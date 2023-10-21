The Dota 2 The International 2023 Playoffs witnessed Team Spirit and Team Liquid advancing to the Upper Bracket Semifinals, with Virtus.pro and Talon Esports finding themselves in the Lower Bracket Round 2. The third series of the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals featured a showdown between the Chinese powerhouse, LGD Gaming, and 9Pandas.

9Pandas faced a level 3 penalty from Valve as they were late to the makeup session during the media day. Consequently, the CIS team was penalized with a deduction of 120 seconds from the drafting stage in their first match against LGD Gaming. After this drama, the Chinese team went on to defeat 9Pandas and qualified for the Dota 2 TI12 Upper Bracket Semifinals.

LGD Gaming wiped 9Pandas 2-0 in Dota 2 TI12 Upper Bracket Quarterfinals

Game 1 between LGD Gaming and 9Pandas

Despite the setback, 9Pandas drafted a strong lineup and dragged the game for an hour. LGD Gaming's draft featured some unusual Dota 2 heroes, but the team effectively outplayed their CIS opponents.

LGD Gaming (Radiant):

Dark Willow - Shiro

Magnus - NothingToSay

Broodmother - niu

Skywrath Mage - planet

Treant Protector - y`

9Pandas (Dire):

Morphling - Ramzes666

Outworld Destroyer - kiyotaka

Primal Beast - MieRo

Rubick - Antares

Elder Titan - Solo

On paper, Dire's draft appeared to be the strongest due to their late-game and teamfight potential. However, LGD's safelaner, Shiro, surprised everyone with his Dark Willow carry pick. He delivered a spectacular performance with the support-based hero, significantly contributing to LGD's victory.

LGD secured early kills, and niu's Broodmother consistently pushed, managing to siege Dire's tier 3 buildings at the 20-minute mark. LGD had full control of the map, exerting continuous pressure on 9Pandas. However, Morphling on the 9Pandas side farmed Manta Style, Daedalus, and Eye of Skadi, which helped them defend their base.

Ramzes' Morphling secured a triple kill after eliminating Skywrath Mage, Dark Willow, and Magnus. This created a small window of opportunity for the CIS team, who instantly obtained Aegis and began to push. 9Pandas grew stronger over time, winning back-to-back teamfights.

A decisive battle took place near Radiant's Roshan Pit, where Shiro made a legendary play with his Dark Willow, assisted by Magnus, to kill the Elder Titan and Rubick, neither of whom had buybacks.

Despite OD having Aegis and Morphling being quite strong, LGD capitalized on this opportunity to assault 9Pandas' base and acquire mega creeps. Broodmother then destroyed the Dire Ancient, securing victory for LGD in the first game of the Dota 2 TI12 Upper Bracket Quarterfinals.

Game 2 between LGD Gaming and 9Pandas

The deciding game in Dota 2 TI12 Upper Bracket Quarterfinals for LGD Gaming was of a different scenario as Shiro played Spectre, who outfarmed Ramzes' Alchemist. Additionally, LGD went on to dominate the entire game and dismantled 9Pandas.

LGD Gaming (Radiant):

Spectre - Shiro

Kunkka - NothingToSay

Night Stalker - niu

Grimstroke - planet

Enchantress - y`

9Pandas (Dire):

Alchemist - Ramzes666

Earthshaker - kiyotaka

Centaur Warrunner - MieRo

Muerta - Antares

Ancient Apparition - Solo

In this game, 9Pandas' drafts looked weak compared to LGD's fighting-based lineup. The Chinese team went on to overwhelm 9Pandas and kept fighting at every chance. Alchemist struggled to farm as he was constantly getting picked off by the Night Stalker, Spectre, and Kunkka.

LGD boasted a whopping 42 kills when 9Pandas only had 10 kills on their side. Unable to withstand the pressure, the CIS team tapped out with "ggs" and dropped to the Lower Bracket Round 2.

Now, 9Pandas will face the winner of the Lower Bracket Round 1 series between Evil Geniuses and Gamin Gladiators.