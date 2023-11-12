Dota 2 ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023: Schedule, prize pool, results, where to watch, and more

With the Dota 2 International 12 done and dusted, fans are eagerly waiting for the commencement of ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023. Scheduled to begin in a month's time in the Malaysian city, the tournament will host 12 exciting teams. They will be fighting for the lion's share of the $1,000,000 USD prize pool, along with the bragging rights of being the champion.

Of the 12 teams, four will be invited outfits, while the remaining will book their berths through qualifiers. This article provides all the available information regarding ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 for readers to keep a tab on.

Dota 2 ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 schedule, prize pool, and participating teams

The ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 will run from December 11, 2023, to December 17, 2023. As mentioned above, the prize pool is set at $1,000,000 USD. The format is as follows:

Group Stage - Two single round-robin groups will be made of six teams each, with all series consisting of two games. The first and second-placed teams will book their berths in the Playoffs Upper Bracket, while the third and fourth-placed teams will go to the Lower Bracket. The remaining teams will be eliminated.

- Two single round-robin groups will be made of six teams each, with all series consisting of two games. The first and second-placed teams will book their berths in the Playoffs Upper Bracket, while the third and fourth-placed teams will go to the Lower Bracket. The remaining teams will be eliminated. Playoffs - Double-elimination bracket, with all matches being Bo3 and the Grand Final being Bo5.

The following teams have been confirmed for now to be participating in the Dota 2 ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023:

Gaimin Gladiators [invited]

LGD Gaming [invited]

Azure Ray [invited]

Team Spirit was earlier part of the proceedings as they were invited too. The outfit recently withdrew from the tournament, citing health reasons for several of their players after The International 12.

ESL announced that the available slot was being passed to the Western European Closed Qualifiers. The qualifiers schedule is as follows:

Open Qualifiers #1 - November 12 to November 13

Open Qualifiers #2 - November 14 to November 15

Closed Qualifers - November 16 to November 18

As the Dota 2 teams are confirmed for ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023, we will update this article accordingly.

Dota 2 ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 livestream details

Players will likely be able to catch the live proceedings of ESL One Kuala Lumpur on the official Twitch and YouTube channels of ESL.