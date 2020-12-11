Dr Disrespect, CohhCarnage share their first-day experiences on Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 was officially released late on December 9 around the United States.

Many streamers played for the first time, including CohhCarnage and Dr Disrespect, who gave their initial thoughts on the game.

Dr Disrespect was one streamer who had been hyping up his stream for months. He has posted everything, from teasers to cryptic tweets, about a Cyberpunk 2077 event.

On Sunday, Dr Disrespect finally revealed an official Cyberpunk 2077 event that would take place during the launch of the game. So far, his impressions of the game have been great.

As he ended his Cyberpunk 2077 stream, Dr Disrespect said:

"What a day. Initial reactions and impressions of the game?"

Doc made an 'ok' gesture, and it's apparent that he's a fan of the game. He followed up the gesture by saying:

"I mean it's a single player game. It's an RPG. And we just went on a hell of a ride man. What a ride! What a story."

Dr Disrespect also took to Twitter to give his final reactions to Cyberpunk 2077. Considering he was a map designer for Call of Duty in the past, it's no surprise that he commented on the spatial design in the game.

First impressions of Cyberpunk...



wow wow wow wow wow.



Just rom a spatial design standpoint, it's .... WOW. — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) December 10, 2020

CohhCarnage gives his day-one Cyberpunk 2077 impressions

While CohhCarnage doesn't have the same aesthetic that Dr Disrespect has for Cyberpunk 2077, he has been hyped up for launch day for different reasons.

CohhCarnage is known for his 100 percent playthroughs of game franchises, and has always been a go-to streamer for watching brand-new single-player releases for games.

CohhCarnage also really took off with his playthrough of The Witcher 3 back in 2015, and it's been linked to him ever since. For his final impressions of day one of Cyberpunk 2077, he said:

"So guys, this has been an absolutely incredible day."

He thanked his chat and continued on about Cyberpunk 2077, saying:

"This has been nothing short of just magical. It has been incredible. Big thank you to not only the Cyberpunk devs, because this game is so good, but all of you guys who have been here all day."

A while back, CohhCarnage also announced that he would be making an appearance as an NPC in the Cyberpunk 2077 world of Night City. He is found early on in the game, and he luckily got to react to that as well.

It's clear that streamers are having a blast with the game, and it's even more exciting that two of the best are loving Cyberpunk 2077 so much.