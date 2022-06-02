Double Elixir Challenge in Clash Royale: Information, rewards, and more

In Clash Royale, challenges are the best method to acquire resources, cards, magic items, and more. Every week, the developers offer new challenges for players to try out new battle forms, cards, and decks while also earning additional rewards.

Players will engage in a double Elixir battle format using tournament decks in the game's latest challenge, the Double Elixir Challenge. Anyone can partake in the challenge for free, and if they complete it by June 7, they will receive incentives. In this article, readers can learn more about the Double Elixir challenge in Clash Royale, as well as its various rewards.

Double Elixir Challenge in Clash Royale

Double Elixir Challenge (Image via Sportskeeda)

In the Double Elixir Challenge, players must build a tournament deck and participate in double elixir battles. The challenge can also benefit players in the form of Gold, which they can earn for card upgrades and other things.

The in-game description of the Double Elixir Challenge in Clash Royale says:

"Create your own deck and play with double speed Elixir. 3 losses and you're out, but you will have a chance to reset your losses and keep your progress."

As the name suggests, this challenge involves players competing in a double Elixir battle format. Basically, the Elixir's production speed is doubled, allowing players to use various high-cost cards in battle.

Before combat, players must assemble a tournament deck that can only contain unlocked cards. And similar to the Sudden Death challenge, players can use cards ranging from Common to Champion.

To make the battle fair, developers changed the troop and king levels to 11. This means that even if a player has a level 13 Mini Pekka, it will drop to level 11 when deployed on the battlefield.

To gain additional Gold and a Gold Chest, players must win six in-game challenge battles. However, if the player loses a battle, it is added to their total count of losses. If players lose three battles, they get eliminated. However, by spending Gems, they can resume the challenge from the third-loss point.

Double Elixir Challenge Rewards

Players who complete in the Double Elixir challenge will get a total of six in-game rewards after completing all six in-challenge battles:

Players will get 5000 Gold on winning the 1st battle

Players will get 4000 Gold on winning the 2nd battle

Players will get 3000 Gold on winning the 3rd battle

Players will get 2000 Gold on winning the 4th battle

Players will get 1000 Gold on winning the 5th battle

Players will get a special Gold Chest on winning the 6th battle

The Double Elixir Challenge is the best way to earn additional Gold to facilitate faster card upgrades in Clash Royale. Players must complete the challenge by June 7 to win all six Gold rewards. So it is recommended that players create a tournament deck and participate in the challenge ASAP.

