Talon Esports vs BetBoom Team Dota 2 The International 2023 Lower Bracket Round 2 highlights

The Lower Bracket of Dota 2 The International 2023 featured upsets and gripping matchups. Shopify Rebellion, Evil Geniuses, Keyd Stars, and Tundra Esports got eliminated from the tournament at the Lower Bracket Round 1. Additionally, TSM and 9Pandas were also out of TI12 as they lost the Lower Bracket Round 2 Bo3 series.

Talon Esports locked horns with BetBoom Team in the third Dota 2 TI12 Lower Bracket Round 2 series. This matchup was the only series in the LB Round 2 that had three matches in the playoffs. Continue reading to discover more about the insights, drafts, and highlights of this thrilling encounter.

BetBoom Team defeated Talon Esports 2-1 and advanced to Dota 2 The International 2023 Lower Bracket Round 3

First game between Talon Esports and BetBoom Team

This match stretched to a lengthy 69 minutes, but the teams didn't have constant fights, and the total kill score was at 34-20 for Talon and BetBoom. Both teams had robust lineups that dragged the heroes to late-game in the first Dota 2 TI12 LB Round 2 game.

Talon Esports (Radiant):

Spectre - 23savage

Windranger - Mikoto

Weaver - Jabz

Earth Spirit - Q

Ancient Apparition - Oli~

BetBoom Team (Dire):

Sven - Nightfall

Dazzle - gpk~

Tidehunter - Pure~

Muerta - Save-

Vengeful Spirit - TorontoTokyo

BetBoom's drafts were a little weak when compared to the Radiant's side. Dazzle mid-pick wasn't able to make plays like Windranger from Talon's side. Talon went on to secure an early gold lead and were pushing out lanes constantly.

However, BetBoom's Sven was also getting fat and eliminated the Windranger at the 20th-minute mark. With this advantage, they secured the Aegis on the Dazzle and started pushing Radiant's top tier 2 tower. Spectre was caught off guard near the Tormentor and was instantly eliminated by the Sven and Tidehunter.

Sven killed the Earth Spirit, got the tier 2 tower, and retreated back to the Dire's jungle with his team. After this, both the teams avoided fights and cleared the jungles most of the time. Sven became very fat and had items such as Monkey King Bar, Harpoon, Blink Dagger, Silver Edge, Satanic, and Black King Bar.

Both the teams gathered near Radiant's Roshan Pit, and a teamfight erupted. With AA's Ice Blast and overwhelming physical damage from the Windranger and Spectre, the Sven was killed off after the Shallow Grave ended. Additionally, Talon killed the VS and Tidehunter and claimed the Aegis on the Windranger.

However, the Spectre, Windranger, and Earth Spirit were picked off by the CIS team, who destroyed the mid buildings. With the Ancient exposed, the Windranger and Weaver bought back and defended the base successfully.

After this, Talon went on to win a couple of teamfights and got megacreeps, and won the first Dota 2 TI12 Lower Bracket Round 2.

Second game between Talon Esports and BetBoom Team

The second Dota 2 TI12 Round 2 game also dragged on for 69 minutes. However, the final kill score was at 28-29 for BetBoom and Talon.

Talon Esports (Dire):

Dark Willow - 23savage

Riki - Mikoto

Dawnbreaker - Jabz

Enchantress - Q

Marci - Oli~

BetBoom Team (Radiant):

Muerta - Nightfall

Invoker - gpk~

Pudge - Pure~

IO - Save-

Undying - TorontoTokyo

Talon started to dominate the Radiant side and was getting kills everywhere on the map. Pudge could not stay alive as he only had Scepter, lacked defensive items, and was overwhelmed by Talon. However, the Muerta secured some good farms along with the Invoker and kept the game alive for BetBoom.

Muerta purchased Mjollnir, Silver Edge, and Hurricane Pike, and was about to finish BKB. Riki, with a Nullifier, Diffusal, and BKB used a smoke screen on the IO and Muerta and finished the stacked carry, disrupting BetBoom's momentum.

After winning a couple of teamfights, Dark Willow got the Aegis and started destroying Radiant's buildings. With the combined efforts of Pudge and Invoker, BetBoom held on and sent the Dire heroes back to their base.

With this newfound boost, BetBoom started pushing and killed the Riki, who didn't have buyback. Furthermore, they destroyed Dire's Ancient and won the second Dota 2 TI12 LB Round 2 match.

Final Dota 2 The International 2023 Lower Bracket Round 2 game

Talon's decision to draft Invoker as their offlaner in the final Dota 2 game proved to be a costly one, ultimately leading to their elimination from The International 2023.

Talon Esports (Dire):

Morphling - 23savage

Puck - Mikoto

Invoker - Jabz

Tusk - Q

Shadow Demon - Oli~

BetBoom Team (Radiant):

Phantom Lancer - Nightfall

Storm Spirit - gpk~

Spirit Breaker - Pure~

Keeper of the Light - Save-

Enchantress - TorontoTokyo

In the early stages of the final game, both teams had an equal amount of kills. However, BetBoom killed the Invoker, Tusk, Shadow Demon, and Morphling and secured Aegis. From this moment, it looked like Dire was gonna lose the game as they didn't have a tank who could subdue the Phantom Lancer.

BetBoom got two sets of racks with the Phantom Lancer, as Talon couldn't do much. The game extended more, and we saw a Divine Reaper picked up by the PL, who was very certain that he couldn't be killed by Dire heroes. He got the final tier 3 racks and won the game, eliminating Talon from Dota 2 TI12.

BetBoom Team advanced to the Dota 2 The International Lower Bracket Round 3.