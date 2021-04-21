Dota 2 community wants a Gordon Ramsay announcer pack, and it sounds amazing

Dota 2 has had some stellar announcer packs. From Gabe Newell to Justin Roiland's portrayal of Rick and Morty, there are many announcer packs available. But the community might just have found the next big one.

Gordon Ramsay is probably the world's most famous chef. He is also a television personality and restaurateur. He rose to worldwide fame by hosting competitive British and American cooking shows like Hell's Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares, and Masterchef.

His claim to fame is his fiery temper, strict demeanor, and frequent use of profanity. His personality is very entertaining. This is probably why the Dota 2 community wants Ramsay to create an announcer pack.

Fans love the Gordon Ramsay Dota 2 announcer idea

The hypothetical announcer pack sounds amazing

In a Reddit post on r/Dota2, u/11053755 requested Valve to create a Ramsay announcer pack. As seen in the post, the user has been making these requests for the past five years to no avail.

The user also compiled some of the community's best dialogue suggestions for the announcer pack in their post. Over the years, Ramsay has had several famous quotes which are hilarious. The community repurposed these quotes to fit them in a Dota 2 context.

These quotes fit surprisingly well within Dota 2. Lines like "Oh, you've died again, and now it's a buffet." are a brilliant mix of cooking and Dota 2 references to create a hilarious in-game voice line.

Heroes of Newerth, a precursor of Dota 2, had a Samuel L. Jackson announcer pack, which was also amazing, as pointed out by u/RepostFrom4chan. Celebrity involvement in video games is usually good for all stakeholders. Video games benefit from the celebrity's fame while the celebrity is also exposed to another demographic.

The Rick and Morty announcer pack is probably Dota 2's biggest celebrity crossover in which Justin Roiland recorded several lines in character as Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith.

The Rick and Morty pack was released in 2015. A follow-up to it featuring Ramsay or Snoop Dogg, another celebrity who the fans want, will be perfect.

