Dota 2 Vengeful Spirit Arcana: Price, how to get, effects, and more

Valve's latest update, Crownfall, has brought a wave of excitement to the Dota 2 community, not only introducing an engrossing free-to-play game event but also unveiling new Arcana skins for Skywrath Mage and Vengeful Spirit. Both the Arcanas stands out as a particularly stunning addition, transforming the heroes into figures of majestic wrath and dark power.

In this article, we delve into the details of the Vengeful Spirit Arcana, covering its price, how to unlock its various styles, and the unique effects that each brings to the battlefield. This will ensure that players can fully appreciate and utilize this powerful new cosmetic upgrade.

How to get all Vengeful Spirit Arcanas in Dota 2

Vengeful Spirit Arcanas: Sovereigns of Skywrath, Servants of Scree'Auk and Queen Imperia (Image via Valve)

The Vengeful Spirit Arcana not only transforms the hero's appearance, but also integrates deeply with Dota 2’s dynamic Crownfall event narrative. While the main Aracana set needs to be bought from the in-game store, here’s how players can unlock the additional styles:

Servants of Scree'Auk: This darker style, imbued with purplish ambiance, can be unlocked by completing the Main Quest in Act IV of the Crownfall event. It symbolizes her darker, more vengeful side, empowered by mystical forces. Queen Imperia: The most intricate of the styles, Queen Imperia requires players to fully immerse themselves in the Crownfall event. This involves completing all Main Events and Side Quests across all four Acts. The style itself is designed to mirror the appearance of Vengeful Spirit’s sister, Queen Imperia, incorporating dark and gothic elements to reflect the betrayal and intrigue central to their story.

How much does the Vengeful Spirit Arcana cost in Dota 2?

The Vengeful Spirit Arcana is priced at $34.99. This fee gives players access to the primary Arcana style, Sovereigns of Skywrath, which cloaks Vengeful Spirit in a regal, golden aura. This reflects her lore as a majestic and vengeful royal.

Vengeful Spirit Arcana effects and animations in Dota 2

Magic Missile and Wave of Terror's Arcana animation (Image via Valve)

Each style of the Vengeful Spirit Arcana enhances her abilities with unique visual effects, adding dramatic flair and thematic depth to her skills:

Magic Missile:

Sovereigns of Skywrath: This effect shoots a golden-yellow magical missile. This is brilliantly contrasted with a bright blue trail, symbolizing her high-born wrath.

This effect shoots a golden-yellow magical missile. This is brilliantly contrasted with a bright blue trail, symbolizing her high-born wrath. Servants of Scree'Auk: The missile manifests in shades of purple and pink, trailing a mystical blue and reflecting her darker, magical essence.

The missile manifests in shades of purple and pink, trailing a mystical blue and reflecting her darker, magical essence. Queen Imperia: Fires a bold golden-yellow missile, streaked with yellow and predominantly red trails, embodying the treachery of her sister.

Wave of Terror:

Sovereigns of Skywrath: Releases a golden-yellow magical bird, leaving a trail of black colored with golden glitter and blue line highlights, representing her majestic and terrifying command.

Releases a golden-yellow magical bird, leaving a trail of black colored with golden glitter and blue line highlights, representing her majestic and terrifying command. Servants of Scree'Auk: Projects a pink-outlined white magical bird, with a trail mixing pink and purple. It is sprinkled with white glitter and pink lines, emphasizing her mystical wrath.

Projects a pink-outlined white magical bird, with a trail mixing pink and purple. It is sprinkled with white glitter and pink lines, emphasizing her mystical wrath. Queen Imperia: Unleashes a golden-yellow magical bird, trailed by menacing black and red colors with golden glitter and gold lines. It echoes the dark imperial themes.

Vengeful Spirit's Ultimate, Nether Swap's Arcana animation (Image via Valve)

Nether Swap:

Sovereigns of Skywrath: The swap animation creates a visual crack in the ground filled with blue and white energies, and a brief golden aura between the swap points, highlighting her royal authority.

The swap animation creates a visual crack in the ground filled with blue and white energies, and a brief golden aura between the swap points, highlighting her royal authority. Servants of Scree'Auk: The ground cracks display purple and black energies, with a transient aura of blue and purple, symbolizing her connection to dark powers.

The ground cracks display purple and black energies, with a transient aura of blue and purple, symbolizing her connection to dark powers. Queen Imperia: This style shows a ground cracking effect with red and golden energies, and a striking red and white aura briefly visible between swap points. This reflects her sister's darkly regal nature.

Additional effects and animations

Aghanim's Scepter and Force Staff's Arcana animation (Image via Valve)

Each Arcana style also modifies interactions with key items:

Force Staff : The force push effect and trail colors are tailored to match the primary colors of the currently equipped Arcana style, ensuring visual consistency.

: The force push effect and trail colors are tailored to match the primary colors of the currently equipped Arcana style, ensuring visual consistency. Aghanim's Scepter: Illusions created by Vengeful Spirit adopt the appearance of the selected Arcana style, significantly enhancing her visual impact in skirmishes.

This comprehensive breakdown provides players with all the necessary information about the Vengeful Spirit Arcana in the latest Dota 2 update, from acquisition strategies to the gameplay impacts of each style.

With this Arcana, they can fully immerse themselves in the lore-rich world of Dota 2, enjoying both strategic depth and aesthetic pleasure.

