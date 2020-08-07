Dr Disrespect live stream: People donate, but streamer doesn’t turn up!

Herschel Guy Beahm IV, more famously known by his alias Dr Disrespect, was banned from Twitch at the end of June. The suspension itself was mysterious, and led to widespread speculation from the gaming community.

Since then, the ‘Doc’ has posted two cryptic videos on his Twitter account. The first had sombre music, and was a minute-long shot of his silhouetted figure in the dark. You can see this mid-July post below.

As his return got closer, he kept his fans hooked by posting the following three-minute teaser.

However, fans who rushed to watch his stream were disappointed to find out that he hadn’t quite returned, yet.

Watch: Fans donate but Dr DisRespect doesn’t turn up!

This because the stream was just a static image set against a looped soundtrack. However, it seems as if the DJ in the soundtrack makes quite a few references, including Joe Rogan’s harsh take on video games, which we talked about recently.

Image Credits: Dr Disrespect, youtube.com

Furthermore, references to Shroud’s scooter, on which he had an accident, and TimTheTatman’s jeep cab also be heard. Both are things he has talked about and roasted. Further, the DJ seems to be interviewing ‘Doc’, and appears to mock and ask him whether he has what it takes anymore.

The DJ even asks him about the reason for his ban, but Dr DisRespect replies that he has to go and take care of something. While it all makes for quite a story, the fact remains that the Doc hasn’t yet actually started ‘streaming’.

At the time of writing, the image and looped soundtrack have been on for 16 straight hours, with around 13k viewers watching. As you can see below, the stream is called ‘Dr Disrespect - The 2x Champion’ and has more than 200k likes. There are around 12k dislikes as well, who are probably fans who got fed up.

Image Credits: Dr Disrespect, youtube.com

Of course, the wait appears to finally be over, as the ‘Doc’ has already confirmed that he will actually ‘arrive’ tomorrow:

You can watch the 'live' stream below: