Dota 2 The International Playoffs: Schedule, prize pool, results, where to watch, and more

With the Group Stage done and dusted, Dota 2 fans are eagerly waiting for The International 2023 Playoffs to commence. Out of the 20 teams that had qualified for the event, four have already bid farewell. The remaining 16 will participate in the playoffs for a chance to claim the hallowed Aegis of Champions in the Grand Final.
Dota 2 The International 2023 is being held in Seattle, United States of America. The Playoffs will take place in the Seattle Convention Center's Summit and the Finals Weekend will be held in the Climate Pledge Arena.
Everything you need to know about Dota 2 The International 2023 Playoffs
Schedule, format, and prize pool
The International 2023 Playoffs will run from October 20 to October 22, with the Finals weekend (including matches from Lower Bracket Round 3) being held from October 27 to October 29. The Playoffs format will be a double-elimination brack of Bo3, with eight teams each in Upper Bracket and Lower Bracket. Only the Grand Final will be a Bo5 affair.
The current prize pool of The International 2023 is $3,063,684. The base prize pool was $1,600,000, with $1,463,684 being added from 25% of all Compendium sales.
Dota 2 Riyadh The International 2023 Playoffs and Finals schedule
October 20
- Upper Bracket Round 1: Team Spirit vs Virtus.pro
- Upper Bracket Round 1: Team Liquid vs Talon Esports
- Upper Bracket Round 1: LGD Gaming vs 9Pandas
- Upper Bracket Round 1: nouns vs Azure Ray
October 21
- Lower Bracket Round 1: Shopify Rebellion vs TSM
- Lower Bracket Round 1: Evil Geniuses vs Gaimin Gladiators
- Lower Bracket Round 2: Azure Ray/nouns vs Shopify Rebellion/TSM
- Lower Bracket Round 2: LGD Gaming/9Pandas vs Evil Geniuses/Gaimin Gladiators
October 22
- Lower Bracket Round 1: KeyD Stars vs BetBoom Team
- Lower Bracket Round 1: Tundra Esports vs Entity
- Lower Bracket Round 2: Team Liquid/Talon Esports vs KeyD Stars/BetBoom Team
- Lower Bracket Round 2: Team Spirit/Virtus.pro vs Tundra Esports/Entity
October 27
- Lower Bracket Round 3: TBD vs TBD
- Lower Bracket Round 3: TBD vs TBD
- Upper Bracket Semifinals: Team Spirit/Virtus.pro vs Team Liquid/Talon Esports
- Upper Bracket Semifinals: LGD Gaming/9Pandas vs Azure Ray/nouns
October 28
- Lower Bracket Quarterfinals: TBD vs TBD
- Lower Bracket Quarterfinals: TBD vs TBD
- Upper Bracket Final: TBD vs TBD
- Lower Bracket Semifinal: TBD vs TBD
October 29
- Lower Bracket Final: TBD vs TBD
- Grand Final: TBD vs TBD
Dota 2 The International 2023 livestream details
You can catch the live proceedings of The International 2023 on the official Twitch and YouTube channels of the event. The matches will also be shown in-game and on Steam TV.