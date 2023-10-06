Dota 2 7.34d patch notes: Phantom Assassin, Pangolier, Treant Protector, and more nerfed

Valve recently revealed Patch 7.34d for Dota 2, and with it comes a plethora of buffs, nerfs, and tweaks. Some of these changes were easily predicted by the community after seeing the heroes in play during ESL DreamLeague Season 21. With The International 2023 starting in a week's time, it will be interesting to see how much the latest patch affects the current meta and plans of participating players.

One of the biggest nerfs that players will surely be looking for when they hear of a pre-TI patch is that of Phantom Assassin. The Dota 2 hero has been a menace to deal with in the current meta, with pros either banning it or winning matches cleanly with it.

Other than Phantom Assassin, nerfs were also dealt to Invoker, Pangolier, Treant Protector, Vengeful Spirit, and more. Read on to find out more about patch 7.34d.

Dota 2 patch 7.34d official notes

The official patch notes for Dota 2 patch 7.34d are as follows:

Dota 2 Item Updates in Patch 7.34d

BLADE MAIL

Damage bonus decreased from +20 to +18

EUL'S SCEPTER OF DIVINITY

Recipe cost decreased from 775 to 675. Total cost decreased from 2725 to 2625

HAND OF MIDAS

Attack Speed bonus decreased from +40 to +35

HEART OF TARRASQUE

Recipe cost increased from 1200 to 1300. Total cost increased from 5000 to 5100

WIND WAKER

Recipe cost increased from 1300 to 1400. Total cost unchanged

Dota 2 Neutral Item Updates in Patch 7.34d

OCCULT BRACELET

Mana Regen per stack decreased from 0.5 to 0.4

TUMBLER'S TOY

Mana bonus decreased from 200 to 150

NINJA GEAR

Solitary Disguise Cooldown increased 45s to 60s

Losing Ninja Gear removes Solitary Disguise

Dota 2 Hero Updates in Patch 7.34d

ABADDON

Base Intelligence increased from 18 to 19

Intelligence gain increased from 1.2 to 1.6

APHOTIC SHIELD

Damage Barrier increased from 110/140/170/200 to 120/150/180/210

ANTI-MAGE

Base Armor increased by 1

MANA VOID

Mana Cost decreased from 100/200/300 to 100/150/200

ARC WARDEN

SPARK WRAITH

Now deals 40% more damage to non-hero units

TEMPEST DOUBLE

Now can be self-cast to spawn the Double next to Arc Warden

BEASTMASTER

Base Armor decreased by 1

CALL OF THE WILD HAWK

Root Duration decreased from 1s to 0.25/0.5/0.75/1s

BOUNTY HUNTER

Base Attack Time decreased from 1.7s to 1.5s

BREWMASTER

DRUNKEN BRAWLER

Brewed Up Multiplier decreased from 3x to 2.5x

PRIMAL SPLIT

Mana Cost increased from 125/150/175 to 150/200/250

Aghanim's Shard Cancel now always make Brewmaster reappear according to regular Brewling priority, regardless of which Brewling activated it

CHAOS KNIGHT

CHAOS STRIKE

Creep Damage Multiplier increased from 1.6 to 1.9

CRYSTAL MAIDEN

CRYSTAL CLONE

No longer interrupts Crystal Maiden's channeling

Cooldown decreased from 12s to 10s

DARK WILLOW

BRAMBLE MAZE

Cooldown increased from 20s to 22s

DAWNBREAKER

Intelligence gain decreased from 2.2 to 2.0

TALENTS

Level 25 Talent Starbreaker Cooldown Reduction decreased from 6s to 5s

DEATH PROPHET

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent Crypt Swarm Cooldown Reduction increased from 2s to 2.5s

DROW RANGER

GUST

Bonus Movement Speed increased from 10% to 10/12/14/16%

EARTH SPIRIT

TALENTS

Level 20 Talent Boulder Smash Damage decreased from +125 to +100

EARTHSHAKER

TALENTS

Level 25 Talent Enchant Totem Cooldown Reduction decreased from 2s to 1.5s

ENIGMA

DEMONIC SUMMONING

Eidolon Gold Bounty decreased by 4 (from 18-24 to 14-20)

Mana Cost decreased from 75/100/125/150 to 70/80/90/100

Cooldown decreased from 60/52/44/36s to 40/38/36/34s

GRIMSTROKE

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent Ink Swell Movement Speed decreased from +16% to +14%

GYROCOPTER

FLAK CANNON

Aghanim's Scepter Side Gunner Attack Interval increased from 1.2s to 1.3s

HOODWINK

SCURRY

Buff Duration rescaled from 4s to 3.5/4/4.5/5s

HUSKAR

BURNING SPEAR

Duration increased from 8s to 9s

INVOKER

Base Health Regen decreased from 1 to 0.5

COLD SNAP

Freeze Heal decreased from 16->128 to 13->104

E.M.P.

Burned Mana as Mana Restored decreased from 50% to 25%

KUNKKA

TALENTS

Level 20 Talent Torrent AoE decreased from +80 to +65

LEGION COMMANDER

TALENTS

Level 20 Talent Moment of Courage Proc Chance decreased from +10% to +8%

LICH

Base Intelligence increased by 2

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent Frost Blast Cooldown Reduction increased from 3s to 3.5s

LIFESTEALER

FEAST

Max Health Damage increased from 0.8/1/1.2/1.4% to 1/1.3/1.6/1.9%

LUNA

MOON GLAIVES

Damage Reduction per bounce from decreased 56/50/44/38% to 50/45/40/35%

Aghanim's Shard Self Damage Reduction increased from 20% to 25%

Aghanim's Shard Buff Duration increased from 6s to 7s

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent Eclipse Cooldown Reduction increased from 25s to 30s

MAGNUS

SHOCKWAVE

Mana Cost rescaled from 70/80/90/100 to 75

MARCI

SIDEKICK

Is no longer castable on illusions

Now is always active for Marci with 50% effectiveness, even if it's not applied to any ally (if applied, previous rules are used)

MEEPO

Base Mana Regen increased by 0.25

RANSACK

Health Steal (Heroes) increased from 6/10/14/18 to 9/12/15/18

MEGAMEEPO

Duration increased from 20s to 25s

NATURE'S PROPHET

Base Strength decreased from 21 to 19

SPROUT

Cooldown increased from 12/11/10/9s to 15/13/11/9s

OGRE MAGI

FIREBLAST

Cast Range increased from 475 to 525

BLOODLUST

Bonus Attack Speed increased from 30/40/50/60 to 30/45/60/75

Self Bonus Attack Speed increased from 30/50/70/90 to 40/60/80/100

UNREFINED FIREBLAST

Cast Range increased from 475 to 525

PANGOLIER

SWASHBUCKLE

Mana Cost increased from 75 to 75/80/85/90

SHIELD CRASH

Mana Cost increased from 60/70/80/90 to 70/80/90/100

Damage decreased from 70/140/210/280 to 60/120/180/240

TALENTS

Level 20 Talent Swashbuckle Damage decreased from +20 to +15

PHANTOM ASSASSIN

BLUR

Vanish Radius increased from 400 to 500

Aghanim's Scepter Cooldown rescaled from 10s to 50% of the current cooldown

Aghanim's Scepter no longer increases Vanish Buffer

COUP DE GRACE

Chance of Deadly Focus decreased from 20% to 17% (40% to 34% for Stifling Dagger)

PRIMAL BEAST

UPROAR

Base Bonus Damage decreased from 6/12/18/24 to 5/10/15/20

PUGNA

NETHER BLAST

Building Damage increased from 50% to 65%

DECREPIFY

Enemy Move Slow increased from 30/40/50/60% to 45/50/55/60%

Cast Range increased from 400/475/550/625 to 475/550/625/700

RIKI

SMOKE SCREEN

Radius increased from 375 to 425

SAND KING

BURROWSTRIKE

Cooldown decreased from 15/14/13/12s to 14/13/12/11s

SHADOW DEMON

DEMONIC CLEANSE

Duration decreased from 7s to 6s

DEMONIC PURGE

Duration decreased from 7s to 6s

SLARDAR

SLITHEREEN CRUSH

Cooldown decreased from 8s to 7s

SLARK

TALENTS

Level 25 Talent Essence Shift Duration decreased from +50s to +40s

SPECTRE

SHADOW STEP

Cooldown decreased from 80/60/40s to 60/50/40s

SPIRIT BREAKER

GREATER BASH

Movement Speed as Damage increased from 20/25/30/35% to 25/30/35/40%

SVEN

Base Damage decreased by 4

GOD'S STRENGTH

Bonus Damage decreased from 120/160/200% to 100/140/180%

TECHIES

BLAST OFF!

Cooldown rescaled from 39/36/33/30s to 40/35/30/25s

PROXIMITY MINES

All flying hero units can now trigger the mines

TIMBERSAW

WHIRLING DEATH

Damage increased from 80/120/160/200 to 85/130/175/220

TREANT PROTECTOR

Base Damage decreased by 2

Base Mana Regen decreased by 0.25

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent Nature's Grasp Damage decreased from +30 to +25

Level 25 Talent Overgrowth Cooldown Reduction decreased from 40s to 35s

VENGEFUL SPIRIT

MAGIC MISSILE

Cooldown increased from 12/11/10/9s to 15/13/11/9s

WAVE OF TERROR

Attack Damage Reduction decreased from 15/20/25/30% to 10/15/20/25%

VISAGE

STONE FORM

Cooldown for Familiars decreased from 14s to 11s

WARLOCK

UPHEAVAL

Slow per second rescaled from 10/15/20/25% to 11/14/17/20%

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent Upheaval Radius decreased from +75 to +65

WEAVER

SHUKUCHI

Damage increased from 100/125/150/175 to 100/130/160/190

GEMINATE ATTACK

Geminate Attack Damage increased from 15/30/45/60 to 20/35/50/65

WINDRANGER

POWERSHOT

Reduction per unit decreased from 20% to 15%

WINTER WYVERN

SPLINTER BLAST

Main Projectile Speed increased from 650 to 750

WINTER'S CURSE

Curse Duration increased from 4.25/4.75/5.25s to 4.5/5/5.5s

WITCH DOCTOR

Base Strength increased from 18 to 20

DEATH WARD

Cooldown increased from 100/80/60s to 100/90/80s

Damage increased from 60/100/140 to 70/105/140

WRAITH KING

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent Wraithfire Blast Stun Duration increased from +0.75s to +1s

The community wasn't expecting a pre-TI patch, with even the 2-time TI champion thinking it unlikely. Nevertheless, Valve has graced Dota 2 with one.

All that remains is an all-out brawl at Dota 2 The International 2023 for the hallowed Aegis of Champions.