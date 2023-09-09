Dota 2 patch 7.34c official notes: Vambrace nerfs, Axe buffs, and more

Valve recently released another version of patch 7.34 in Dota 2, with the latest update focusing mainly on hero tweaks, along with one item and a few neutral item changes. Quite a few heroes received buffs to their abilities and stats, and these changes will likely affect their win streaks. Apart from that, a handful of neutral items (like Vambrace, Spark of Courage, and Arcane Ring) got slight nerfs.
Read on to find out about the entire patch 7.34c official notes in Dota 2.
Dota 2 patch 7.34c official notes
The official patch notes for Dota 2 patch 7.34c are as follows:
ITEM UPDATES
SOLAR CREST
- Shine Movement Speed Change decreased from 18% to 15%
NEUTRAL ITEM UPDATES
ARCANE RING
- Intelligence bonus decreased from +8 to +7
OCCULT BRACELET
- Rites of Eloshar Stack Duration decreased from 10s to 5s
SPARK OF COURAGE
- Courage Damage bonus decreased from +18 to +16
VAMBRACE
- Other Attributes bonus decreased from +4 to +2
HERO UPDATES
ABADDON
- MIST COIL
- Cast Range increased from 600 to 600/625/650/675
- CURSE OF AVERNUS
- Curse Attack Speed increased from 40/60/80/100 to 60/80/100/120
- TALENTS
- Level 20 Talent Borrowed Time Immolation DPS increased from 85 to 95
ARC WARDEN
- SPARK WRAITH
- Tempest Damage increased from 75/135/195/255 to 75/140/205/270
- TEMPEST DOUBLE
- The Double now always spawns with full health and mana
AXE
- BERSERKER'S CALL
- Radius increased from 300 to 315
- CULLING BLADE
- Damage increased from 250/350/450 to 275/375/475
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent Berserker's Call Armor increased from +8 to +10
BANE
- Base Damage increased by 2
- ENFEEBLE
- Mana Cost decreased from 120/135/150/165 to 120
BEASTMASTER
- CALL OF THE WILD HAWK
- Mana Cost increased from 30 to 50
- Hawk Base Health decreased from 250/375/500/675 to 200/325/450/625
- DRUMS OF SLOM
- No longer considers illusion damage amplification when calculating the healing amount
BOUNTY HUNTER
- SHURIKEN TOSS
- Damage increased from 100/140/180/220 to 100/150/200/250
- SHADOW WALK
- Mana Cost decreased from 65 to 55
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent Damage Taken in Shadow Walk increased from -25% to -30%
BREWMASTER
- CINDER BREW
- Cooldown increased from 20/17/14/11s to 22/19/16/13s
BRISTLEBACK
- Base Damage increased by 3
- VISCOUS NASAL GOO
- Base Armor Loss increased from 2 to 2/2/3/3
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent Goo Cast Range increased from +150 to +250
BROODMOTHER
- SPAWN SPIDERLINGS
- Spiderling Base Attack Time improved from 1.35s to 1.2s
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent Spiderlings Health increased from +130 to +150
CENTAUR WARRUNNER
- Base Movement Speed increased from 300 to 310
- STAMPEDE
- Cooldown decreased from 100s to 90s
- WORK HORSE
- Cooldown decreased from 30s to 24s
CLINKZ
- STRAFE
- Burning Skeleton Archers attack speed bonus from Strafe increased from 50% to 50/55/60/65%
- BURNING BARRAGE
- Damage per arrow increased from 65% to 75%
- TALENTS
- Level 20 Talent Death Pact Health increased from +250 to +300
CRYSTAL MAIDEN
- Base Armor increased by 1
- Base Intelligence increased by 2
DARK SEER
- VACUUM
- Damage decreased from 100/150/200/250 to 70/130/190/250
- SURGE
- Cooldown increased from 21/17/13/9s to 24/19/14/9s
DAWNBREAKER
- Base Movement Speed decreased from 310 to 300
- Base Strength decreased from 27 to 25
DAZZLE
- Intelligence gain increased from 2.5 to 2.8
- BAD JUJU
- Health Cost decreased from 75/100/125 to 75
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent Attack Speed increased from +60 to +80
DOOM
- DEVOUR
- Cooldown/Duration increased from 65s to 70s
- TALENTS
- Level 20 Talent Scorched Earth Cooldown Reduction decreased from 12s to 10s
EARTH SPIRIT
- Base Intelligence decreased from 20 to 18
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent Rolling Boulder Distance decreased from +325 to +200
- Level 15 Talent Rolling Boulder Damage decreased from +120 to +110
EARTHSHAKER
- ENCHANT TOTEM
- Mana Cost increased from 35/40/45/50 to 45/50/55/60
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent Base Damage decreased from +40 to +30
- Level 15 Talent +50% Enchant Totem Damage replaced with +200 Fissure Range
- Level 20 Talent +300 Fissure Range replaced with +50% Enchant Totem Damage
EMBER SPIRIT
- Base Health Regen decreased from 1.25 to 0.5
- SLEIGHT OF FIST
- Mana Cost increased from 50 to 60
GYROCOPTER
- Agility gain decreased from 3.3 to 3.1
- HOMING MISSILE
- Stun Duration decreased from 1.55/1.9/2.25/2.6s to 1.3/1.7/2.1/2.5s
- FLAK CANNON
- Cooldown increased from 18s to 26/24/22/20s
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent Health decreased from +200 to +175
- Level 15 Talent +3 Flak Cannon Attacks replaced with +25 Flak Cannon Damage
- Level 20 Talent +40 Flak Cannon Damage replaced with +3 Flak Cannon Attacks
- Level 25 Talent Flak Cannon Cooldown Reduction decreased from 6s to 5s
HOODWINK
- BUSHWHACK
- Stun Duration increased from 1.25/1.5/1.75/2s to 1.4/1.6/1.8/2s
- SHARPSHOOTER
- Mana Cost decreased from 125/175/225 to 100/150/200
INVOKER
- Base Health Regen decreased from 1.5 to 1
- WEX
- Move Speed per instance decreased from 0.8% per level to 0.6% per level
- TORNADO
- Base Damage decreased from 70 to 50
- E.M.P.
- Aghanim's Shard Pull Linger Duration decreased from 0.5s to 0s
- Aghanim's Shard Pull will no longer affect units that become debuff immune after the E.M.P. has been created
JAKIRO
- DUAL BREATH
- Mana Cost decreased from 140/150/160/170 to 125/140/155/170
- LIQUID FIRE
- Burn Damage increased from 15/25/35/45 to 20/30/40/50
LEGION COMMANDER
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent Overwhelming Odds Damage per Hero decreased from +50 to +40
- Level 20 Talent Moment of Courage Proc Chance decreased from +12% to +10%
LION
- HEX
- Cast Range decreased from 625 to 550/575/600/625
LONE DRUID
- Base Armor increased by 2
- SPIRIT LINK
- Attack Speed increased from 16/32/48/64 to 20/35/50/65
MAGNUS
- Base Attack Range increased from 150 to 200
- REVERSE POLARITY
- Pull Radius increased from 410 to 430
MEEPO
- Turn Rate improved from 0.7 to 0.9
- MEGAMEEPO
- No longer gets cancelled if Meepo is banished, hidden or becomes untargetable
MUERTA
- DEAD SHOT
- Damage increased from 75/150/225/300 to 100/175/250/325
- PIERCE THE VEIL
- Bonus Attack Damage increased from 50/100/150 to 70/110/150
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent Dead Shot Cast Range increased from +250 to +350
NAGA SIREN
- Base Health Regen decreased from 1.25 to 1.0
- MIRROR IMAGE
- Mana Cost increased from 70/85/100/115 to 75/90/105/120
NATURE'S PROPHET
- Base Agility decreased from 20 to 14
- SPROUT
- Added visual effects for the damage area
- Trees created by Sprout now provide 1x healing when consumed with a Tango
NECROPHOS
- Base Armor increased by 1
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent Death Pulse Heal increased from +30 to +40
NYX ASSASSIN
- MIND FLARE
- Intelligence Multiplier increased from 2/3/4/5x to 3.5/4/4.5/5x
- SPIKED CARAPACE
- Cooldown decreased from 26/20/14/8s to 23/18/13/8s
- VENDETTA
- Now also increases attack range by 75
- Attack Animation Speed increased from +50% to +70%
OGRE MAGI
- Base Health Regen increased from 0.75 to 1.5
- BLOODLUST
- Mana Cost rescaled from 50/55/60/65 to 40/50/60/70
- FIRE SHIELD
- Cooldown decreased from 16s to 15s
OMNIKNIGHT
- REPEL
- Mana Cost decreased from 95/105/115/125 to 80/95/110/125
- Cooldown decreased from 60/52/44/36s to 45/40/35/30s
- HAMMER OF PURITY
- Mana Cost rescaled from 40/45/50/55 to 30/40/50/60
PANGOLIER
- ROLL UP
- Cooldown increased from 30s to 40s
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent Swashbuckle Slash Range decreased from +350 to +250
PHOENIX
- FIRE SPIRITS
- Attack Speed Slow decreased from 80/100/120/140 to 65/90/115/140
PRIMAL BEAST
- ONSLAUGHT
- Damage decreased from 95/190/285/380 to 90/180/270/360
- UPROAR
- No longer counts damage from Roshan
PUGNA
- Base Intelligence increased from 24 to 26
- DECREPIFY
- Ally Heal Amplification increased from 5/10/15/20% to 10/15/20/25%
- LIFE DRAIN
- Mana Cost decreased from 125/175/225 to 100/150/200
RIKI
- TRICKS OF THE TRADE
- Agility bonus increased from 55/70/85/100% to 70/80/90/100%
- CLOAK AND DAGGER
- Agility Damage Multiplier decreased from 1/1.4/1.8 to 0.8/1.2/1.6
RUBICK
- FADE BOLT
- Damage Reduction decreased from 14/21/28/35% to 5/15/25/35%
SAND KING
- Base Armor increased by 1
- BURROWSTRIKE
- Cast Range increased from 500/550/600/650 to 525/600/675/750
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent Sand Storm Movement Speed increased from +25 to +50
SHADOW SHAMAN
- HEX
- Cast Range increased from 500 to 550
- MASS SERPENT WARD
- Cooldown decreased from 130/120/110s to 110s
SKYWRATH MAGE
- Base Attack Speed decreased from 100 to 90
SNIPER
- TAKE AIM
- Passive Bonus Range increased from 100/200/300/400 to 130/220/310/400
- ASSASSINATE
- Damage increased from 250/350/450 to 300/400/500
SPIRIT BREAKER
- CHARGE OF DARKNESS
- Charge Bonus Speed increased from 250/300/350/400 to 275/325/375/425
- Fixed movement speed not updating when slows wear off while Spirit Breaker is charging
- NETHER STRIKE
- Bonus Damage increased from 150/225/300 to 175/250/325
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent Damage increased from +40 to +45
SVEN
- STORM HAMMER
- Cooldown increased from 18/16/14/12s to 21/18/15/12s
- GOD'S STRENGTH
- Slow Resistance decreased from 30/35/40% to 30%
- Cooldown increased from 105/100/95s to 110/105/100s
TERRORBLADE
- Base Damage decreased by 2
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent Health decreased from +300 to +275
TREANT PROTECTOR
- NATURE'S GRASP
- Mana Cost increased from 75/80/85/90 to 90
- LEECH SEED
- Cooldown increased from 18/16/14/12s to 24/20/16/12s
- OVERGROWTH
- Cooldown increased from 100s to 120/110/100s
UNDYING
- TOMBSTONE
- Tombstone Vision Range decreased from 1500 to 1200 on all levels
VENGEFUL SPIRIT
- MAGIC MISSILE
- Aghanim's Shard secondary target search range decreased from 100% of cast range to 75% of cast range
- WAVE OF TERROR
- Mana Cost increased from 25/30/35/40 to 40
- VENGEANCE AURA
- Base Damage Bonus decreased from 10/16/22/28% to 10/15/20/25%
WARLOCK
- Strength gain decreased from 3.0 to 2.8
- FATAL BONDS
- Duration decreased from 25s to 19/21/23/25s
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent Upheaval Attack Speed per second on Allies decreased from +12 to +10
WEAVER
- THE SWARM
- Attack Damage increased from 18/20/22/24 to 18/22/26/30
WINDRANGER
- Base Agility increased from 17 to 19
- Base Intelligence increased from 18 to 21
- GALE FORCE
- Mana Cost decreased from 150 to 100
WINTER WYVERN
- Base Armor increased by 1
- Base Mana Regen increased from 0 to 0.25
- ARCTIC BURN
- Cooldown decreased from 38/32/26/20s to 26/24/22/20s
WITCH DOCTOR
- PARALYZING CASK
- Cast Point decreased from 0.35s to 0.2s
- DEATH WARD
- Damage decreased from 60/110/160 to 60/100/140
ZEUS
- LIGHTNING BOLT
- Ministun Duration increased from 0.25s to 0.35s
- THUNDERGOD'S WRATH
- Cooldown decreased from 130/125/120s to 120s
- Mana Cost decreased from 300/400/500 to 250/375/500
As we inch towards The International 2023 (TI12), the list of participants for the upcoming iteration is finally confirmed. Head over to our list of the Dota 2 teams to find out if your favorite organizations made the cut.
Fans will also be able to catch some exhilarating Dota 2 action at the upcoming BetBoom Dacha 2023 and DreamLeague Season 21 later this month before TI12 begins.