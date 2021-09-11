Dota 2 patch 7.30c introduces Dawnbreaker to Captain's Mode ahead of TI10; nerfs Sven, Clinkz, and the stacking meta

Dota 2 patch 7.30c arrives just after the conclusion of Sapphire OGA Dota Pit. With roughly one month remaining until TI10, this sub-patch will surely be a significant factor in shaping up the metagame for the biggest Dota 2 tournament of the year.

Dawnbreaker’s addition to Captain’s Mode is one of the most unexpected parts of patch 7.30c. Fans were convinced that Valve did not want to add the new hero to the TI10 hero pool after the main 7.30 patch. But as it stands, that is not the case.

Dota 2 patch 7.30c brings much-needed nerfs to heroes like Sven, Clinkz, Omniknight, Beastmaster, Keeper of the Light, etc., who were stomping both pro and pub matches. Along with that, it also buffs some of the other heroes who did not see that much play, e.g., Chaos Knight, Death Prophet, Phantom Assassin, etc.

The full patch notes can be read here on the official Dota 2 website.

Dota 2 Patch 7.30c brings nerfs to the stacking meta and the flavor of the month heroes

Stacking has been a large part of the Dota 2 metagame as of late. As a result, heroes like Sven, Gyrocopter, Luna, TA, etc., have dominated the playing field due to their innate ability to chomp through ancient stacks.

Patch 7.30c reduces stacked neutral creeps gold and XP bounty by 15%. This is supposed to delay the power spikes of the heroes mentioned above by a significant amount of time and bring the core heroes who can’t farm ancient stacks to some parity.

Helm of the Overlord was also another highlight of the 7.30 patch, which was initially busted in the hands of heroes like Lycan and Beastmaster. 7.30b increased the item's price by 250 golds in an attempt to delay the item timings on those heroes. Dota 2 patch 7.30c nerfs the item's stats while increasing the bounty on the dominated creep to 250 from 200 golds.

Recipe Cost reduced from 1250 to 1225 (Total cost unchanged)

Bonus attributes reduced from +8 to +7

Bonus Health Regen reduced from +8 to +7

Bonus Armor reduced from +8 to +7

Dominated Creep Bounty increased from +200 to +250

