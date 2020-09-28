Call of Duty: Warzone Season 6 — Release date, additions, and what to expect

On Tuesday, 29th September, Call of Duty: Warzone players will wake up to the latest installment of the free-to-play battle royale game, ready to make the jump into the latest updates. Last week, the new season's trailer came out, featuring two familiar faces in Farah and Nikolai.

In this Call of Duty: Warzone update, they're taking the fight underground. With the addition of the subway system, fast travel will be added to the popular battle royale mode. Using this add-on, players can now travel across Verdansk faster than ever before, along with exploring new areas also coming with the latest update.

According to Call of Duty: Warzone's developers, each round will begin with several new subway stations open and ready for players to explore and bring the fight to. The train will be operational if there is any conflict on it, and to the ease of all players, it will never lead anyone into the incoming gas as the circle is closing.

In previous updates, we got to experience new areas open up. In the first few weeks of gameplay, the new sites are usually flooded with eager players ready to explore. We can expect Call of Duty: Warzone Season 6 to be no different.

The added subway stations should impact team (Duos, Trios, and Quads) game modes more, right out the gate.

With the latest Call of Duty: Warzone Season 6 trailer featuring Farah and Nikolai, it is safe to assume that they will be new operators for the upcoming season. Both these characters had featured in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

A new Battle Pass will also be available. This could be the last season update influenced by Modern Warfare, with the latest title, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, expected to be released later this year.

Call of Duty Warzone: Season Six Loading Screen (Image Credits: Cod.tracker.gg)

The new trailer also suggests that night mode is coming to Call of Duty: Warzone. Nothing has been confirmed yet; however, the dark, gritty footage we get certainly suggests so. We can also expect updated loot, weapon upgrades, as well as slight possible changes to some of the classic areas in Verdansk.