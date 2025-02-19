Dota 2: 8 minor updates in Patch 7.38

Dota 2's Patch 7.38, named "Wandering Waters," brings significant changes to the title, featuring new waterways and a relocated Roshan pit. While these headline changes dominate the conversation, there are several smaller updates that enhance quality of life and gameplay mechanics.

Ad

From refined HUD elements to the introduction of a new resource for crafting Neutral Items, here are eight minor changes in Patch update 7.38 that players should be aware of.

Eight minor quality of life changes in Dota 2's 7.38 patch update

1) Madstones

Artifact and Enchantment upgrade using the Madstones (Image via Valve)

Dota 2 Patch 7.38 introduces Madstones, a resource that allows players to craft custom Neutral Items tailored to their playstyle and the match’s circumstances. Players can earn Madstone by fully clearing a Neutral Creep camp, gaining two for themselves and one for a random ally.

Ad

Trending

These Madstones can then be used to create Neutral Items by combining an Artifact, which grants unique abilities, with an Enchantment that provides passive attribute bonuses. This system offers a new layer of strategic itemization.

2) Roshan timer

The new Roshan timer (Image via Valve)

Players can now hover over the Roshan timer next to the minimap for an additional hint on whether Roshan is still respawning or has returned. This simple but effective feature ensures that teams stay informed about Roshan's status without manually checking the pit.

Ad

3) Mark for Sell

You can now preselect items that you wish to sell (Image via Valve)

A new "Mark for Sell" function allows players to automatically sell an item when they are in the base or at the Secret Shop. Additionally, couriers will now return marked items to the fountain when delivering other items, thus making inventory management more efficient.

Ad

4) Enhanced item targeting effects

Many items have better item visual cues (Image via Valve)

Visual clarity has been improved for several item interactions, including Tango, Glimmer Cape, Mjollnir, and Lotus Orb. These changes help players easily identify which hero is the source of an item's effect, reducing confusion during chaotic engagements.

Ad

5) All attributes displayed in talent trees

The updated talent tree (Image via Valve)

Players can now see, at a glance, which talent tree attributes they have skilled up. This small yet impactful UI improvement makes it easier to track stat growth and plan level-up choices accordingly.

Ad

6) HUD timers

Dota Plus players can now track various timers more efficiently (Image via Valve)

Previously, players had to scan the map to check various Dota Plus game timers. With Patch 7.38, holding ALT displays these timers at the top of the screen, allowing for quick access and easier coordination with teammates.

Ad

7) Backpack grace period

Cooldowns for items that are taken out from the backpack into your equipment have been removed (Image via Valve)

One of the most significant minor changes is the removal of the six-second backpack cooldown for newly acquired items. This means players can now immediately use items dragged out of their backpacks, making clutch plays and crucial item activations in team fights more viable.

Ad

8) Skill Points can now be spent on all attributes earlier

Dota 2 all attributes (Image via Valve)

Previously, players could only invest skill points into all attributes starting at level 6. With Patch 7.38, this option is available from level 2, offering more flexibility in early-game stat distribution.

Ad

While the spotlights of Dota 2's 7.38 Patch update are the revamped map and Roshan’s new location, other minor updates introduce meaningful improvements to gameplay, UI, and itemization.

Whether it's crafting customized Neutral Items, streamlining inventory management, or improving in-game clarity, these changes make Dota 2 feel smoother and more intuitive.

Also read: Dota 2 Heroes Tier List

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.