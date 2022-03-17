“Changing the industry for the worse”: Dr Disrespect’s latest NFT investment demand for new game has fans disappointed

Dr Disrespect shocked the world after he announced that his gaming studio, Midnight Society, would integrate NFTs into their upcoming game, causing many fans to become disappointed with the decision.

Dr Disrespect, one of the top streamers on YouTube, recently announced that his ongoing legal battle with Twitch over his sudden ban from the site has been resolved after nearly two years.

Alongside this, he also announced that he was co-founding a gaming studio, and planned to develop a PvP multiplayer shooter.

The Two-Time teased a new project he was working on in March 14, changing his profile picture and tweeting a vague announcement with only the word "Tomorrow," hinting at something big.

While many fans predicted that the announcement would be for his game studio's upcoming release, almost everyone was shocked when the streamer announced that the game would have NFT integration.

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect LIVE in 30 minutes



Excited to finally announce Midnight Society's



Also,



youtube.com/DrDisrespect/l… LIVE in 30 minutesExcited to finally announce Midnight Society's #DAYZERO Access Pass and what it means!Also, @ZLaner and I will be putting on a hot shot Warzone clinic all day baby... yayayay yaya.

Fans react to Dr Disrespect's NFT game announcement

With the announcement came a large swarm of comments, with the vast majority being criticism being directed at Doc. Many said this was the wrong move to make. Others expressed their disappointment in the streamer, complaining that yet another digital creator has started peddling in NFTs.

Gunz_Guntaku @GGuntaku @DrDisrespect



Sorry Doc. I get it you are monetizing the market of game add ons but...not really looking forward to the NFT market. People get ravenous and hate them because of their polarization. Unless you can state how it's not environmentally impacting. I'll pass on in game item purchases @ZLaner

ZyllerGaming @ZyllerGaming @DrDisrespect

celebrities/influencers promote NFTs knowing damn well they have no clue what

they're talkin abt. @ZLaner Nothing makes me cringe more than seeingcelebrities/influencers promote NFTs knowing damn well they have no clue whatthey're talkin abt. @DrDisrespect @ZLaner Nothing makes me cringe more than seeing celebrities/influencers promote NFTs knowing damn well they have no clue what they're talkin abt.

Yup @GameTwitr03 @DrDisrespect



Your starting off with FOMO promotions and no details other than it’s F2P with NFTs and already asking for money with zero details about the actual game.



Like I hope it’s great, but not a great start showing your cognizant of the current climate. @ZLaner I don’t know man.Your starting off with FOMO promotions and no details other than it’s F2P with NFTs and already asking for money with zero details about the actual game.Like I hope it’s great, but not a great start showing your cognizant of the current climate. @DrDisrespect @ZLaner I don’t know man. Your starting off with FOMO promotions and no details other than it’s F2P with NFTs and already asking for money with zero details about the actual game.Like I hope it’s great, but not a great start showing your cognizant of the current climate.

SPAWN @SPAWN_UKUK @DrDisrespect

So disappointing,

I can't support anyone or any game that gets involved with NFTS. @ZLaner Can't believe the doc has gotten involved with NFTS.So disappointing,I can't support anyone or any game that gets involved with NFTS. @DrDisrespect @ZLaner Can't believe the doc has gotten involved with NFTS.So disappointing, I can't support anyone or any game that gets involved with NFTS.

FredDie @SurmanMarek @DrDisrespect @ZLaner Damn, trying to milk NFTs, that is really sad to see.

However, some claim that this integration will be good for the gaming world, and if it is optional in terms of playing the game, it should not affect the game much. Some also said that they are looking forward to NFTs being in the game.

A few people suggested that even though they are fine with NFTs, generally, people could have an issue with the term.

𝓡𝓪𝓯𝓪𝓮𝓵🖋️ @DarkAngelRafael @DrDisrespect Hey Doc, I understand your vision with NFT but most gamers aren't going to support it. Did you not see how other big publishers/developers had to announce they weren't going the NFT route? Most gamers despise NFTs. If you want to maximize profits with your audience, rethink it.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone



After looking into it further it sounds like you've expanded the idea of a "deluxe" or "collectors" edition of a game and given it in game tradable value as well as the ability to influence development. Not sure why people would be mad about that besides it being called an NFT. @DrDisrespect

RuskiChikin @ruskichikin @DrDisrespect You could just build a marketplace for your game, not use scam nfts, no person that just wants to play a good game wants crypto or nfts anywhere near their games.

Morgan Schylander @shma666 @DrDisrespect People's been trading cars since the early 1900's, engraving golden rings to personalize them since long before. Twitter need to relax, if you want to take the bus without a ring your free to do so.

Dylan (Taylor's Version) 𓃗 @Pony13oy @DrDisrespect These comments show that most people still lack a very basic understanding of NFT's and NFT utility. NFT's are one of the best things that can possibly happen to multiplayer games. Who wouldn't want the ability to sell their in game items for real money?

scott @scott11754267 @DrDisrespect Everyone complaining about NFTs even though nothing has been confirmed. And for those complaining i don't think they realise how big NFTs are and will be in the future. Just because you missed out on the big ones this time around doesn't mean you have to cry about it

Bane @alphabaneftw @DrDisrespect NFT? Completely unexpected in a videogame but the potential for success is something I guess Doc couldn't overlook, I'm sure we all expect big things Champions Club.

With opinions being very divided amongst fans, it's truly hard to tell which side has the majority, especially since NFTs are already quite controversial.

However, the majority of fans are upset that Dr Disrespect has jumped on the NFT bandwagon, with many saying that they won't support the project as long as it keeps heading in its current direction.

