Fortnite: Ninja Streams on YouTube but No Known Contract Yet

Ninja has begun streaming Fortnite on YouTube after the sale of Mixer.

No contract between Ninja and YouTube is known, so Ninja is free to move at will.

Izaak FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

(Image Credit: @Ninja)

The high profile Fortnite streamer Ninja has recently had his contract ended with Microsoft’s Mixer streaming platform. After a short period of speculation about where Ninja would end up, Ninja ended up conducting his first post-Mixer stream on YouTube.

Fortnite Streamer Ninja moves on from Mixer

FIRST YOUTUBE STREAM EVER THIS IS LIT https://t.co/r3BxaPPabY — Ninja (@Ninja) July 8, 2020

When Mixer was sold, the Fortnite community began debating where Ninja would move to, and how that move would go. Many assumed Ninja would seek out another exclusive contract to stream elsewhere, despite turning down $60-$90 million from Facebook Gaming. This refusal was chalked up to some sort of personal dislike for Facebook Gaming, either with the company’s policies or simply the streaming platform not being as active as Twitch or YouTube.

Although Ninja did not say much publicly about Mixer, it was hard to ignore how much smaller his viewer base became once he had left Twitch, and likewise easy to believe that he simply wanted a larger audience that Facebook might not have been able to provide.

No publicly known contract with YouTube

167k :D!!! — Ninja (@Ninja) July 8, 2020

Advertisement

However, despite the speculation about Ninja possibly seeking a contract to stream, there is currently no known contract between Ninja and YouTube. While this could mean that the contract is simply not public, perhaps because YouTube wants Ninja’s decision to stream on their platform to seem authentic and spontaneous, the other possibility is that Ninja simply authentically and spontaneously chose YouTube as his preferred platform.

If there is no actual contract between YouTube and Ninja, it would mean that Ninja is free to move between platforms to stream Fortnite at will. That said, it’s a little uncertain why he would want to move between the current big three streaming platforms.

Why would Ninja want to move between the current big three streaming platforms?

Ps: this is all fun and games, I love @SypherPK — Ninja (@Ninja) July 7, 2020

One reason for streamer mobility would be if Ninja was hoping to expand and maintain multiple audiences on each platform. If Ninja could boast a Fortnite community on Twitch and a Fortnite community on YouTube it would make him a more marketable and more desirable streamer. In this way, Ninja could, in a sense, fish for a bigger contract than if he were to simply seek one out.

On the other hand, Ninja may have simply chosen YouTube as his preferred platform. If you’re interested in seeing what the future will hold for Ninja, be sure to check out his streams wherever you can find him.