- Aghanim's Scepter Cooldown rescaled from 10s to 50% of the current cooldown
- Aghanim's Scepter no longer increases Vanish Buffer
- COUP DE GRACE
- Chance of Deadly Focus decreased from 20% to 17% (40% to 34% for Stifling Dagger)
PRIMAL BEAST
- UPROAR
- Base Bonus Damage decreased from 6/12/18/24 to 5/10/15/20
PUGNA
- NETHER BLAST
- Building Damage increased from 50% to 65%
- DECREPIFY
- Enemy Move Slow increased from 30/40/50/60% to 45/50/55/60%
- Cast Range increased from 400/475/550/625 to 475/550/625/700
RIKI
- SMOKE SCREEN
- Radius increased from 375 to 425
SAND KING
- BURROWSTRIKE
- Cooldown decreased from 15/14/13/12s to 14/13/12/11s
SHADOW DEMON
- DEMONIC CLEANSE
- Duration decreased from 7s to 6s
- DEMONIC PURGE
- Duration decreased from 7s to 6s
SLARDAR
- SLITHEREEN CRUSH
- Cooldown decreased from 8s to 7s
SLARK
- TALENTS
- Level 25 Talent Essence Shift Duration decreased from +50s to +40s
SPECTRE
- SHADOW STEP
- Cooldown decreased from 80/60/40s to 60/50/40s
SPIRIT BREAKER
- GREATER BASH
- Movement Speed as Damage increased from 20/25/30/35% to 25/30/35/40%
SVEN
- Base Damage decreased by 4
- GOD'S STRENGTH
- Bonus Damage decreased from 120/160/200% to 100/140/180%
TECHIES
- BLAST OFF!
- Cooldown rescaled from 39/36/33/30s to 40/35/30/25s
- PROXIMITY MINES
- All flying hero units can now trigger the mines
TIMBERSAW
- WHIRLING DEATH
- Damage increased from 80/120/160/200 to 85/130/175/220
TREANT PROTECTOR
- Base Damage decreased by 2
- Base Mana Regen decreased by 0.25
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent Nature's Grasp Damage decreased from +30 to +25
- Level 25 Talent Overgrowth Cooldown Reduction decreased from 40s to 35s
VENGEFUL SPIRIT
- MAGIC MISSILE
- Cooldown increased from 12/11/10/9s to 15/13/11/9s
- WAVE OF TERROR
- Attack Damage Reduction decreased from 15/20/25/30% to 10/15/20/25%
VISAGE
- STONE FORM
- Cooldown for Familiars decreased from 14s to 11s
WARLOCK
- UPHEAVAL
- Slow per second rescaled from 10/15/20/25% to 11/14/17/20%
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent Upheaval Radius decreased from +75 to +65
WEAVER
- SHUKUCHI
- Damage increased from 100/125/150/175 to 100/130/160/190
- GEMINATE ATTACK
- Geminate Attack Damage increased from 15/30/45/60 to 20/35/50/65
WINDRANGER
- POWERSHOT
- Reduction per unit decreased from 20% to 15%
WINTER WYVERN
- SPLINTER BLAST
- Main Projectile Speed increased from 650 to 750
- WINTER'S CURSE
- Curse Duration increased from 4.25/4.75/5.25s to 4.5/5/5.5s
WITCH DOCTOR
- Base Strength increased from 18 to 20
- DEATH WARD
- Cooldown increased from 100/80/60s to 100/90/80s
- Damage increased from 60/100/140 to 70/105/140
WRAITH KING
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent Wraithfire Blast Stun Duration increased from +0.75s to +1s
The community wasn't expecting a pre-TI patch, with even the 2-time TI champion thinking it unlikely. Nevertheless, Valve has graced Dota 2 with one.
All that remains is an all-out brawl at Dota 2 The International 2023 for the hallowed Aegis of Champions.