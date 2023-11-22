Dota 2 7.34e patch notes: Minor changes and a largely unaffected meta pool

The much-anticipated Dota 2 7.34e update is here, and the changes have been underwhelming. The developers have not introduced any significant tweaks, especially to those that have been dominating picks. Thus, the meta will largely remain the same as it has been since The International 2023. This hasn't gone down well with the community, with many complaining about it being a 'nothing' patch.
Instead of introducing big changes or gameplay tweaks, the developers have focused more on minor shifts in order to balance out the current meta. While these patches are indeed appreciated, they could be more frequent in nature.
One of Dota 2 7.34e's biggest changes would be the cooldown of Enigma's Level 1 Black Hole, dropping from 200s to 180s. This may encourage players to pick the hero more.
On the other hand, Muerta's The Calling has been hit with a few nerfs, one being the movement slow being decreased from 30% to 15/20/25/30%. The pesky Wraith King skeleton damage has also been decreased by 3.
Dota 2 7.34e official patch notes
The official patch notes for update 7.34e are as follows:
ITEM UPDATES
ETERNAL SHROUD:
- Magic Resistance bonus increased from +30% to +35%
HAND OF MIDAS:
- Base Charge Restore Time increased from 100s to 110s
HEART OF TARRASQUE:
- Recipe cost increased from 1300 to 1400. Total cost increased from 5100 to 5200
- Strength bonus decreased from +40 to +35
HELM OF THE OVERLORD:
- Vladmir's Aura Armor increased from 3 to 4
PAVISE:
- Protect Cooldown decreased from 18s to 16s
VLADMIR'S OFFERING:
- Vladmir's Aura Armor increased from 3 to 4
HERO UPDATES
ANCIENT APPARITION:
- ICE VORTEX
- Damage per second decreased from 12/20/28/36 to 12/18/24/30
- ICE BLAST
- Frostbitten Duration decreased from 10/11/12s to 10s
BRISTLEBACK:
- QUILL SPRAY
- Max Damage decreased from 550 to 500
- BRISTLEBACK
- Damage Threshold increased from 225 to 300/275/250/225
- HAIRBALL
- Cast Range decreased from 1500 to 1000
- Cooldown increased from 10s to 13s
- TALENTS
- Level 20 Talent Quill Spray Stack Damage decreased from +25 to +20
CHAOS KNIGHT:
- Base Damage decreased by 5
- CHAOS STRIKE
- Lifesteal penalty against creeps increased from 40% to 70%
- PHANTASM
- Mana Cost increased from 75/125/175 to 100/200/300
DARK WILLOW:
- SHADOW REALM
- Cooldown increased from 20/18/16/14s to 22/20/18/16s
DAZZLE:
- BAD JUJU
- No longer affects any Blink Dagger's 3s mute period after taking damage
DROW RANGER:
- MULTISHOT
- Cooldown decreased from 26/24/22/20s to 24/22/20/18s
EARTH SPIRIT:
- ROLLING BOULDER
- Cooldown now begins when the current roll is completed
ENIGMA:
- BLACK HOLE
- Cooldown decreased from 200/180/160s to 180/170/160s
GRIMSTROKE:
- INK SWELL
- Aghanim's Shard Spell Lifesteal now has a 20% penalty against creeps
GYROCOPTER:
- ROCKET BARRAGE
- Rocket Damage increased from 6/12/18/24 to 8/14/20/26
JUGGERNAUT:
- OMNISLASH
- Bonus Damage increased from 30/40/50 to 40/45/50
KUNKKA:
- GHOSTSHIP
- Damage Delayed decreased from 45% to 35%
- TIDAL WAVE
- Damage decreased from 250 to 180
- TORRENT STORM
- Duration decreased from 5s to 4s
- Cooldown increased from 70s to 75s
LESHRAC:
- LIGHTNING STORM
- Slow Duration increased from 0.4/0.6/0.8/1.0s to 0.45/0.7/0.95/1.2s
LION:
- EARTH SPIKE
- Cast Range increased from 575 to 650
LYCAN:
- Base Agility increased from 16 to 18
- Agility gain increased from 1.4 to 1.8
MARCI:
- SIDEKICK
- Cast Range increased from 700 to 1000
MUERTA:
- THE CALLING
- Duration decreased from 7/8/9/10s to 5/6/7/8s
- Movement Slow decreased from 30% to 15/20/25/30%
NECROPHOS:
- GHOST SHROUD
- Mana Cost increased from 50 to 75
- HEARTSTOPPER AURA
- Regen Duration decreased from 8s to 7s
- Aghanim's Scepter Health Regen to Decay decreased from 60% to 55%
- DEATH SEEKER
- Cooldown increased from 16s to 19s
PRIMAL BEAST:
- TRAMPLE
- Mana Cost increased from 90/85/80/75 to 90
- PULVERIZE
- Cooldown increased from 36/32/28s to 40/36/32s
- TALENTS
- Level 25 Talent Pulverize Duration decreased from +100% to +67%
SHADOW SHAMAN:
- HEX
- Damage Amplification increased from 5/10/15/20% to 10/15/20/25%
SPECTRE:
- Base Armor decreased by 1
SPIRIT BREAKER:
- CHARGE OF DARKNESS
- Cooldown increased from 21/18/15/12s to 22/19/16/13s
- Aghanim's Scepter Cooldown increased from 8s to 9s
- GREATER BASH
- Damage multiplier against creeps decreased from 1.5x to 1.3x
TIMBERSAW:
- WHIRLING DEATH
- Stat Loss Percent increased from 10% to 13%
TINY:
- AVALANCHE
- Mana Cost decreased from 120 to 90/100/110/120
TREANT PROTECTOR:
- Base Movement Speed decreased from 285 to 280
- LEECH SEED
- Damage/Heal per second decreased from 25/40/55/70 to 20/35/50/65
WEAVER:
- GEMINATE ATTACK
- Cooldown increased from 7/5.5/4/2.5s to 8.5/6.5/4.5/2.5s
WINTER WYVERN:
- COLD EMBRACE
- Base Heal per second increased from 30/35/40/45 to 40/45/50/55
WITCH DOCTOR:
- PARALYZING CASK
- Damage multiplier against creeps decreased from 2.0x to 1.5x
- DEATH WARD
- Now prioritizes heroes within its attack range over creeps
WRAITH KING:
- VAMPIRIC SPIRIT
- Skeleton Damage decreased by 3
With patch 7.34e done for, Dota 2 fans are now looking forward to seeing their favorite players and teams clash in ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023.