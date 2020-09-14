Downloading Free Fire on Jio Phone is not possible and is fake

Free Fire is one of the most famous battle royale games on the mobile platform. Ever since its release around three years ago, the game has achieved various incredible feats. Recently, it surpassed the milestone of 100 million peak daily active users. The renowned battle royale sensation has also crossed 500 million downloads on Google Play Store.

Several videos and websites claim to run Free Fire on Jio phones. This has left a lot of Jio phone users wondering whether their devices are able to run the renowned battle royale game. In this article, we address all the claims made by such videos and websites.

Also Read: AS Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

It is not possible to download Free Fire on Jio Phone

All such videos that show the functionality of the game on Jio phone are a 100% fake. They usually play a video clip of the game and deceive the viewers. There is no way that the players can play Free Fire on their Jio phones.

Here are a few reasons why it is not possible:

#1 Jio phone functions on KaiOS, and Free Fire is only available for Android and iOS platforms. So, there is no possibility for the game to even work on the device.

#2 Moreover, the device only has 512 MB of RAM, which isn’t sufficient to run games like Free Fire as their minimum requirement is higher.

Advertisement

#3 The battle royale game has various complex in-game actions which the players cannot perform using the keypad and small screen available on the Jio phone.

Conclusion

Free Fire is not compatible to run on a Jio phone. So, players shouldn’t waste their time looking for ways to download Free Fire on their Jio phones. The videos about the game running on the device are fake, and the tricks they claim to provide do not work.

Also Read: DJ Alok vs Jota in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of both characters