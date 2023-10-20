Dota 2 The International Playoffs: Schedule, prize pool, results, where to watch, and more

With the Group Stage done and dusted, Dota 2 fans are eagerly waiting for The International 2023 Playoffs to commence. Out of the 20 teams that had qualified for the event, four have already bid farewell. The remaining 16 will participate in the playoffs for a chance to claim the hallowed Aegis of Champions in the Grand Final.

Dota 2 The International 2023 is being held in Seattle, United States of America. The Playoffs will take place in the Seattle Convention Center's Summit and the Finals Weekend will be held in the Climate Pledge Arena.

Everything you need to know about Dota 2 The International 2023 Playoffs

Expand Tweet

Schedule, format, and prize pool

The International 2023 Playoffs will run from October 20 to October 22, with the Finals weekend (including matches from Lower Bracket Round 3) being held from October 27 to October 29. The Playoffs format will be a double-elimination brack of Bo3, with eight teams each in Upper Bracket and Lower Bracket. Only the Grand Final will be a Bo5 affair.

The current prize pool of The International 2023 is $3,063,684. The base prize pool was $1,600,000, with $1,463,684 being added from 25% of all Compendium sales.

Place $USD Percent Team 1st $1,378,800 45% TBD 2nd $367,626 12% TBD 3rd $245,152 8% TBD 4th $168,478 5.50% TBD 5th-6th $99,625 3.25% TBD 7th-8th $76,572 2.50% TBD 9th-12th $61,237 2% TBD 13th-16th $46,004 1.50% TBD 17th-20th $30,669 1% Team SMGThunder AwakenbeastcoastPSG Quest

Dota 2 Riyadh The International 2023 Playoffs and Finals schedule

Expand Tweet

October 20

October 21

Lower Bracket Round 1: Shopify Rebellion vs TSM

Shopify Rebellion vs TSM Lower Bracket Round 1: Evil Geniuses vs Gaimin Gladiators

Evil Geniuses vs Gaimin Gladiators Lower Bracket Round 2: Azure Ray/nouns vs Shopify Rebellion/TSM

Azure Ray/nouns vs Shopify Rebellion/TSM Lower Bracket Round 2: LGD Gaming/9Pandas vs Evil Geniuses/Gaimin Gladiators

October 22

Lower Bracket Round 1: KeyD Stars vs BetBoom Team

KeyD Stars vs BetBoom Team Lower Bracket Round 1: Tundra Esports vs Entity

Tundra Esports vs Entity Lower Bracket Round 2: Team Liquid/Talon Esports vs KeyD Stars/BetBoom Team

Team Liquid/Talon Esports vs KeyD Stars/BetBoom Team Lower Bracket Round 2: Team Spirit/Virtus.pro vs Tundra Esports/Entity

October 27

Lower Bracket Round 3: TBD vs TBD

TBD vs TBD Lower Bracket Round 3: TBD vs TBD

TBD vs TBD Upper Bracket Semifinals: Team Spirit/Virtus.pro vs Team Liquid/Talon Esports

Team Spirit/Virtus.pro vs Team Liquid/Talon Esports Upper Bracket Semifinals: LGD Gaming/9Pandas vs Azure Ray/nouns

October 28

Lower Bracket Quarterfinals: TBD vs TBD

TBD vs TBD Lower Bracket Quarterfinals: TBD vs TBD

TBD vs TBD Upper Bracket Final: TBD vs TBD

TBD vs TBD Lower Bracket Semifinal: TBD vs TBD

October 29

Lower Bracket Final: TBD vs TBD

TBD vs TBD Grand Final: TBD vs TBD

Dota 2 The International 2023 livestream details

You can catch the live proceedings of The International 2023 on the official Twitch and YouTube channels of the event. The matches will also be shown in-game and on Steam TV.