Dota 2 Bali Major Group Stage: Schedule, qualified teams, results, where to watch, and more

The third and final Major for the ongoing Dota 2 Pro Circuit (DPC) season is approaching. The Bali Major begins on Thursday, June 29, 2023, and is scheduled to continue until Sunday, July 9, 2023. Fans are eager to watch their favorite outfits battle to be crowned champions and earn valuable DPC points to secure a direct The International 2023 (TI) invite.

Gaimin Gladiators have had an excellent season in the current DPC, being crowned winners at the Lima Major 2023 and Berlin Major 2023. The European outfit also won DreamLeague Season 19 and Season 20. All eyes will be on Seleri and co. as they attempt to win all three Majors in a DPC season.

Dota 2 Bali Major 2023: Format, qualified teams, prize distribution, and more

IO Esports @ Bali Major @ioesportsgg



@IoEsportsGG 🤝 @EPULZEGaming



Bringing you Indonesia's FIRST EVER Dota 2 Major.



June 29 - July 9

18 teams

$500.000



We'll see you there



Balimajor.com



#BaliMajor The Sea Calls.@IoEsportsGG 🤝 @EPULZEGamingBringing you Indonesia's FIRST EVER Dota 2 Major.June 29 - July 918 teams$500.000We'll see you there The Sea Calls. 🌊🌊@IoEsportsGG 🤝 @EPULZEGamingBringing you Indonesia's FIRST EVER Dota 2 Major.📅 June 29 - July 9🎮 18 teams💰 $500.000We'll see you there 😉🔗 Balimajor.com#BaliMajor https://t.co/t75tj7Q7C5

The Bali Major 2023 is being organized by IO Esports and Epulze. 18 teams are participating in the event, including four from Western Europe and China, three from Southeast Asia and Eastern Europe, and two from North America and South America.

The schedule and format are as follows:

Group Stage (June 29 to July 3): Eighteen teams are divided into two groups equally. They will engage in a single round-robin of Bo2. The first four teams of each group will find themselves in the Playoffs upper bracket, while the 5th and 6th place teams will make it to the lower bracket. Others will be eliminated.

(June 29 to July 3): Eighteen teams are divided into two groups equally. They will engage in a single round-robin of Bo2. The first four teams of each group will find themselves in the Playoffs upper bracket, while the 5th and 6th place teams will make it to the lower bracket. Others will be eliminated. Playoffs (July 5 to July 9): Teams will play in a double-elimination bracket of Bo3. The Grand Final will be of Bo5.

The list of qualifying teams is as follows:

Tundra Esports [Western Europe]

Gaimin Gladiators [Western Europe]

Quest Esports [Western Europe]

Team Liquid [Western Europe]

Team Spirit [Eastern Europe]

BetBoom Team [Eastern Europe]

9Pandas [Eastern Europe]

PSG.LGD [China]

Invictus Gaming [China]

Team Aster [China]

Azure Ray [China]

Bleed Esports [Southeast Asia]

Blacklist International [Southeast Asia]

Execration [Southeast Asia]

Shopify Rebellion [North America]

nouns [North America]

Evil Geniuses [South America]

beastcoast [South America]

The prize distribution and DPC points division are as follows:

Standing Prize Money DPC Points Team 1st $200,000 600 2nd $100,000 550 3rd $75,000 500 4th $50,000 450 5th-6th $25,000 400 7th-8th $12,500 300 9th-12th 13th-14th 15th-16th 17th-18th

Dota 2 Bali Major 2023 Group Stage: Matches and standings

Group A

Standings Team Record beastcoast 0-0-0 Blacklist International 0-0-0 Execration 0-0-0 Invictus Gaming 0-0-0 Shopify Rebellion 0-0-0 Team Aster 0-0-0 Team Liquid 0-0-0 Team Spirit 0-0-0 Tundra Esports 0-0-0

Group B

Standings Team Record 9Pandas 0-0-0 Azure Ray 0-0-0 BetBoom Team 0-0-0 Bleed Esports 0-0-0 Evil Geniuses 0-0-0 Gaimin Gladiators 0-0-0 nouns 0-0-0 PSG.LGD 0-0-0 Quest Esports 0-0-0

Dota 2 Bali Major 2023: Day 1 - June 29

SR vs Liquid:

Tundra vs bc:

TSpirit vs Aster:

iG vs XctN:

Tundra vs TSpirit:

SR vs bc:

iG vs Aster:

BLCK vs Liquid:

Bleed vs Quest:

PSG.LGD vs nouns

EG vs AR:

GG vs 9P:

PSG.LGD vs Bleed:

EG vs nouns:

GG vs Quest:

BB vs AR:

Dota 2 Bali Major 2023: Day 2 - June 30

BLCK vs bc:

Tundra vs SR:

iG vs TSpirit:

XctN vs Liquid:

Liquid vs Aster:

Tundra vs iG:

BLCK vs SR:

XctN vs bc:

BB vs nouns:

PSG.LGD vs EG:

GG vs Bleed:

9P vs AR:

PSG.LGD vs GG:

BB vs EG:

9P vs nouns:

AR vs Quest:

Dota 2 Bali Major 2023: Day 3 - July 1

Aster vs bc:

Tundra vs BLCK:

XctN vs SR:

Liquid vs TSpirit:

XctN vs BLCK:

Liquid vs iG:

Aster vs SR:

bc vs TSpirit:

9P vs EG:

PSG.LGD vs BB:

AR vs Bleed:

Quest vs nouns:

9P vs BB:

AR vs GG:

Quest vs EG:

nouns vs Bleed:

Dota 2 Bali Major 2023: Day 4 - July 2

bc vs iG:

Tundra vs XctN:

Aster vs BLCK:

TSpirit vs SR:

SR vs iG:

Tundra vs Liquid:

Aster vs XctN:

TSpirit vs BLCK:

Quest vs BB:

PSG.LGD vs 9P:

nouns vs GG:

Bleed vs EG:

PSG.LGD vs AR:

Quest vs 9P:

Bleed vs BB:

EG vs GG:

Dota 2 Bali Major 2023: Day 5 - July 3

bc vs Liquid:

Tundra vs Aster:

TSpirit vs XctN:

iG vs BLCK

Bleed vs 9P:

PSG.LGD vs Quest:

nouns vs AR:

GG vs BB:

Dota 2 Bali Major 2023: Where to watch

Fans will be able to catch the livestreams of the tournament on the Epulze Gaming Twitch or YouTube channels.

Poll : 0 votes