“A cartoon anime golf game”: Dr DisRespect fires shots at 100T's Nadeshot and CouRageJD over upcoming video game

Dr DisRespect's gaming studio Moonlight Society faces new competition with the Esports organization 100 Thieves entering the game design space after announcing an in-development game with the working name "ProjectX."

Although details on the nature and content of the game are scarce at this point, a hilarious exchange between Doc, Nadeshot, and CouRage has fans and streamers more excited than ever for how this "rivalry" turns out.

The Doc tweeted on May 20:

"Hey @Nadeshot and @CouRageJD I hear you guys are building a cartoon anime golf game for the Nintendo Switch called Project X. Can you confirm?"

Dr DisRespect has a hilarious reaction to 100 Thieves' latest announcement

100 Thieves President John Robinson and co-founder Nadeshot recently released an announcement video on the organization's official YouTube channel discussing how they aim to create a video game based on the feedback they receive from fans and creators while it is in development.

They did not provide any details regarding the genre or content of the game. However, Dr DisRespect, whose PvP multiplayer game has been in the works for quite some time now, responded to this announcement by making a hilarious comment regarding the potential content of the in-development game.

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect



Can you confirm? Hey @Nadeshot and @CouRageJD , I hear you guys are building a cartoon anime golf game for the Nintendo Switch called Project X.Can you confirm? Hey @Nadeshot and @CouRageJD, I hear you guys are building a cartoon anime golf game for the Nintendo Switch called Project X.Can you confirm?

The 100Theives management was quick to respond to this with FounderCEO Nadeshot's reply continuing Dr DisRespect's premise that he is making a cartoonish game.

CouRageJD, one of the co-owners of the organization, also chimed in with a comment aimed at the criticism the Doc has been getting for the addition of an NFT aspect to his upcoming game.

Although no confirmation has been given, speculation in the streaming community suggests that Nadeshot, a former Call of Duty pro who is currently obsessed with Valorant, will lean towards the FPS genre while creating his own game. His principal co-owners, executives, and his choice of Chief Product Officer of the project also support this assertion.

Pete Hawley is the Chief Product Officer of ProjectX, a known name in the game design industry for his expertise in creating innovative FPS titles.

This means that, in all probability, Dr DisRespect's game will be directly competing with ProjectX, a game backed by one of the most prestigious esports organizations in the world. Full-Squad gaming owner Jake Lucky aptly summarized the feeling of a large section of the esports community in his tweet on the subject.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky I am all for the Dr Disrespect vs. Nadeshot and Midnight Society vs. 100 Thieves rivalry of who can make the better game faster I am all for the Dr Disrespect vs. Nadeshot and Midnight Society vs. 100 Thieves rivalry of who can make the better game faster https://t.co/4eZETw8RQX

Here's how fans are reacting to the purported "rivalry" between some of the most prominent figureheads in the gaming community.

Fans react to the race for the best game between Dr DisRespect and 100 Theives

Fans are more excited than ever for their favorite creators to step into the arena of game design, given the potential that they will incorporate suggestions from their fanbase into the game. With the entry of 100Theives into the fray, this excitement is bound to grow, and it shows in the massive amount of discourse that the above exchange is causing on social media.

Ryan Hill @RyanHillGames @CarlosBitMe @JakeSucky Doc used to work on Call of Duty as a community manager, and level designer. The other leads of the company are former CoD and Halo developers. Hardly a streamer-made game. Despite the nft bullshit, the game is being made by senior industry developers. @CarlosBitMe @JakeSucky Doc used to work on Call of Duty as a community manager, and level designer. The other leads of the company are former CoD and Halo developers. Hardly a streamer-made game. Despite the nft bullshit, the game is being made by senior industry developers.

Matt Seal @therealmattseal @JakeSucky Let’s disregard the “faster” part here. We all know games that are under a time crunch are never any good. @JakeSucky Let’s disregard the “faster” part here. We all know games that are under a time crunch are never any good.

Jeremy. @Speculatiion @Whit3phant0m @JakeSucky The funniest thing about it is that they most likely will only play it once a month, and stick with the games that bring them the most views. @Whit3phant0m @JakeSucky The funniest thing about it is that they most likely will only play it once a month, and stick with the games that bring them the most views.

Dawson 🇺🇦 @N1mbIe @JakeSucky As long as 100T new game doesn’t have NFTs in it then it’s already better @JakeSucky As long as 100T new game doesn’t have NFTs in it then it’s already better

Hello Hello @OKOKOKO63612317 @JakeSucky HAVE YOU NOT SEEN DOC’S TEAM? All like veteran expert game devs - 100Trash don’t stand a chance @JakeSucky HAVE YOU NOT SEEN DOC’S TEAM? All like veteran expert game devs - 100Trash don’t stand a chance

ً @FeelsCozyMan @JakeSucky how about instead we get ready to witness these two takeover AAA gaming studios @JakeSucky how about instead we get ready to witness these two takeover AAA gaming studios

Jamerson @MRJMRSN @JakeSucky My favorite part is Nade repeatedly saying it's viva pinata 2 when that game already exists 🤣 @JakeSucky My favorite part is Nade repeatedly saying it's viva pinata 2 when that game already exists 🤣

Dr DisRespect is a former gaming-executive turned streamer who mostly plays different battle royale games with his ruthless and quick-witted on-stream persona. His fanbase, called the Champions Club, is one of the most active groups in the streaming community. He has also received two "Streamer of the Year" awards at the Esports Awards.

