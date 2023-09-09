Dota 2 patch 7.34c official notes: Vambrace nerfs, Axe buffs, and more

Valve recently released another version of patch 7.34 in Dota 2, with the latest update focusing mainly on hero tweaks, along with one item and a few neutral item changes. Quite a few heroes received buffs to their abilities and stats, and these changes will likely affect their win streaks. Apart from that, a handful of neutral items (like Vambrace, Spark of Courage, and Arcane Ring) got slight nerfs.

Read on to find out about the entire patch 7.34c official notes in Dota 2.

Dota 2 patch 7.34c official notes

The official patch notes for Dota 2 patch 7.34c are as follows:

ITEM UPDATES

SOLAR CREST

Shine Movement Speed Change decreased from 18% to 15%

NEUTRAL ITEM UPDATES

ARCANE RING

Intelligence bonus decreased from +8 to +7

OCCULT BRACELET

Rites of Eloshar Stack Duration decreased from 10s to 5s

SPARK OF COURAGE

Courage Damage bonus decreased from +18 to +16

VAMBRACE

Other Attributes bonus decreased from +4 to +2

HERO UPDATES

ABADDON

MIST COIL

Cast Range increased from 600 to 600/625/650/675

CURSE OF AVERNUS

Curse Attack Speed increased from 40/60/80/100 to 60/80/100/120

TALENTS

Level 20 Talent Borrowed Time Immolation DPS increased from 85 to 95

ARC WARDEN

SPARK WRAITH

Tempest Damage increased from 75/135/195/255 to 75/140/205/270

TEMPEST DOUBLE

The Double now always spawns with full health and mana

AXE

BERSERKER'S CALL

Radius increased from 300 to 315

CULLING BLADE

Damage increased from 250/350/450 to 275/375/475

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent Berserker's Call Armor increased from +8 to +10

BANE

Base Damage increased by 2

ENFEEBLE

Mana Cost decreased from 120/135/150/165 to 120

BEASTMASTER

CALL OF THE WILD HAWK

Mana Cost increased from 30 to 50

Hawk Base Health decreased from 250/375/500/675 to 200/325/450/625

DRUMS OF SLOM

No longer considers illusion damage amplification when calculating the healing amount

BOUNTY HUNTER

SHURIKEN TOSS

Damage increased from 100/140/180/220 to 100/150/200/250

SHADOW WALK

Mana Cost decreased from 65 to 55

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent Damage Taken in Shadow Walk increased from -25% to -30%

BREWMASTER

CINDER BREW

Cooldown increased from 20/17/14/11s to 22/19/16/13s

BRISTLEBACK

Base Damage increased by 3

VISCOUS NASAL GOO

Base Armor Loss increased from 2 to 2/2/3/3

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent Goo Cast Range increased from +150 to +250

BROODMOTHER

SPAWN SPIDERLINGS

Spiderling Base Attack Time improved from 1.35s to 1.2s

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent Spiderlings Health increased from +130 to +150

CENTAUR WARRUNNER

Base Movement Speed increased from 300 to 310

STAMPEDE

Cooldown decreased from 100s to 90s

WORK HORSE

Cooldown decreased from 30s to 24s

CLINKZ

STRAFE

Burning Skeleton Archers attack speed bonus from Strafe increased from 50% to 50/55/60/65%

BURNING BARRAGE

Damage per arrow increased from 65% to 75%

TALENTS

Level 20 Talent Death Pact Health increased from +250 to +300

CRYSTAL MAIDEN

Base Armor increased by 1

Base Intelligence increased by 2

DARK SEER

VACUUM

Damage decreased from 100/150/200/250 to 70/130/190/250

SURGE

Cooldown increased from 21/17/13/9s to 24/19/14/9s

DAWNBREAKER

Base Movement Speed decreased from 310 to 300

Base Strength decreased from 27 to 25

DAZZLE

Intelligence gain increased from 2.5 to 2.8

BAD JUJU

Health Cost decreased from 75/100/125 to 75

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent Attack Speed increased from +60 to +80

DOOM

DEVOUR

Cooldown/Duration increased from 65s to 70s

TALENTS

Level 20 Talent Scorched Earth Cooldown Reduction decreased from 12s to 10s

EARTH SPIRIT

Base Intelligence decreased from 20 to 18

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent Rolling Boulder Distance decreased from +325 to +200

Level 15 Talent Rolling Boulder Damage decreased from +120 to +110

EARTHSHAKER

ENCHANT TOTEM

Mana Cost increased from 35/40/45/50 to 45/50/55/60

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent Base Damage decreased from +40 to +30

Level 15 Talent +50% Enchant Totem Damage replaced with +200 Fissure Range

Level 20 Talent +300 Fissure Range replaced with +50% Enchant Totem Damage

EMBER SPIRIT

Base Health Regen decreased from 1.25 to 0.5

SLEIGHT OF FIST

Mana Cost increased from 50 to 60

GYROCOPTER

Agility gain decreased from 3.3 to 3.1

HOMING MISSILE

Stun Duration decreased from 1.55/1.9/2.25/2.6s to 1.3/1.7/2.1/2.5s

FLAK CANNON

Cooldown increased from 18s to 26/24/22/20s

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent Health decreased from +200 to +175

Level 15 Talent +3 Flak Cannon Attacks replaced with +25 Flak Cannon Damage

Level 20 Talent +40 Flak Cannon Damage replaced with +3 Flak Cannon Attacks

Level 25 Talent Flak Cannon Cooldown Reduction decreased from 6s to 5s

HOODWINK

BUSHWHACK

Stun Duration increased from 1.25/1.5/1.75/2s to 1.4/1.6/1.8/2s

SHARPSHOOTER

Mana Cost decreased from 125/175/225 to 100/150/200

INVOKER

Base Health Regen decreased from 1.5 to 1

WEX

Move Speed per instance decreased from 0.8% per level to 0.6% per level

TORNADO

Base Damage decreased from 70 to 50

E.M.P.

Aghanim's Shard Pull Linger Duration decreased from 0.5s to 0s

Aghanim's Shard Pull will no longer affect units that become debuff immune after the E.M.P. has been created

JAKIRO

DUAL BREATH

Mana Cost decreased from 140/150/160/170 to 125/140/155/170

LIQUID FIRE

Burn Damage increased from 15/25/35/45 to 20/30/40/50

LEGION COMMANDER

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent Overwhelming Odds Damage per Hero decreased from +50 to +40

Level 20 Talent Moment of Courage Proc Chance decreased from +12% to +10%

LION

HEX

Cast Range decreased from 625 to 550/575/600/625

LONE DRUID

Base Armor increased by 2

SPIRIT LINK

Attack Speed increased from 16/32/48/64 to 20/35/50/65

MAGNUS

Base Attack Range increased from 150 to 200

REVERSE POLARITY

Pull Radius increased from 410 to 430

MEEPO

Turn Rate improved from 0.7 to 0.9

MEGAMEEPO

No longer gets cancelled if Meepo is banished, hidden or becomes untargetable

MUERTA

DEAD SHOT

Damage increased from 75/150/225/300 to 100/175/250/325

PIERCE THE VEIL

Bonus Attack Damage increased from 50/100/150 to 70/110/150

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent Dead Shot Cast Range increased from +250 to +350

NAGA SIREN

Base Health Regen decreased from 1.25 to 1.0

MIRROR IMAGE

Mana Cost increased from 70/85/100/115 to 75/90/105/120

NATURE'S PROPHET

Base Agility decreased from 20 to 14

SPROUT

Added visual effects for the damage area

Trees created by Sprout now provide 1x healing when consumed with a Tango

NECROPHOS

Base Armor increased by 1

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent Death Pulse Heal increased from +30 to +40

NYX ASSASSIN

MIND FLARE

Intelligence Multiplier increased from 2/3/4/5x to 3.5/4/4.5/5x

SPIKED CARAPACE

Cooldown decreased from 26/20/14/8s to 23/18/13/8s

VENDETTA

Now also increases attack range by 75

Attack Animation Speed increased from +50% to +70%

OGRE MAGI

Base Health Regen increased from 0.75 to 1.5

BLOODLUST

Mana Cost rescaled from 50/55/60/65 to 40/50/60/70

FIRE SHIELD

Cooldown decreased from 16s to 15s

OMNIKNIGHT

REPEL

Mana Cost decreased from 95/105/115/125 to 80/95/110/125

Cooldown decreased from 60/52/44/36s to 45/40/35/30s

HAMMER OF PURITY

Mana Cost rescaled from 40/45/50/55 to 30/40/50/60

PANGOLIER

ROLL UP

Cooldown increased from 30s to 40s

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent Swashbuckle Slash Range decreased from +350 to +250

PHOENIX

FIRE SPIRITS

Attack Speed Slow decreased from 80/100/120/140 to 65/90/115/140

PRIMAL BEAST

ONSLAUGHT

Damage decreased from 95/190/285/380 to 90/180/270/360

UPROAR

No longer counts damage from Roshan

PUGNA

Base Intelligence increased from 24 to 26

DECREPIFY

Ally Heal Amplification increased from 5/10/15/20% to 10/15/20/25%

LIFE DRAIN

Mana Cost decreased from 125/175/225 to 100/150/200

RIKI

TRICKS OF THE TRADE

Agility bonus increased from 55/70/85/100% to 70/80/90/100%

CLOAK AND DAGGER

Agility Damage Multiplier decreased from 1/1.4/1.8 to 0.8/1.2/1.6

RUBICK

FADE BOLT

Damage Reduction decreased from 14/21/28/35% to 5/15/25/35%

SAND KING

Base Armor increased by 1

BURROWSTRIKE

Cast Range increased from 500/550/600/650 to 525/600/675/750

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent Sand Storm Movement Speed increased from +25 to +50

SHADOW SHAMAN

HEX

Cast Range increased from 500 to 550

MASS SERPENT WARD

Cooldown decreased from 130/120/110s to 110s

SKYWRATH MAGE

Base Attack Speed decreased from 100 to 90

SNIPER

TAKE AIM

Passive Bonus Range increased from 100/200/300/400 to 130/220/310/400

ASSASSINATE

Damage increased from 250/350/450 to 300/400/500

SPIRIT BREAKER

CHARGE OF DARKNESS

Charge Bonus Speed increased from 250/300/350/400 to 275/325/375/425

Fixed movement speed not updating when slows wear off while Spirit Breaker is charging

NETHER STRIKE

Bonus Damage increased from 150/225/300 to 175/250/325

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent Damage increased from +40 to +45

SVEN

STORM HAMMER

Cooldown increased from 18/16/14/12s to 21/18/15/12s

GOD'S STRENGTH

Slow Resistance decreased from 30/35/40% to 30%

Cooldown increased from 105/100/95s to 110/105/100s

TERRORBLADE

Base Damage decreased by 2

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent Health decreased from +300 to +275

TREANT PROTECTOR

NATURE'S GRASP

Mana Cost increased from 75/80/85/90 to 90

LEECH SEED

Cooldown increased from 18/16/14/12s to 24/20/16/12s

OVERGROWTH

Cooldown increased from 100s to 120/110/100s

UNDYING

TOMBSTONE

Tombstone Vision Range decreased from 1500 to 1200 on all levels

VENGEFUL SPIRIT

MAGIC MISSILE

Aghanim's Shard secondary target search range decreased from 100% of cast range to 75% of cast range

WAVE OF TERROR

Mana Cost increased from 25/30/35/40 to 40

VENGEANCE AURA

Base Damage Bonus decreased from 10/16/22/28% to 10/15/20/25%

WARLOCK

Strength gain decreased from 3.0 to 2.8

FATAL BONDS

Duration decreased from 25s to 19/21/23/25s

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent Upheaval Attack Speed per second on Allies decreased from +12 to +10

WEAVER

THE SWARM

Attack Damage increased from 18/20/22/24 to 18/22/26/30

WINDRANGER

Base Agility increased from 17 to 19

Base Intelligence increased from 18 to 21

GALE FORCE

Mana Cost decreased from 150 to 100

WINTER WYVERN

Base Armor increased by 1

Base Mana Regen increased from 0 to 0.25

ARCTIC BURN

Cooldown decreased from 38/32/26/20s to 26/24/22/20s

WITCH DOCTOR

PARALYZING CASK

Cast Point decreased from 0.35s to 0.2s

DEATH WARD

Damage decreased from 60/110/160 to 60/100/140

ZEUS

LIGHTNING BOLT

Ministun Duration increased from 0.25s to 0.35s

THUNDERGOD'S WRATH

Cooldown decreased from 130/125/120s to 120s

Mana Cost decreased from 300/400/500 to 250/375/500

As we inch towards The International 2023 (TI12), the list of participants for the upcoming iteration is finally confirmed. Head over to our list of the Dota 2 teams to find out if your favorite organizations made the cut.

Fans will also be able to catch some exhilarating Dota 2 action at the upcoming BetBoom Dacha 2023 and DreamLeague Season 21 later this month before TI12 begins.