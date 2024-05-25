Dota 2 DreamLeague Season 23 Lower Bracket Round 1: Azure Ray vs HEROIC Highlights

The second Dota 2 DreamLeague Season 23 BO3 series saw the Chinese powerhouse Azure Ray lock horns with the South American underdogs, HEROIC. Like Aurora from the first Lower Bracket Round 1 series, HEROIC dropped the first game due to a technical mishap due to internet issues. However, the second game turned out to be a 60-minute one featuring an Azure Ray comeback.

This article covers all the highlights of this Dota 2 DreamLeague Season 23 LB Round 1 series.

Dota 2 DreamLeague Season 23 Lower Bracket Round 1 Azure Ray vs Heroic Game 1 highlights

Drafts:

Azure Ray (Radiant)

Troll Warlord

Leshrac

Centaur Warrunner

Snapfire

Venomancer

Heroic (Dire)

Razor

Pudge

Night Stalker

Hoodwink

Clockwerk

Major fights and teamfights with timestamps

The first game came to end within 8 minutes (Image via ESL One Dota 2/ YT)

(0:42) - Azure Ray heroes approach the high ground near the bottom Power Rune's cliff but are surprised by HEROIC. Azure Ray routes without conceding first blood and goes to a safe location;

- Azure Ray heroes approach the high ground near the bottom Power Rune's cliff but are surprised by HEROIC. Azure Ray routes without conceding first blood and goes to a safe location; (1:00) - Troll Warlord is flanked by Hoodwink, Night Stalker, and Clockwerk at the bottom Radiant bounty rune. Hoodwink secures the first blood.

- Troll Warlord is flanked by Hoodwink, Night Stalker, and Clockwerk at the bottom Radiant bounty rune. Hoodwink secures the first blood. (2:52) - Clockwerk dies to the top tier 1 Dire tower.

- Clockwerk dies to the top tier 1 Dire tower. (5:57) - Snapfire uses Cookie on Centaur Warrunner to catch the fleeing Razor near the top Lotus Pool. Razor is then burst down by the duo.

- Snapfire uses Cookie on Centaur Warrunner to catch the fleeing Razor near the top Lotus Pool. Razor is then burst down by the duo. (7:43) - HEROIC disconnects from the server. After several minutes of pause, Azure Ray is declared the winner.

As the match was disrupted before the eighth-minute mark, we cannot analyze the MVP and predict the final score.

Dota 2 DreamLeague Season 23 Lower Bracket Round 1 Azure Ray vs Heroic Game 2 highlights

Drafts:

Azure Ray (Radiant)

Ursa

Outworld Destroyer

Primal Beast

Batrider

Clockwerk

Heroic (Dire)

Razor

Leshrac

Ember Spirit

Hoodwink

Disruptor

Major fights and teamfights with time stamps

This fight sealed the deal for Azure Ray (Image via ESL One Dota 2/YT)

(0:47) - Ursa is once again the victim of first blood, ironically dying in the same place as in the previous game.

- Ursa is once again the victim of first blood, ironically dying in the same place as in the previous game. (4:13) - Razor is right-clicked to death by Primal Beast.

- Razor is right-clicked to death by Primal Beast. (5:00-05:05) - Ember Spirit scores a double kill, slaying Batrider and Ursa behind the Radiant tier 1 tower.

- Ember Spirit scores a double kill, slaying Batrider and Ursa behind the Radiant tier 1 tower. (7:45) - Batrider and Ursa bring down Ember Spirit in the bottom lane.

- Batrider and Ursa bring down Ember Spirit in the bottom lane. (7:52) - Primal Beast and Clockwerk are eliminated by Razor, Disruptor, and Hoodwink.

- Primal Beast and Clockwerk are eliminated by Razor, Disruptor, and Hoodwink. (11:14-11:24) - Ember ganks top and eliminates Primal Beast with Hoodwink at the top lane.

- Ember ganks top and eliminates Primal Beast with Hoodwink at the top lane. (14:39) - First major teamfight near the Radiant tier 1 mid tower. Disruptor uses Static Storm to keep the OD silenced, and with Sharpshooter, Dire manages to eliminate him. A fleeing Batrider is also killed by Sleight of Fist.

- First major teamfight near the Radiant tier 1 mid tower. Disruptor uses Static Storm to keep the OD silenced, and with Sharpshooter, Dire manages to eliminate him. A fleeing Batrider is also killed by Sleight of Fist. (17:56) - Batrider lassos Disruptor near the bottom Power Rune, leading to a teamfight where OD, Leshrac, Primal Beast, and Razor are eliminated.

- Batrider lassos Disruptor near the bottom Power Rune, leading to a teamfight where OD, Leshrac, Primal Beast, and Razor are eliminated. (32:41) - Clock jumps onto Hoodwink on the Dire high ground near the top Power Rune. Disruptor instantly drops Static Storm to start the teamfight. All Azure Ray heroes are killed except for Primal Beast.

- Clock jumps onto Hoodwink on the Dire high ground near the top Power Rune. Disruptor instantly drops Static Storm to start the teamfight. All Azure Ray heroes are killed except for Primal Beast. (38:10) - A smoke gank from HEROIC leads them straight to Azure Ray at the latter's Outpost. Ember, Leshrac, and Razor fall victim to Ursa's right-click damage.

- A smoke gank from HEROIC leads them straight to Azure Ray at the latter's Outpost. Ember, Leshrac, and Razor fall victim to Ursa's right-click damage. (47:52) - Leshrac channels Meteor Hammer to push out the top lane. Batrider instantly uses Flaming Lasso and drags the hero to death at the hands of Ursa.

- Leshrac channels Meteor Hammer to push out the top lane. Batrider instantly uses Flaming Lasso and drags the hero to death at the hands of Ursa. (51:20) - Ursa gets a triple kill near the bot Lotus Pool.

- Ursa gets a triple kill near the bot Lotus Pool. (52:58) - Azure Ray claims Dire's bot racks and starts pressuring the mid lane after a few seconds.

- Azure Ray claims Dire's bot racks and starts pressuring the mid lane after a few seconds. (57:26) - Batrider drags Ember down from the tier 3 mid lane tower high ground to initiate a teamfight. After an easy kill, OD blinks forward and lands right onto a Leshrac Split Earth stun right under the tier 3 tower. Disruptor uses Static Storm, and HEROIC quickly eliminates Azure Ray's mid laner.

- Batrider drags Ember down from the tier 3 mid lane tower high ground to initiate a teamfight. After an easy kill, OD blinks forward and lands right onto a Leshrac Split Earth stun right under the tier 3 tower. Disruptor uses Static Storm, and HEROIC quickly eliminates Azure Ray's mid laner. (64:49) - After securing Aegis on OD without buyback, Azure Ray sieges mid lane and slowly chips away at the tier 3 mid lane tower.

- After securing Aegis on OD without buyback, Azure Ray sieges mid lane and slowly chips away at the tier 3 mid lane tower. (65:16) - Leshrac is dragged down from the high ground by the BKB-popped Batrider and is killed. This starts a teamfight, where OD is once again trapped inside Static Storm and is forced to buy back after losing the Aegis.

- Leshrac is dragged down from the high ground by the BKB-popped Batrider and is killed. This starts a teamfight, where OD is once again trapped inside Static Storm and is forced to buy back after losing the Aegis. (66:06) - OD rejoins the ongoing fight, gets a double kill, and eventually HEROIC calls GG.

Notable Builds in This Dota 2 Match

Ursa: Blink Dagger, Nullifier, Abyssal Blade, Black King Bar, Monkey King Bar, Boots of Travel II

OD (Outworld Devourer): Scythe of Vyse, Refresher Orb, Hurricane Pike, Parasma, Arcane Blink, Black King Bar

Primal Beast: Blink Dagger, Black King Bar, Heart of Tarrasque, Wind Waker, Phase Boots

Game-Changing Moments

Ursa dominated the entirety of the matchup after acquiring key damage items. The constant kills Ursa secured significantly increased the gold lead, ultimately leading to a win.

Batrider's clutch lassos were also vital for Azure Ray's victory.

MVP and Final Score

MVP : Lou (Ursa)

: Lou (Ursa) Final Score: Azure Ray (35) - HEROIC (34)

Azure Ray has advanced to the Dota 2 Lower Bracket Quarterfinals and is set to face their rivals, Xtreme Gaming. Do check out Sportskeeda to get wind of the latest Dota 2 news, guides, and more.

