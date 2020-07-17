Gaming community confused about Dr. Disrespect tweet since Twitch Ban fiasco

Dr. Disrespect has posted a short video on Twitter that seems to tease his eventual return. Somber music plays as a camera slowly pushes in on a silhouetted figure in an alleyway, but what could it mean?

The aesthetic of Dr. Disrespect

Dr. Disrespect is a character played by Guy Beahm for his streams, an edgy, pulpy figure with much of the style of an ‘80s action hero. This style is what a lot of his fans, affectionately referred to as the Champion’s Club, watch his streams for. But with his recent ban from Twitch, Dr. Disrespect has been unusually quiet on social media.

PC Gamer reportedly had conducted an interview with him a few days ago, but waited until today to finally publish it, possibly to coincide with the return of Dr. Disrespect to the public sphere. During the interview, Dr. Disrespect said that he did intend to return to streaming, although was not seeking an exclusive contract at that moment.

The only possible clue as to where Dr. Disrespect intends to take his show is the link to his YouTube page in his Twitter profile. He would not be the first prominent streamer to move to YouTube in the past few months.

Twitter reacts to Dr. Disrespect

In under an hour since publishing this video Dr. Disrespect managed to create a massive wave of reactions on Twitter. It seems many people are trying to figure out exactly what is meant by the cryptic video.

There are still so many unanswered questions regarding this whole event. To this day Dr. Disrespect claims to have no knowledge of what could have led to his ban. Those who claim to know the reason behind his ban are still refusing to talk, only suggesting that their silence is due to the legal matters involved in all of it. Twitch, likewise, has neglected to publish any information as to why they would ban one of their biggest exclusive streamers and refund his subscribers.

Nevertheless, people seem to be at least excited to have Dr. Disrespect back in the community.