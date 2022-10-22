DOTA 2 The International 11 playoffs recap: Day 2 marks straight victories, EG's exit and more

On the second day of DOTA 2, The International 11 playoffs ended with two more teams being eliminated from the competition. The day saw all the matches end with straight victories, with players putting up dominant displays as they moved on to the next round.
Day 1 of the playoffs treated fans to some excellent DOTA 2 matches with high-octane gameplay. The day marked the longest main event match between RNG and Entity in TI history. It also saw the reigning champions, Team Spirit, bow out after a defeat in a best-of-one series against BOOM Esports.
The day did have its fair share of controversies, with the community especially outraged by the lack of soundproof booths.
DOTA 2 The International 11 playoffs Day 2 recap
The results for today's matches are as follows:
Upper Bracket matches
The day's first match saw two heavyweights clash in the upper bracket, Tundra Esports and OG. The former dominated the latter in the first game of the best-of-three series, which lasted a little less than 25 minutes. Visage equipped with a Wraith Pact and Pipe of Insight spelt doom for OG.
OG fare slightly better in the second match and put up a valiant fight. Nevertheless, Tundra Esports again prevailed to clinch the series 2-0 and make their way to round two of the upper bracket.
Team Liquid squared up against Team Aster next in the upper bracket. Aster's Monet put up exceptional performances with Sniper and Terrorblade in the two games it took for them to knock Liquid to the lower bracket.
Team Liquid lacked the threat and fluidity that they usually showcase, with Matumbaman and miCKe not being able to have as much of a say as they would have liked.
Lower Bracket matches
Round two of the lower bracket began with beastcoast taking on Evil Geniuses. The NA DOTA 2 outfit had a great showing during the Group Stage, and fans were hopeful that they would make a deep run in this year's TI. But the SA team dashed any such hopes, as beastcoast 2-0'd EG in the elimination match.
EG's Arteezy sported a bald head, hoping to emulate other players' success in DOTA 2 after they shaved their heads. Wisper's Mars slashed such dreams in the first game with excellent plays. Game two was more of a back-and-forth affair before beastcoast was able to build on their networth and knock EG out.
The second match in today's lower bracket series saw PSG.LGD meet BOOM Esports. The latter had been on a fairy-tale run, after qualifying to the lower bracket from Group Stage, defying a 1.42% chance and then eliminating Team Spirit in round one. Sadly, PSG.LGD put an end to the tale as they dispatched off the SEA team in an emphatic manner.
Game one saw PSG.LGD dominate BOOM with a Monkey King & Kunkka pick. BOOM was unable to find a footing with the Chinese DOTA 2 team being able to close off the game around the half-an-hour mark. Game two saw BOOM Esports choose Bloodseeker and Death Prophet to face up against PSG.LGD's Drow Ranger.
