Dota 2 ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 announced: Schedule, prize pool, ticket details, and more

The ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 will be the next big Dota 2 event this year after The International 2023. ESL announced the event earlier today with an exciting clip on their Twitter channel. Being held in December 2023, the occasion promises a lumpsum prize pool, electric Dota 2 action between 12 teams, and plenty more. The ticket prices and venue have also been revealed.

See below to find all the available information for ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023.

Dota 2 ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023: Schedule, format, and prize pool

ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 will be held from December 11 to December 17. Twelve of the world's best Dota 2 teams will be participating to test their mettle and see whether they can "Rise Above Fate" to clinch the title and the lion's share of the $1,000,000 prize pool.

The format for ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 is as follows:

Group Stage [December 11 to December 13] - Twelve teams will participate in this, out of which eight teams will qualify further.

- Twelve teams will participate in this, out of which eight teams will qualify further. Playoffs [December 15 to December 17] - Eight teams will participate in front of a live audience in the MITEC arena to see who remains standing after the dust settles.

Dota 2 ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023: Venue and ticket details

While the Group Stage will not be played in front of a live audience, the Playoffs of ESL One Kuala Lumpur will be held in the MITEC arena in Kuala Lumpur.

The accompanying countdown guides readers when the tickets go live, should they want to experience the fun and fervor of the event in person. The different ticket tiers, prices, and offerings are as follows:

Tier Perks Price Details Premium 3-Day Ticket The Ultimate Experience 499 RM Access on Dec 15th, 16th, 17th || Best seats in the house || Priority Access to Signing Sessions || Premium Goodie Bag || Exclusive Premium Attendee Badge Plus 3-Day Ticket Infield seats & Goodie bag 299 RM Access on Dec 15th, 16th, 17th || In-field seat || General Access to Signing Sessions || Plus Goodie Bag Regular 3-Day Ticket Tiered seats & Hype Dota! 149 RM Access on Dec 15th, 16th, 17th || Tiered Seating || General Access to Signing Sessions

The event will have cosplay too. More information will be disclosed soon, and we will update this article as soon as they are available.

