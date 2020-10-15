Dr Disrespect almost breaks mic in rage during a COD: Warzone stream 

Herschel Guy Beahm IV, aka Dr Disrespect, is one of the most prominent names in the gaming industry and is known for his brazen and badass persona, apart from also being a skilled gamer.

The 38-year-old Champions Club leader is a massive force within the sphere of gaming as his expertise often ends up being the talk of the town. Be it his no-look kill shots or his precise sharpshooter aim, the Doc is undoubtedly one of the best at what he does.

He can often be found streaming games such as Call of Duty: Warzone and Rogue Company these days. The latter recently even introduced an exclusive Dr Disrespect themed skin and map called The Arena.

Warzone has recently been subject to a bit of criticism on account of server issues and persistent game lag. It was during one such Warzone stream that Dr Disrespect had a classic rage moment, where he almost ended up breaking his mic in anger.

Dr Disrespect rages at COD: Warzone

[Timestamp: 10:30]

Dr Disrespect is known for his characteristic swagger and unabashed outlook, which have become his trademark over the course of his streaming career.

He is also known for his classic rage moments, where viewers get to witness a fuming Doc lament about losing out on a particular game.

One such instance took place during a recent COD: Warzone stream when the Doc fumed at the pace of the game, which resulted in him dying in-game. He can be heard saying:

"Oh God man ...this pace, this weird, awkward pace is like, f*****G with me man , I need constant action, I need people pushing me , I need aggression, I need lots of shots fired ...this whole pathetic peek around, everyone crouching , it just drives me nuts! "

"It's not even worth screaming at....IT'S NOT!!! It's a snooze fest "

He then grabs hold of his mic in frustration and almost breaks it in two before he somehow manages to compose himself:

"I wanna break...I do, I do, I could....I could treat you real nice though and that's what I 'm going to do. "

Dr Disrespect's rage will probably echo with a lot of COD players as the game has been replete with issues that Activision needs to address soon.