DOTA 2 The International 11 playoffs recap: Day 2 marks straight victories, EG's exit and more

On the second day of DOTA 2, The International 11 playoffs ended with two more teams being eliminated from the competition. The day saw all the matches end with straight victories, with players putting up dominant displays as they moved on to the next round.

#TI11 Good morning from Singapore! The battle for the Aegis Of Champions starts back up at 10AM SGT with an Upper Bracket Quarterfinals match between Tundra Esports vs OG. Good morning from Singapore! The battle for the Aegis Of Champions starts back up at 10AM SGT with an Upper Bracket Quarterfinals match between Tundra Esports vs OG.#TI11 https://t.co/Epi5o11Hkn

Day 1 of the playoffs treated fans to some excellent DOTA 2 matches with high-octane gameplay. The day marked the longest main event match between RNG and Entity in TI history. It also saw the reigning champions, Team Spirit, bow out after a defeat in a best-of-one series against BOOM Esports.

The day did have its fair share of controversies, with the community especially outraged by the lack of soundproof booths.

DOTA 2 The International 11 playoffs Day 2 recap

The results for today's matches are as follows:

Bracket Match Result Upper Round 1 Tundra Esports vs OG 2 - 0 Upper Round 1 Team Liquid vs Aster 0 - 2 Lower Round 2 Evil Geniuses vs beastcoast 0 - 2 Lower Round 2 PSG.LGD vs BOOM Esports 2 - 0

Upper Bracket matches

The day's first match saw two heavyweights clash in the upper bracket, Tundra Esports and OG. The former dominated the latter in the first game of the best-of-three series, which lasted a little less than 25 minutes. Visage equipped with a Wraith Pact and Pipe of Insight spelt doom for OG.

The International @dota2ti With a 2-0 in favor of Tundra Esports, OG drops down to the Lower Bracket to face Gaimin Gladiators, and Tundra awaits the winner of our next series. #TI11 With a 2-0 in favor of Tundra Esports, OG drops down to the Lower Bracket to face Gaimin Gladiators, and Tundra awaits the winner of our next series. #TI11 https://t.co/THgs7fCJlt

OG fare slightly better in the second match and put up a valiant fight. Nevertheless, Tundra Esports again prevailed to clinch the series 2-0 and make their way to round two of the upper bracket.

Team Liquid squared up against Team Aster next in the upper bracket. Aster's Monet put up exceptional performances with Sniper and Terrorblade in the two games it took for them to knock Liquid to the lower bracket.

Team Liquid lacked the threat and fluidity that they usually showcase, with Matumbaman and miCKe not being able to have as much of a say as they would have liked.

Lower Bracket matches

Round two of the lower bracket began with beastcoast taking on Evil Geniuses. The NA DOTA 2 outfit had a great showing during the Group Stage, and fans were hopeful that they would make a deep run in this year's TI. But the SA team dashed any such hopes, as beastcoast 2-0'd EG in the elimination match.

The International @dota2ti As several players shave their heads to echo TI10 Champion Yatoro's offering to the "god of Dota", SirActionSlacks leads a chant of "BALD BOIZ 4 RTZ" in between G1 and G2 of the beastcoast vs. Evil Geniuses Lower Bracket series. #TI11 As several players shave their heads to echo TI10 Champion Yatoro's offering to the "god of Dota", SirActionSlacks leads a chant of "BALD BOIZ 4 RTZ" in between G1 and G2 of the beastcoast vs. Evil Geniuses Lower Bracket series. #TI11 https://t.co/M1JutXStDU

EG's Arteezy sported a bald head, hoping to emulate other players' success in DOTA 2 after they shaved their heads. Wisper's Mars slashed such dreams in the first game with excellent plays. Game two was more of a back-and-forth affair before beastcoast was able to build on their networth and knock EG out.

The second match in today's lower bracket series saw PSG.LGD meet BOOM Esports. The latter had been on a fairy-tale run, after qualifying to the lower bracket from Group Stage, defying a 1.42% chance and then eliminating Team Spirit in round one. Sadly, PSG.LGD put an end to the tale as they dispatched off the SEA team in an emphatic manner.

The International @dota2ti Boom Esports leaves the tournament with a 5-13 record in Group A, a Lower Bracket victory and a Lower Bracket loss. #TI11 Boom Esports leaves the tournament with a 5-13 record in Group A, a Lower Bracket victory and a Lower Bracket loss. #TI11 https://t.co/px3hgS8ABZ

Game one saw PSG.LGD dominate BOOM with a Monkey King & Kunkka pick. BOOM was unable to find a footing with the Chinese DOTA 2 team being able to close off the game around the half-an-hour mark. Game two saw BOOM Esports choose Bloodseeker and Death Prophet to face up against PSG.LGD's Drow Ranger.

