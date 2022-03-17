“Changing the industry for the worse”: Dr Disrespect’s latest NFT investment demand for new game has fans disappointed

Dr Disrespect shocked the world after he announced that his gaming studio, Midnight Society, would integrate NFTs into their upcoming game, causing many fans to become disappointed with the decision.
Dr Disrespect, one of the top streamers on YouTube, recently announced that his ongoing legal battle with Twitch over his sudden ban from the site has been resolved after nearly two years.
Alongside this, he also announced that he was co-founding a gaming studio, and planned to develop a PvP multiplayer shooter.
The Two-Time teased a new project he was working on in March 14, changing his profile picture and tweeting a vague announcement with only the word "Tomorrow," hinting at something big.
While many fans predicted that the announcement would be for his game studio's upcoming release, almost everyone was shocked when the streamer announced that the game would have NFT integration.
Fans react to Dr Disrespect's NFT game announcement
With the announcement came a large swarm of comments, with the vast majority being criticism being directed at Doc. Many said this was the wrong move to make. Others expressed their disappointment in the streamer, complaining that yet another digital creator has started peddling in NFTs.
However, some claim that this integration will be good for the gaming world, and if it is optional in terms of playing the game, it should not affect the game much. Some also said that they are looking forward to NFTs being in the game.
A few people suggested that even though they are fine with NFTs, generally, people could have an issue with the term.
With opinions being very divided amongst fans, it's truly hard to tell which side has the majority, especially since NFTs are already quite controversial.
However, the majority of fans are upset that Dr Disrespect has jumped on the NFT bandwagon, with many saying that they won't support the project as long as it keeps heading in its current direction.