Dota 2 7.34e patch notes: Minor changes and a largely unaffected meta pool

The much-anticipated Dota 2 7.34e update is here, and the changes have been underwhelming. The developers have not introduced any significant tweaks, especially to those that have been dominating picks. Thus, the meta will largely remain the same as it has been since The International 2023. This hasn't gone down well with the community, with many complaining about it being a 'nothing' patch.

Instead of introducing big changes or gameplay tweaks, the developers have focused more on minor shifts in order to balance out the current meta. While these patches are indeed appreciated, they could be more frequent in nature.

One of Dota 2 7.34e's biggest changes would be the cooldown of Enigma's Level 1 Black Hole, dropping from 200s to 180s. This may encourage players to pick the hero more.

On the other hand, Muerta's The Calling has been hit with a few nerfs, one being the movement slow being decreased from 30% to 15/20/25/30%. The pesky Wraith King skeleton damage has also been decreased by 3.

Dota 2 7.34e official patch notes

The official patch notes for update 7.34e are as follows:

ITEM UPDATES

ETERNAL SHROUD:

Magic Resistance bonus increased from +30% to +35%

HAND OF MIDAS:

Base Charge Restore Time increased from 100s to 110s

HEART OF TARRASQUE:

Recipe cost increased from 1300 to 1400. Total cost increased from 5100 to 5200

Strength bonus decreased from +40 to +35

HELM OF THE OVERLORD:

Vladmir's Aura Armor increased from 3 to 4

PAVISE:

Protect Cooldown decreased from 18s to 16s

VLADMIR'S OFFERING:

Vladmir's Aura Armor increased from 3 to 4

HERO UPDATES

ANCIENT APPARITION:

ICE VORTEX

Damage per second decreased from 12/20/28/36 to 12/18/24/30

ICE BLAST

Frostbitten Duration decreased from 10/11/12s to 10s

BRISTLEBACK:

QUILL SPRAY

Max Damage decreased from 550 to 500

BRISTLEBACK

Damage Threshold increased from 225 to 300/275/250/225

HAIRBALL

Cast Range decreased from 1500 to 1000

Cooldown increased from 10s to 13s

TALENTS

Level 20 Talent Quill Spray Stack Damage decreased from +25 to +20

CHAOS KNIGHT:

Base Damage decreased by 5

CHAOS STRIKE

Lifesteal penalty against creeps increased from 40% to 70%

PHANTASM

Mana Cost increased from 75/125/175 to 100/200/300

DARK WILLOW:

SHADOW REALM

Cooldown increased from 20/18/16/14s to 22/20/18/16s

DAZZLE:

BAD JUJU

No longer affects any Blink Dagger's 3s mute period after taking damage

DROW RANGER:

MULTISHOT

Cooldown decreased from 26/24/22/20s to 24/22/20/18s

EARTH SPIRIT:

ROLLING BOULDER

Cooldown now begins when the current roll is completed

ENIGMA:

BLACK HOLE

Cooldown decreased from 200/180/160s to 180/170/160s

GRIMSTROKE:

INK SWELL

Aghanim's Shard Spell Lifesteal now has a 20% penalty against creeps

GYROCOPTER:

ROCKET BARRAGE

Rocket Damage increased from 6/12/18/24 to 8/14/20/26

JUGGERNAUT:

OMNISLASH

Bonus Damage increased from 30/40/50 to 40/45/50

KUNKKA:

GHOSTSHIP

Damage Delayed decreased from 45% to 35%

TIDAL WAVE

Damage decreased from 250 to 180

TORRENT STORM

Duration decreased from 5s to 4s

Cooldown increased from 70s to 75s

LESHRAC:

LIGHTNING STORM

Slow Duration increased from 0.4/0.6/0.8/1.0s to 0.45/0.7/0.95/1.2s

LION:

EARTH SPIKE

Cast Range increased from 575 to 650

LYCAN:

Base Agility increased from 16 to 18

Agility gain increased from 1.4 to 1.8

MARCI:

SIDEKICK

Cast Range increased from 700 to 1000

MUERTA:

THE CALLING

Duration decreased from 7/8/9/10s to 5/6/7/8s

Movement Slow decreased from 30% to 15/20/25/30%

NECROPHOS:

GHOST SHROUD

Mana Cost increased from 50 to 75

HEARTSTOPPER AURA

Regen Duration decreased from 8s to 7s

Aghanim's Scepter Health Regen to Decay decreased from 60% to 55%

DEATH SEEKER

Cooldown increased from 16s to 19s

PRIMAL BEAST:

TRAMPLE

Mana Cost increased from 90/85/80/75 to 90

PULVERIZE

Cooldown increased from 36/32/28s to 40/36/32s

TALENTS

Level 25 Talent Pulverize Duration decreased from +100% to +67%

SHADOW SHAMAN:

HEX

Damage Amplification increased from 5/10/15/20% to 10/15/20/25%

SPECTRE:

Base Armor decreased by 1

SPIRIT BREAKER:

CHARGE OF DARKNESS

Cooldown increased from 21/18/15/12s to 22/19/16/13s

Aghanim's Scepter Cooldown increased from 8s to 9s

GREATER BASH

Damage multiplier against creeps decreased from 1.5x to 1.3x

TIMBERSAW:

WHIRLING DEATH

Stat Loss Percent increased from 10% to 13%

TINY:

AVALANCHE

Mana Cost decreased from 120 to 90/100/110/120

TREANT PROTECTOR:

Base Movement Speed decreased from 285 to 280

LEECH SEED

Damage/Heal per second decreased from 25/40/55/70 to 20/35/50/65

WEAVER:

GEMINATE ATTACK

Cooldown increased from 7/5.5/4/2.5s to 8.5/6.5/4.5/2.5s

WINTER WYVERN:

COLD EMBRACE

Base Heal per second increased from 30/35/40/45 to 40/45/50/55

WITCH DOCTOR:

PARALYZING CASK

Damage multiplier against creeps decreased from 2.0x to 1.5x

DEATH WARD

Now prioritizes heroes within its attack range over creeps

WRAITH KING:

VAMPIRIC SPIRIT

Skeleton Damage decreased by 3

With patch 7.34e done for, Dota 2 fans are now looking forward to seeing their favorite players and teams clash in ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023.