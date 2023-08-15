Dota 2 BetBoom Dacha 2023: Schedule, participating teams, prize pool, livestream, and more

Before all the humdrum of The International (TI) 2023 begins in October, Dota 2 fans will be treated to a more "laid back" tournament action in the recently announced BetBoom Dacha 2023. Akin to the beloved Beyond the Summit, the tournament will see some of the Dota 2 teams that have already qualified for TI in action.

Apart from the 12 teams that have already staked their claim to berths at TI 2023, the upcoming Regional Qualifiers will determine the remaining eight who will make their way to the annual event.

There are quite a few big names in the fix for these qualifiers, and it will be interesting to see who manages to qualify. That said, for now, let's look at the promised "laid back" tournament awaiting fans next month.

Everything you need to know about Dota 2 BetBoom Dacha 2023

Schedule, format, participating teams, and prize pool

The Dota 2 BetBoom Dacha 2023 event will begin on September 10, 2023, and will continue until September 16, 2023. It is an offline event that will be held in a private house in Yerevan, Armenia.

The teams that will be participating in the event are as follows:

Team Spirit

Gaimin Gladiators

BetBoom Team

9Pandas

Team Aster

beastcoast

TBD

Nigma Galaxy (Online Qualifier)

BetBoom Dacha 2023 has a prize pool of $250,000 USD, with the winning team walking away with a sum total of $150,000 USD.

Place $ USD 1st $150,000 2nd $62,500 3rd $25,000 4th $12,500 5th-6th - 7th-8th -

The BetBoom Dacha 2023 event format is as follows:

Group Stage (September 10 to September 12) - Each group will comprise four teams each. All matches are scheduled to be Best-of-2. The top two teams will make their way to the Upper Bracket of the Playoffs. The third-placed team will go to the Lower Bracket of the Playoffs, with the fourth-placed team being eliminated.

- Each group will comprise four teams each. All matches are scheduled to be Best-of-2. The top two teams will make their way to the Upper Bracket of the Playoffs. The third-placed team will go to the Lower Bracket of the Playoffs, with the fourth-placed team being eliminated. Playoffs [September 13 to September 16] - Double elimination bracket, with all matches scheduled to be Best-of-3 and the Grand Final being Best-of-5.

(Further details regarding groups and match-ups have not been confirmed yet. We will update the article as soon as more information is available.)

Dota 2 BetBoom Dacha 2023 livestream details

Fans can catch the livestream of BetBoom Dacha 2023 on BetBoom's official Twitch channel.

With the recent Patch 7.34 and 7.34b riling up the meta, the next few months promise to be an exciting time for all Dota 2 fans around the world.