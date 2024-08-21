Dota 2: How to play Abaddon and best build

Abaddon, the Lord of Avernus, is a versatile hero in Dota 2, known for his ability to protect allies, sustain himself, and turn the tide of battles with his strong dispels and healing. As of Patch 7.34, he remains a strong pick for players who want to balance offensive and defensive playstyles.

Abaddon can excel in various roles thanks to his unique skill set, whether you play him as a support, offlaner, or even a core. In this guide, we’ll explore how to play Abaddon, focusing on his best builds, positioning, talents, and items, along with strategic tips to maximize his effectiveness in different game phases.

Understanding the role of Abaddon in Dota 2

Abaddon's Compendium Rider of Avarice set (Image via Valve)

Abaddon is typically played in the Position 3 offlane or Position 5 support role. In these roles, he can either sustain his carry and harass enemies or soak up damage and protect allies in the front line. His ability to remove debuffs with Aphotic Shield and sustain himself with Mist Coil makes him an excellent choice for teams that require both defense and utility.

How to effectively play Abaddon in Dota 2?

Abaddon as seen in the game (Image via Valve)

Playing Abaddon effectively requires understanding his role and the timing of his abilities. In the early game, your focus should be on using Aphotic Shield to either harass enemies or protect your carry, depending on your role.

If you’re playing as a Position 3 offlaner, use Aphotic Shield to secure last hits and deny farm to the enemy carry. Mist Coil can be used to heal your allies or harass enemies, but be mindful of its health cost.

As you transition into the mid game, Abaddon’s role expands to protecting your core heroes and initiating fights. With your Ultimate, Borrowed Time, you can soak up immense damage and bait enemies into overcommitting.

Position yourself in the front lines, where you can absorb spells and damage, forcing the enemy to either focus on you or waste valuable resources. Your presence in team fights is vital, as you can constantly dispel debuffs and heal allies, turning the tide in your team’s favor.

Abaddon is also effective In the late game, as he becomes harder to kill and more disruptive.

Your primary objective remains to protect your team’s cores, initiate or counter-initiate fights, and sustain your team with Mist Coil and Aphotic Shield. Proper timing of Borrowed Time can be game-changing, so be ready to activate it when you’re about to take significant damage.

Best Dota 2 Abaddon builds

Abaddon's position 3 and 5 builds (Image via Valve)

Position 3 Offlane Build:

Starting Items: Tango, Healing Salve, Orb of Venom, Quelling Blade.

Tango, Healing Salve, Orb of Venom, Quelling Blade. Early Game: Phase Boots, Magic Wand, Bracer.

Phase Boots, Magic Wand, Bracer. Core Items: Vanguard, Radiance, Solar Crest.

Vanguard, Radiance, Solar Crest. Late Game: Assault Cuirass, Abyssal Blade, Shiva’s Guard.

As an offlaner, Abaddon’s primary role is to soak damage and initiate fights. Start with Phase Boots for mobility and chasing potential, followed by Vanguard for damage mitigation.

Radiance is a core item that increases your damage output and makes you harder to ignore in fights. Solar Crest adds utility, while Assault Cuirass, Abyssal Blade, and Shiva’s Guard enhance your durability and team fight presence in the late game.

Position 5 Support Build:

Starting Items: Tango, Healing Salve, Observer Ward, Sentry Ward, Clarity.

Tango, Healing Salve, Observer Ward, Sentry Ward, Clarity. Early Game: Tranquil Boots, Magic Wand, Wind Lace.

Tranquil Boots, Magic Wand, Wind Lace. Core Items: Aether Lens, Glimmer Cape, Force Staff.

Aether Lens, Glimmer Cape, Force Staff. Late Game: Lotus Orb, Pipe of Insight, Guardian Greaves.

In the support role, your focus is on keeping your team alive and controlling the pace of fights. Tranquil Boots ensure you have the health regeneration to sustain yourself, while Aether Lens increases your cast range, making it easier to apply Aphotic Shield and Mist Coil.

Glimmer Cape and Force Staff offer essential utility for saving allies. In the late game, Lotus Orb and Guardian Greaves provide additional dispels and sustain, making you a critical support in prolonged engagements.

Tips & tactics for Abaddon in Dota 2

Abaddon's Rider of Avarice set (Image via Valve)

Aphotic Shield timing: Use Aphotic Shield to remove key debuffs such as stuns or silences from your allies. It’s also effective for protecting allies from burst damage.

Use Aphotic Shield to remove key debuffs such as stuns or silences from your allies. It’s also effective for protecting allies from burst damage. Borrowed Time utilization: Activate Borrowed Time manually if you’re about to take massive damage, or let it activate automatically when you’re low on health. It’s an excellent tool to bait enemies into overcommitting.

Activate Borrowed Time manually if you’re about to take massive damage, or let it activate automatically when you’re low on health. It’s an excellent tool to bait enemies into overcommitting. Positioning: As an offlaner, position yourself aggressively to force the enemy to deal with you. As a support, stay near your cores to protect them with your abilities.

As an offlaner, position yourself aggressively to force the enemy to deal with you. As a support, stay near your cores to protect them with your abilities. Sustain and harass: Use Mist Coil to heal allies or harass enemies, but be mindful of the health cost. Pair it with Aphotic Shield to minimize self-damage.

Pros and cons of Abaddon in Dota 2

Pros:

Strong dispel and protection with Aphotic Shield.

Sustain for both yourself and allies with Mist Coil.

Very hard to kill with Borrowed Time, especially in team fights.

Versatile role options. Can be played as support or core.

Cons:

Limited crowd control. Lacks hard disables.

Reliant on proper usage of Borrowed Time to avoid getting bursted down.

Weak in the late game if played as a support without significant items.

Can be kited by heroes with high mobility.

Which Abaddon Talents to pick in Dota 2

Abaddon's Mark of the Mistral Fiend set (Image via Valve)

Level 10: Aphotic Shield provides +12HP Regen

Aphotic Shield provides +12HP Regen Level 15: +35 Mist Coil Heal/Damage

+35 Mist Coil Heal/Damage Level 20: +80 Aphotic Shield Barrier Amount

+80 Aphotic Shield Barrier Amount Level 25: Both 350 AoE Mist Coil and +80 Curse of Avernus Attack Speed Bonus are good. (Choose based on in-game situation)

These talents enhance Abaddon’s durability, healing potential, and team fight impact. The Level 25 talent choices are particularly impactful, depending on whether you need extended Mist Coil presence or more pressurized offensive play.

Best Abaddon Items in Dota 2

Radiance: A core item in the offlane build, providing damage and miss chance in team fights.

A core item in the offlane build, providing damage and miss chance in team fights. Solar Crest: Adds armor and movement speed, great for buffing allies or debuffing enemies.

Adds armor and movement speed, great for buffing allies or debuffing enemies. Aghanim’s Scepter: increases Borrowed Time’s duration and allows you to heal nearby allies during its duration.

increases Borrowed Time’s duration and allows you to heal nearby allies during its duration. Lotus Orb: Provides an additional dispel, reflecting enemy spells and protecting allies.

Provides an additional dispel, reflecting enemy spells and protecting allies. Guardian Greaves: Offers team-wide healing and removes debuffs, crucial for sustaining in extended fights.

FAQs Abaddon in Dota 2

1) How to play Abaddon effectively?

Focus on using Aphotic Shield to protect your allies and yourself. Mindfull use Borrowed Time to absorb damage, bait enemies, and sustain your team with Mist Coil.

2) What is Abaddon's role in Dota 2?

Abaddon is primarily played as a Position 3 offlaner or Position 5 support, where he excels in sustaining allies, removing debuffs, and initiating or counter-initiating fights.

3) Who can counter Abaddon?

Heroes with silences or high burst damage, like Doom or Lion, can be effective counters by preventing Abaddon from using his abilities or bursting him down before Borrowed Time activates. Additionally, heroes that can kite him, such as Sniper or Venomancer, can make it difficult for him to stay in fights.

