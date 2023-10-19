Evil Geniuses vs Gaimin Gladiators TI12 Dota 2 Lower Bracket Round 1: Schedule, head-to-Head, livestream details, and more

Dota 2 The International 2023 started with the 20 best esports teams participating in group stage matchups. We saw four teams get eliminated as a result of poor performances in the TI12 group stage. The remaining 16 teams faced off in the Bo3 (Best of Three) series and were subsequently sorted into the Upper and Lower Brackets.

The second Lower Bracket Round 1 will feature Evil Geniuses from the South American region locking horns with Gaimin Gladiators, a powerhouse from the European region. The winning team in the Bo3 Lower Bracket matchup will advance to Lower Bracket Round 2, whereas the losing team will get eliminated from TI12.

Evil Geniuses vs Gaimin Gladiators TI12 Dota 2 Lower Bracket Round 1 overview and predictions

Evil Geniuses had a bad start in their TI12 journey as they lost two group stage series against Entity and Team Spirit. However, they managed to secure draws when facing 9Pandas and SMG. Additionally, they entered a tiebreaker matchup against SMG, where they prevailed, resulting in SMG's elimination from the tournament.

Evil Geniuses were pitted against the European supergiant, Team Liquid, in the Bo3 series that followed. The latter easily defeated the former and pushed EG into the lower bracket.

Gaimin Gladiators, two-time Major winners, had a decent start to Dota 2 TI12 as they lost to LGD Gaming and drew the series with nouns. However, GG defeated Virtus.pro and Beascoast, thus securing a safe spot in Group C. Their road to the Upper Bracket took a quick turn as they were defeated by Talon Esports in the Bo3 and dropped to the Lower Bracket.

Gaimin Gladiators might be in the Lower Bracket, but they still remain a formidable force in the competitive scene. That said, they can easily defeat Evil Geniuses and move on to the next stage of the Lower Bracket.

The dynamic between Quinn and dyrachyo can help GG eliminate the South Americans from the tournament. Evil Geniuses' inconsistent performance could lead to their downfall in TI12. The winner of this matchup will face the loser of the third Upper Bracket Quarterfinals series (LGD Gaming vs 9Pandas).

Head-to-Head and previous results

Gaimin Gladiators clean-swiped EG in the Bo2 matchup of DreamLeague Season 21. Evil Geniuses managed to draw against GG in Riyadh Masters 2023 and Bali Major 2023. However, in DreamLeague Season 19 and 20, Gaimin Gladiators won two Bo3 series against the South American team.

TI12 Rosters

The following are the active rosters of Evil Geniuses and Gaimin Gladiators in Dota 2 The International 2023:

Evil Geniuses:

Pakazs

Chris Luck

Whisper

Matthew (Captain)

Panda

Gaimin Gladiators:

dyrachyo

Quinn

Ace

tOfu

Seleri (Captain)

Evil Geniuses vs Gaimin Gladiators TI12 Dota 2 Lower Bracket Round 1 livestream details

You can watch the live Bo3 series between Evil Geniuses and Gaimin Gladiators via the official Dota 2 TI YouTube and Twitch channels. The match will start on October 21 at 1 pm PT/ 4 pm ET/ and 8 pm GMT.

