Dota 2 DreamLeague Season 23 Lower Bracket Round 1: Aurora vs BetBoom Team Highlights 

In Dota 2 DreamLeague Season 23, Aurora surprisingly dropped the BO3 Lower Bracket Round 1 series to BetBoom Team due to a "technical issue" in Game 3. After a prolonged pause caused by connection problems on Aurora's side, the decider game ended abruptly. However, it was evident that BetBoom had a significant advantage, with their carry clearly outperforming and outdamaging his counterpart.

This article highlights all the important moments between BetBoom Team and Aurora in DreamLeague Season 23 Lower Bracket Round 1.

Dota 2 DreamLeague Season 23 BetBoom Team vs Aurora Game 1 Highlights

Storm Spirit zaps away to safety after a clutch three-man disable (Image via ESL Dota 2/YT)

Drafts:

Aurora (Dire):

Wraith King

Leshrac

Axe

Nyx Assassin

Elder Titan

BetBoom Team (Radiant):

Juggernaut

Storm Spirit

Slardar

Muerta

Crystal Maiden

Major fights and teamfights with time stamps

(1:20) - Wraith King gives Team Aurora's Slardar the first blood.

(3:53) - WK is once again eliminated under the tier 1 top tower by Slardar. Additionally, Elder Titan loses his life a few seconds later.

(5:30) - Muerta is ganked by Nyx Assassin and loses her life in return.

(8:08) - Muerta and CM gank midlane to help Storm eliminate Leshrac. Elder Titan, who comes to help his midlaner, is also sent to the fountain.

(9:32) - Dire's bottom lane is ganked by Storm, where both Axe and Nyx are eliminated.

(17:05) - Start of the first teamfight. Slardar is chased by three Dire heroes; however, all three are quickly eliminated by Radiant heroes who used a Portal to save Slardar.

(19:53) - Second teamfight where Dire loses both Axe and Wraith King at the tier 2 Dire tower.

(33:27) - Axe calls Slardar under the ward cliff of the top Dire rune jungle. This leads to a quick kill, but Aurora goes on to lose Elder Titan and Nyx Assassin.

(37:12) - Juggernaut claims the top Dire racks after securing the second Aegis.

(39:01) - This fight turned the entirety of the match in BetBoom's favor as Storm Spirit catches three heroes with a Scepter-upgraded Electric Vortex and escapes imminent death. Juggernaut and his team go on to eliminate three Dire heroes and then take two sets of racks, securing mega creeps.

Notable builds in this Dota 2 match:

Juggernaut - Eye of Skadi, Mjollnir, Phase Boots, Butterfly, S&Y, and Aghanim's Scepter

Eye of Skadi, Mjollnir, Phase Boots, Butterfly, S&Y, and Aghanim's Scepter Slardar - Aghanim's Scepter, S&Y, Blink Dagger, Hyperstone, Mage Slayer, and Power Treads.

Aghanim's Scepter, S&Y, Blink Dagger, Hyperstone, Mage Slayer, and Power Treads. Storm Spirit - Eternal Shroud, Bloodstone, Kaya & Sange, Gem of True Sight, Power Treads, and Aghanim's Scepter.

Game-changing moments:

Early-game ganks fused with map control allowed BetBoom to dominate the matchup right from the start.

The final teamfight at the 39th-minute mark sealed the deal for Aurora.

MVP and final score:

MVP - gpk (Storm Spirit)

- gpk (Storm Spirit) Final Score - 32 (BetBoom) - 12 (Aurora)

Dota 2 DreamLeague Season 23 BetBoom Team vs Aurora Game 2 highlights

Aurora wins a fight without their midlaner (Image via ESL Dota 2/YT)

Drafts:

Aurora (Radiant):

Wraith King

Outworld Destroyer

Underlord

Batrider

Phoenix

BetBoom Team (Dire):

Lifestealer

Leshrac

Night Stalker

Shadow Shaman

Abaddon

Major fights and teamfights with time stamps

(9:18) - A very late first blood: Night Stalker dives under the bot tier 1 Radiant tower to eliminate Shadow Shaman.

(10:09) - A fight breaks out near the top river rune. Underlord gets a double kill, but Leshrac loses his life to Astral Imprisonment.

(14:48) - Phoenix uses Supernova near the top secret shop. BetBoom flees, but their midlaner is caught by Lasso and pulled back to the high ground. This mistake leads to a decisive teamfight victory for Aurora.

(15:45) - Wraith King dives the tier 1 top tower to kill Leshrac alone.

(22:00) - A teamfight starts near the top bounty rune, resulting in the elimination of Night Stalker and Abaddon.

(24:28) - OD is shackled and loses his 3x kill streak.

(24:52) - Aurora wins the teamfight without OD. A successful Supernova sets up kills for Wraith King.

(25:59) - After losing their bot racks, BetBoom calls GG and drops the second match.

Notable builds in this Dota 2 match:

Wraith King's build: Armlet, Phase Boots, Blink Dagger, Radiance, and AC.

Armlet, Phase Boots, Blink Dagger, Radiance, and AC. Underlord's build: Greaves, Pipe of Insight, Rod of Atos, and a Soul Ring.

Game-changing moments:

Winning the last teamfight without OD was the final nail in the coffin for BetBoom, as they couldn't counter Wraith King and Underlord, who were constantly receiving heals from Phoenix.

MVP and final score:

MVP - 23 (Wraith King)

- 23 (Wraith King) Final Score - 17 (Aurora) - 2 (BetBoom Team)

Dota 2 DreamLeague Season 23 BetBoom Team vs Aurora Game 3 highlights

This Supernova cost an aegis for BetBoom (Image via ESL Dota 2/YT)

Drafts:

Aurora (Radiant):

Juggernaut

Ember Spirit

Underlord

Marci

Venomancer

BetBoom Team (Dire):

Ursa

Windranger

Slardar

Muerta

Phoenix

Major fights and teamfights with time stamps

(0:44) - Marci draws first blood by slaying Muerta near the Radiant bot tier 1 tower.

(8:25) - A teamfight erupts near the top power rune, where Venomancer and Phoenix are eliminated.

(12:16) - Juggernaut and Ember kill Slardar at the bottom lane.

(24:09) - A second smoke gank leads BetBoom straight to an Ember kill near the Radiant mid tier 2 tower.

(24:52) - Juggernaut is caught near his secret shop and dismantled by Focus Fire.

(34:44) - Slardar and Windranger catch Ember off guard and instantly secure a kill.

(40:42) - A teamfight breaks out near Dire's mid tier 2 tower. Juggernaut is stunned and quickly eliminated.

(61:46) - Phoenix pulls a BKB-popped Ursa into Supernova for no reason near the Rosh Pit. Aurora quickly destroys the egg, killing both Phoenix and Ursa in the process.

(65:51) - Aurora, with Aegis, secures Dire's top ranged racks. Jugg loses Aegis and is killed once again forcing his team to flee back to their base.

(70:02) - The game is paused and BetBoom are declared the winners after a while.

Aurora made a comeback and could have won the series, knocking out BetBoom from Dota 2 DreamLeague Season 23, if not for technical issues. Since it is a technical win, we cannot analyze the MVP or note down the final score.

What do you think about DreamLeague's decision to award a win without the match actually reaching the end? Let us know in the comments section. Follow Sportskeeda's Dota 2 section to stay updated with the latest news, guides, and more.

