Dota 2 The International 10 opening games delayed

The biggest upset in the history of Dota 2 has dawned upon the community as the opening day matches for The International 10 have been delayed.

The International has always been a yearly occurrence ever since the first one back in 2011. Since then, a total of nine TI’s have taken place in the history of Dota 2, soon to be ten. But due to the worldwide pandemic situation last year, The International 10 was delayed for an indefinite period of time.

This year the grand and most prestigious tournament in the history of Dota 2 is finally happening, as the opening matches were set to start more than an hour ago. However, due to some sort of technical difficulty, the matches have been delayed.

The reason behind delaying the opening day of Dota 2 The International 10

After almost a year of silence and several roadblocks, The International 10 is finally being hosted in Bucharest, Romania. Due to covid restrictions and health concerns of players, all ticket sales for Dota 2 The International 10 have been refunded as the whole major event is set to be hosted secluded only for the players and the talents present seeing it through.

But right at the beginning of TI 10, the opening matches for the group stages were delayed due to technical issues.

During the stream at the official Twitch channel, two of the talents, Shannon 'SUNSfan' Scotten and Troels Lyngholt 'syndereN' Nielsen, updated the audience on the actual reason behind the delay.

Apparently, there have been issues hosting the matches through TI tickets, and Valve has been tirelessly working on the issue as the Dota 2 game coordinator is set to go up and down during this work-in-progress period.

As there is no definite time window on when this will be fixed, the Dota 2 community is left in a bind as all the matches preceding the opening ones are set to be delayed accordingly. The Dota 2 community remains hopeful of a fix very soon as they wait for the biggest tournament of Dota 2 to unfurl further.

